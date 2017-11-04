Area coaches express mixed feelings on new pitch count rules

Fisher baseball’s No. 1 pitcher Zach Griffith (13) was pulled from the season opener against Oakwood on March 22 after giving up just one run across 1 2/3 innings. Bunnies head coach Jon Kelly (third from right) pulled Griffith from the game mainly because of his concern with the new IHSA pitch count rules.

FISHER — Weeks before the first game of the season, Jon Kelly saw it coming.

The Fisher baseball coach expressed concerns and frustrations about the new pitch count rules handed down by the Illinois High School Association. And the rules, which read like that of a confusing algorithm, showed themselves immediately in the Bunnies’ season opener on March 22 in a home game against Oakwood.

Fisher’s No. 1 pitcher, Zach Griffith, was struggling early. Last year, or any other season prior, he would have been afforded the right to keep going and get himself out of the jam. It’s not as if the senior had been torched for eight runs on 12 hits.

Griffith had only pitched 1 2/3 innings and had so far only given up one run on two hits to the Comets with three walks. But with his pitch count getting higher and higher in just the second inning, Kelly made the decision to pull his starter from the game early.

What ensued was a long, grueling 11-11 game in the freezing cold in which several pitchers were used on both sides — some of whom had no experience and were throwing from the mound for the first time in a high school uniform. It was not a pretty game, and Kelly expressed those thoughts afterward.

“We were just walking off, and I said, ‘Well, there’s a preview of things to come,’” Kelly said following the game. “(There’s going to be) some late-inning games late in the week. There could be some big-run games. You’re going to have guys out there on the mound who just don’t have the experience.”

There have been a number of area coaches who share Kelly’s concerns. For the most part, it is the small schools who have the most to worry about.

Armstrong-Potomac’s head coach Darren Loschen, for example, did not know prior to the season how many students would show up for practice on day one. If there were barely enough players to field a team, how would he be able to navigate through a season in which he may have to use four-to-six pitchers per game?

“I’ve got guys with experience, but on the hill is the biggest (question mark),” Loschen said prior to the season. “There’s going to be some times when we have to take a group of kids over to the side (during practice) and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to work with you guys on how to pitch, see what you look like and see how you throw and just try to get you comfortable throwing.’”

“(We’re going to have to tell them) not to worry about strikeouts or not giving up home runs. Just throw to where the mitt is,” Loschen said. “There are seven guys on defense, and more than likely (the ball’s) going to go towards them. (We’re) just looking to collect outs. (And) developing more pitchers is a main thing to work on.”

Fisher assistant Milt Kelly, who was the Bunnies’ head coach from 1992-2004, expressed plenty of concerns following the Oakwood game.

“In the 27 years I’ve been around high school baseball, this pitching rule change is the one that’s got us all scratching our heads,” Milt Kelly said. “It’s important to have two sets of eyes and two minds thinking about how we want to do this because everything you do today impacts what you’re going to be able to do tomorrow and the next day and the day after that pitching-wise.

“It’s thrown a little bit of a challenge at us late in my career here, but we’ll work through it like anybody else will. And it impacted (the March 22) game, obviously, no question.”



Most of the concern, though, will rest with the small schools who will most likely struggle to fill the entire pitching staff. In years past, teams only needed three or four quality pitchers, at most, but now upwards of six, seven or eight may need to make an impact.

For bigger schools, though, it won’t pose as big of a problem because of their higher numbers.

“We’re very lucky,” Danville baseball coach Geoff Desmond said. “Almost everyone on our team can pitch. We’re very lucky in that regard, but in the past, five years ago, we would not have been (as lucky). We would’ve had a much smaller staff. In the past, when you used to have three legitimate starters and then could fill in with guys around them, it changes things when you might have to use two of your main guys in one game.”

“You’ve got to plan ahead a little bit more when looking at your schedule. At the bigger schools, I don’t think it’s going to be as big of a deal,” Rantoul coach Jon Donovan said.

The rule has the best interest of the players in mind, and one big reason for the new policies is because of a lack of discipline shown by coaches in the past.

“I understand the reasoning behind it, because over the years I’ve known coaches who have absolutely went too far with using pitchers,” Milt Kelly said. “I was part of a game a few years ago, I wasn’t the head coach at the time, early on in the season up at Cissna Park, we allowed a kid to throw 160 pitches. That was not my decision. I argued against it, and the kid was never right the rest of the year. You need to protect kids from that type of thing, but that being said, I think you can be reasonable. And I think we’ve been reasonable in the past, but not everybody has.”

Despite the uncertainties and unknown of what’s to come — higher scores being one main probability — the rule is here to stay. There’s no moving around it. Coaches will have to adapt and plan ahead. And the players will have to change up their mindset as well.

“In terms of impact, I think you’re going to see a lot less curveballs and see more fastballs because kids don’t want to get behind in the count,” Milt Kelly said. “I think another thing you’re going to see is people will adapt to this, and coaches will employee a strategy to tell their hitters to consume as many pitches as you can in an at-bat. So you’re not going to see as many coaches advocating to swing at the first pitch, and that’s really too bad because a lot of times that first pitch is the best pitch you’re going to see in the at-bat. But I think people are going to be reluctant to advocate that just because you’re trying to extend the pitcher.”

“I look back at last year, and we averaged somewhere between 110-130 pitches a game, so you’re going to use at least two pitchers most of the time, unless Zach or Dawson (Purvis) can get on a role and finish with 80 or 90 pitches,” Jon Kelly said. “But how often is that going to happen?”

In the game against Oakwood, Fisher used four pitchers when in 2015 or 2016 it probably would have only used two. But Jon Kelly still tried to be optimistic afterwards.

“We used a lot of pitchers today and got some guys more experience,” he said. “That’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m always trying to spin things into a positive.”

