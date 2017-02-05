Luke Jones helps plug the middle of the infield for Rantoul as the Eagles’ starting second baseman.

Rantoul Eagles vs. Tuscola Warriors

Date/Time: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Site: Tuscola

STORYLINE

Eagles

Rantoul (10-10) was coming off another big Tuesday win with a 2-1 victory over Unity on April 25 and came out and pounded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the next day.

Back-to-back rain outs followed, and the Eagles will be going into Saturday’s early showdown looking to knock some rust off after a game Wednesday versus Manteno.

Warriors

The Warriors (18-8) are coming off an 11-4 win over Maroa-Forsyth on Monday to help reaffirm their stay in The News-Gazette Top 10 area rankings.

Led by a host of superb hitters, run-producers and speedsters, Tuscola should provide another difficult opponent for Rantoul coach Jon Donovan’s club.

Major Key

Eagles

Get aggressive

One of, if not the biggest frustrations this year for the coaching staff has been the Eagles’ lack of aggressivness at the plate. Too often they have left runners on base in scoring position, including twice leaving the bases loaded against Unity. Passiveness won’t get it down versus Tuscola.

Warriors

Don’t take Rantoul lightly

Just because Rantoul has the record of an average team doesn’t mean the Eagles can’t be deadly. They have rattled off wins against St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, St. Thomas More and Unity, two of which are ranked in the top 10 in the area.

Players to Watch

Eagles

Luke Jones

Jones is hitting just .254 on the year, but his 14 RBI and 17 runs scored both rank second on the team behind Josh Frerichs (18) and Nolan Roseman (23), respectively. If Jones can get things done at the top of the order and set the tone of the game, it gives the Eagles a much better chance at an upset.

Warriors

Andrew Erickson

Put either Erickson or Brayden VonLaken in this spot. It’s a toss up. Erickson is hitting .471 with 4 home runs and 31 RBI along with 5 pitching wins, while VonLaken is roping .451 with 5 homers and 30 RBI. The Warriors boast several .300-plus hitters led by this outstanding pair.

