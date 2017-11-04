Fisher baseball field has long been home for Kelly father & son

Fisher baseball head coach Jon Kelly and his father, Milt, have been involved with the Bunnies’ program since 1991. Milt was the head coach from 1991-2005, when Jon took over.

FISHER — Looking into the dugout a quick walk from Fisher High School has brought the same type of view the last 27 years.

When the Fisher baseball program was reinstituted in 1991 under the direction of Mike Robey, Milt Kelly hopped aboard as an assistant.

After a quick two-year stint, Kelly was hired as the Bunnies’ head coach in 1992. After five seasons of struggles, which included a pair of two-win seasons and a three-victory campaign, some success finally struck in 1997 and 1998, when the Bunnies went 15-8 and 12-8, respectively.

One of the common denominators on those two teams? Milt’s son, Jon, who helped lead Fisher to its lone winning seasons from 1992-2004.

“We had some really good teams back when he played,” Milt said. “We had a summer league team that won a state championship, and we had a lot of fun with that. We had some really good players back in his era. There were a ton of (great) things.”

When Milt retired from the head role after the 2004 season, there was a void left, and it seemed pretty obvious who should fill it — Jon, who was a Fisher assistant during his father’s final year.

Jon has been the Fisher baseball head coach for 12 seasons now, making the last nearly three decades a combination of Kellys.

“It made a nice transition,” Milt said. “It worked out really well. You like to have good transitions because it makes it easier for the kids, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about doing what makes it the best for them for sure. … It’s been a part of our family for all these years, that’s for sure. Baseball here was reinstituted in 1991, and we’ve been around it ever since, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Bunnies have seen more success under Jon in the win column. In his first season in 2005, the Bunnies finished 15-12, and after a pair of back-to-back down years, the Bunnies have had double-digit wins the last eight seasons.

“He has a lot better ideas than I ever had, that’s for sure. He told me all the time when I was growing up he had better ideas than I did,” Milt said of Jon, who interjected by saying “That’s not true.”



Whatever idea it is, the two usually tend to be in agreement.

“It’s not something that every head coach gets to do,” Jon said. “I played for him, of course, for a long time. And we do bounce ideas off each other all the time, and usually — whether I have an idea for a lineup or just talking about the kids — he’ll say, ‘I was thinking the same thing.’ And other times, he has thoughts that I don’t think of. With all of his experience, that comes into play because he has more experience than I do as far as being around the game.”

“We’re usually on the same page,” Milt said. “A lot of times he’ll come up and say how he wants to do the lineup, and it’s the exact same I was thinking. We’re very much on the same page, and we see the kids in the same light.”

However, not every subject is completely agreed upon between the two, who said they had some long back-and-forth political discussions on bus trips last year. Some differing views can be a benefit, though, to provide a fresh outlook.

“He sees things from a different perspective, which really helps us out,” Jon said. “It really is special to be able to spend time with your dad in the dugout, and we give each other a hard time during the game sometimes.”

“It’s been a lot of fun, and it makes it really special when you have the chance to do a father-and-son adventure like this, and I know we’ve both enjoyed it a lot. It makes it special,” Milt said.

Alas, the long stretch of Kellys at the helm of the baseball program is about to run its course.

Jon’s 12-year stint will end up falling one year short of the 13 years his father served in the role. This is Jon’s last year as the Bunnies’ baseball coach, as he has accepted a three-year contract to become Fisher’s next principal following the upcoming retirement of Tom Shallenberger. There will be too much on Kelly’s plate in the new principal role, and he said continuing his path as the baseball coach would be an extra task he does not want to take on — especially considering he and his wife are expecting their first baby in September.

Jon said he has some mixed feelings about giving up coaching on the diamond but that it is for the best.

With Fisher soon looking for a replacement, is there any chance Milt will end up taking on the head coaching role again? Not likely says Milt, who will soon be stepping down as Fisher’s mayor.

“I like very much doing what I’m doing,” Milt said. “And the good thing about being an assistant coach is you get to just worry about teaching the game, and you don’t have a lot of the paperwork and extra things that he’s got to do with six different other situations.

“I enjoy very much what I’m doing now. I had all of the head coaching that I wanted to do. I enjoyed that a lot at the time, but it’s a lot of fun doing it this way.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.