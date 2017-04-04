Fisher baseball cruises past Trojans

FISHER — The baseball game between the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and the Fisher Bunnies lasted 4 1/2 innings, with the Bunnies taking an 11-1 victory.

With the win, Fisher improved to 1-4-1, while Armstrong-Potomac slipped to 0-3.

In pursuit of their first victory of the year, the Bunnies scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 6-1 lead into the second inning. In the bottom of the first, the first two Fisher batters of the game, Kyle Burke and Dawson Purvis, scored the first two runs of the game. Burke, who walked, moved to second on another walk. Dylan Baker grounded out to the pitcher and Burke scored.

“Some errors hurt us in the first inning,” Trojans coach Darren Loschen. “We needed to string some hits together and on the hill, we needed to throw more strikes. It is early in the season, and we will get better.”

Purvis scored from third on a wild pitch to give Fisher a 2-1 lead. Zach Griffith, Chris Young, Austin Henson and Tyler Martin each scored during the first inning as well.

“I did not expect to win by this margin,” Griffith said. “They made some mistakes, but they are not a bad team at all. After the first few innings, I started hitting my spots with the fastball. My curve ball was working pretty well today too. We hit the ball pretty well today.”

Griffith allowed one earned run on one hit. He fanned nine and walked four.

While they had 11 runs, they earned those runs on seven hits.

“We did a nice job of being selective at the plate,” Fisher coach Jon Kelly said. “We want the kids to remain intense no matter how far ahead we are. It was one of those days where it is tough on the pitchers. It was cold and tough to throw strikes. Zach got into a rthym and really got going.”

Armstrong-Potomac scored its only run, when Jason Sollars was driven home on a single by Brynden Deck in the first inning.

