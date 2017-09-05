Rantoul Eagles vs. Unity Rockets

Day/Time: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Site: Tolono

STORYLINE

Eagles

Before Monticello defeated Unity 7-5 on Monday night, this was probably the biggest game of the year up to this point for Rantoul (10-11), which would have been playing in a de facto Okaw Valley Conference championship game against the Rockets had Unity defeated Monticello.

Alas. But Rantoul will still secure second place in the conference with a win over Unity, meaning there is still plenty left to play for. There won’t be as much on the line, but there is still bragging rights to be had.

Rockets

The Rockets (11-13) have trudged through the same type of medicority as the Eagles. Sprinkled in with both teams’ talent is also a tendency to play up and down.

Unity was playing the part of spoilers in the final stretch of the season. With a win over Monticello (in a make-up game yet to be rescheduled) and a victory over Rantoul, the Rockets could have mucked up the final Okaw Valley standings. But the Rockets fell to Monticello on Monday, making Wednesday’s game not quite as intriguing.

MAJOR KEY

Eagles

Dirty the game up

Throughout the NBA playoffs, experts have said there have been instances where one team doesn’t stand a chance against another, so the undergo needs to get the game a little dirty to give themselves a chance (e.g. The Pacers needing to slow the pace against the Cavs). Same situation for Rantoul here. Though the Eagles aren’t the underdogs, they need to play small ball and give themselves a shot.

Rockets

Focus up and get some payback

The Rockets were frustrated after their 2-1 loss to Rantoul on April 25. Coach Tom Kimbell didn’t think the Eagles necessarily earned the win, as their runs came off some Unity mishaps, and the Rockets blew some chances with runners on base. Now is the time to prove that game was an anomaly.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eagles

Adam Crites

The sophomore sensation has been spectacular in three of his four OVC outings this year, minus the start against Monticello in which he earned the win but was roughed up. He is 4-0 in league bouts, and this will be the first time he will be seeing the same team twice this season. He has started each Tuesday conference matchup and played in the field on Thursday. With the rescheduling of this game, he gets round two against Unity.

Rockets

Bobby Barnard

Southpaw John Fisher could not get it done against Rantoul in that April 25 start. Barnard, Unity’s No. 1 starter, was slated to go against the Eagles in the Thursday follow-up game before it got postponed. If Barnard’s pitch count situation is squared away, Kimbell will most likely be starting him here.

