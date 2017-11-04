Rantoul is keeping up with the Joneses

Three generations of the Jones family are represented on the Rantoul baseball team this season: Allen Jones Jr. (far left), junior Luke Jones (second from left), senior JT Jones and Allen Jones Sr.

RANTOUL — When Luke Jones was about 8 years old, his father, Allen Jr., knew he needed to create a special type of signal for the pair as a barrier between two very important and utterly different roles.

Allen Jr. was the coach of Luke’s travel ball team, but he also had to strike a fine balance between that of coach and dad. So Allen Jr. would hold up his pinky to Luke as a way of moving out of coach mode and into dad mode, visually saying, “You can do this. Hang in there.”

“It was kind of our own little sign that, ‘Look, even though I’m coach, here’s a dad moment,’” Allen Jr. said. “Every now and then, I still catch myself doing it. It’s our own thing. … I’ve been doing the pinky thing for a long time. You’ve got to find a way to separate (the roles) and teach them the difference between ‘Coach,’ who can be very judgmental, and ‘Dad,’ who can (have) favoritism. It’s tough.”

Even a small gesture like that hand signal can sometimes help in bridging the gap for JT and Luke, the youngest two of Allen Jr.’s four sons (Garrett and Brett being the older two) who are key players on this year’s Rantoul baseball team. The pair have had to identify and adapt to Allen Jr., an Eagles assistant on head coach Jon Donovan’s staff, being a dad and a coach — and sometimes both — basically their entire lives.

“To be able to go to these games and watch them succeed and face the challenges, and then try to figure it out afterwards, that’s always great,” Allen Jr. said. “The absolute hardest part is that here on the field, it’s ‘Coach.’ When I go home it’s, ‘Dad.’ Dad doesn’t talk about practice at home. So the conversation is, ‘I know we did this and this at home, but I need to be able to talk to you like dad. You’re OK. Relax. You’re pressing yourself.’

“At practice, we’re in coach mode where we’ve got to push them and get them to excel. At home, sometimes, you’ve got to take your own child and give him a hug and say, ‘I know that you’re upset. It’s OK.’ And being able to differentiate between the two took many years for us to figure out — between when it’s time to be coach and when it’s time to be dad.”

JT and Luke have been coached by their father since they were in little league in 8U programs, and in 2014, JT began his freshman season when Allen Jr. joined Donovan’s staff. It can be tough for the two having their father coaching them up, but there are plenty of benefits as well.

“Here, he’s the coach,” said the senior JT, the Eagles’ starting catcher. “As a dad, he wants us to succeed, but as a coach, he has to do what’s best for the team. He tells us, right here, what we’re doing wrong, and so does Coach Donovan. When we’re home, he can be like, ‘I’ve seen this in practice, we can go work on it.’ Other kids have to go ask, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and ask the coach (immediately on the field) to fix it.”

This season will most certainly see Allen Jr. coach his sons in much more important situations than in the past.

JT has been the varsity starting catcher since his sophomore season, and he is joined in the starting lineup by the junior Luke, the Eagles’ primary second baseman.

The pair have been coached in the past by their father, but now it will be coming at the varsity level where the pressure is more intense on a team that has a fairly high ceiling.

“The pressure on them is incredible. … But it’s not their fault that I volunteer to be a coach. I think they’d say they like it, but at times I think they’d tell you that it’s not the most fun, when dad has to be (a) mean coach,” Allen Jr. said.

If the stress of playing for dad gets to be a bit too much, JT and Luke can rely on Allen Sr., their grandfather who, in his own words, is oftentimes seen as the “grandpa of the team.”

“I’m proud of them from the grandpa side. I get a little puffed up when they do well,” Allen Sr. said of JT and Luke. “This is a great group of kids, especially this year’s team. They’re young, they’re polite, well-coached, and they understand what we want them to do. And I think they’re going to be successful in life.”

Allen Sr. began his high school baseball coaching career as a Rantoul assistant from 1993-95 before taking over as head coach from 1996-99. After retiring from the police department in 1999 and taking a job at the Chamber of Commerce, he was unable to continue coaching due to his office duties. Eventually, though, he began to coach alongside former Eagles baseball coach Justin Franzen in 2009 and has been on Donovan’s staff as an assistant during Donovan’s entire six-year tenure. And just like his son, Jones Sr. is a volunteer assistant on this year’s team, meaning there are three generations of Joneses either in the dugout or on the field at all times.

“It’s priceless. You can’t put a price on it. You can’t put a coolness level on it,” Allen Jr. said. “(I’m) able to come see my two boys play, and then come stand next to my father, who coached me growing up. So you’ve got all these age differences in the dugout. It’s kind of neat. It’s quite a blessing that Jon, and the athletic director (Travis Flesner) allows this to happen. It’s a difficult position — Dad in the dugout. But they allow it to happen, and we’re able to make it work. And these kids are so good, it’s a blast. It’s a blessing.”

Because of both father and grandfather being there, there is certainly more pressure added, but there are benefits in the form of familiarity with body language that helps the younger Jones brothers to improve.

“They know us because they’re always at our house, so they know when we’re (mad) or happy,” Luke said. “If we’re mad about something, they’ll tell us right away what’s wrong and what we need to fix.”



‘Brotherly love’

The times when JT and Luke have not shared the playing field have been few and far between. Outside of JT’s freshman season when Luke was in eighth grade, the only years in which the pair were not teammates was JT’s sophomore campaign, when he had to fill in as the team’s starting catcher and Luke was not playing as much on the varsity roster as a freshman.

The two have been playing together since tee-ball, teaming up on travel rosters and summer ball and junior high teams.

Their familiarity and chemistry have helped out in some critical on-field areas, one of which is the throw-down from catcher to second base. JT knows that he can trust Luke to grab any of his throws and quickly apply the tag — that type of synchronization may only come so effortlessly between the team’s other pair of brothers, Josh and John Frerichs.

“Defensively, I think we’re about the same,” JT said. “We know what to do every play. We get in each other’s head. We’ll look at each other and see a guy on second base getting too far, and we have this (signal). And we just know that it’s a connection that nobody else knows, except for Josh and John.”

The two do a lot together, and a lot of it culminates in a competition.

Even when the two found a pair of stray cats and adopted one, they will fight over the affection of the cat. The two brothers will compete their hardest to outdo the other in a video game. Or they will sometimes find themselves fighting over who gets to drive, and in swimming, another sport they excel at, they would get competitive. Wrestling is another one of the top sports in which they would intensely compete.

“In wrestling,” JT said, pausing as they looked at each other and started smirking, “he had more wins. He was a lot better than I was.”

“Dominant,” Luke said.

Just like any pair of brothers, close in age or not, they can be at each other’s throats in a bit of sibling rivalry. But, no, they do not actually hate each other.

“It’s a love/hate relationship just like Josh and John,” JT said. “It’s competitive on and off the field. … Even with our older brother, everything was competitive but especially between (Luke and I). Our other brothers, we weren’t as competitive because they’re three years apart. My oldest brother (Garrett) is six years apart from me, and another (Brett) is three years apart.”

“JT is a very mean brother when I want something,” Luke said with a laugh. “When there’s a last piece of pizza, we always fight over it. He’s always mean and gets what he wants. But there’s other times where I get whatever I want, and he gets mad. But no, I don’t really hate him. It’s just a sibling rivalry.”

Despite the siblings’ competitiveness with each other, there is a mutual respect between the two that has developed on the field over the years.

“I describe him as tough because whenever there’s a runner coming home, they always try to truck him, and JT always somehow plows them,” Luke said. “He’s played football, so he knows how to (stand his ground).”

“(Luke is) mentally stronger than I am, especially in the field,” JT said. “He’s a good brother. He’s always been loyal. Everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. We seem like we hate each other. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, there’s the Jones boys’ and stuff like that, but it’s never been (bad). We know we like each other. Mom and dad know we like each other. It’s just a different way of showing affection. ‘Brotherly love’ is what we call it.”



A bit ‘bull-headed’

A 1986 Rantoul graduate, Allen Jr. coached football for nine seasons as an assistant under Terry Workman until 2001, and he helped Donovan coach at J.W. Eater Junior High when Donovan was doing both junior high and varsity coaching.

Prior to his coaching days, though, Allen Jr. admits he may have not been the most coachable player, which is why he sometimes tells the players to, “Do what I say, not what I do.”

Both Allen Jr. and Allen Sr. reflected back to an American Legion baseball game in 1986 when Allen Jr. was still in high school getting coached by Allen Sr., who has been coaching Legion ball since the early ‘80s.

Allen Sr. gave his son the bunt signal, and Allen Jr. promptly ignored the sign on purpose — and immediately hit a home run. Allen Sr. was so angry with his son he took him out of the game. There was no yelling match between the two. Allen Jr. knew his role was “player” and his dad’s role was “coach,” but he couldn’t stop laughing.

“He was a little bull-headed when he was young,” Allen Sr. said. “He’s always had his own personality.”

Allen Jr. describes JT as “mini-me,” but don’t expect him to purposely miss a bunt sign to try and power a home run — though the senior did try and help an Eagles’ comeback bid in the sixth inning by powering a double to center field that one-hopped the fence during Friday’s home loss to St. Thomas More.

“I think you’ll find with JT, really his contribution is behind the plate and leading as a catcher,” Allen Jr. said. “He’s getting better and better with that role. With Luke, offensively I think we need a little bit more contribution out of him. Each has got his own level. Luke’s got his level of defense. He’s solid. I’d like to see him improve offensively. With JT, it continues to be comfortable and relaxed defensively and be a leader. Anything you get offensively out of JT is a benefit for us.”

Luke was always the catcher growing up, and JT played elsewhere in the field in addition to brief stints as a backstop. But due to a need for a starting catcher heading into his sophomore season, and with Luke not being ready for the catcher’s role as a freshman, JT focused on developing his catching skills and became the Eagles’ starter. And if you ask him to switch positions, JT would probably not be happy.

“I like it. Every other position is boring,” JT said. “I enjoy being in every play, seeing and calling every pitch, and making the play calls.”

“That’s my job. I’ve got to bring motivation to the team and help bring us up,” JT said. “Sometimes when I’m down, those other leaders step up, like our seniors Josh (Frerichs) and Jared (Jordahl) — they really bring the team up too. And so do our juniors John (Frerichs) and Luke. I’m not the only one, but on the field they expect a lot out of me — no passed balls and everything like that. They’ve eliminated that out of their mind. The pitchers trust me enough to throw an off-speed pitch in a 3-2 count, and they’re going to trust that this kid is going to swing or he’s not, and this ball’s not going anywhere — on a 3-2 count and a dropped third strike, it’s going to stay in front of me and not going behind me to give him a (free) base.”

Luke’s “baseball IQ is off the charts,” says Allen Jr. He is very calculated and aggressive, and next year he will most likely have to step into JT’s role as the starting backstop.

Even though he used to spend plenty of days as a catcher, Luke will have to get reacquainted with the rigors of the position.

“I’ll have to get back into catching and get my legs back into shape for catching — and my arm as well,” Luke said. “(I’ll) miss our bond and communication (after he graduates) because he always talks out there, and I’m going to have to step up and be a leader.”

“The fact that they can both find ways to contribute at the varsity level and continue through and make a contribution, that’s a wonderful feeling as a parent,” Allen Jr. said. “As a coach, it’s a needed thing. They need to be able to take on the role that they’re assigned to take on.”

No matter what happens this year, Allen Jr. has already had a wonderful time coaching his two boys in the program.

“The key for me is that it’s a blessing to be able to do this, because not all places are going to allow a father, who can coach, to be part of a high school baseball program,” Allen Jr. said. “There are conflicts that come in to play, and there have been challenges that I’m sure Coach Donovan has to face. And our job is to help him and not get in the way and help these kids grow.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.