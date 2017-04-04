Eagles baseball split doubleheader

The Rantoul baseball team honored people who have survived cancer and those who have lost their lives to the disease prior to Saturday’s game with a balloon launch. Here they stand by a pink fire truck parked near the field to honor them. Keaton Garren, a sixth-grader at Eater Junior High whose mother, Rachel, died in December due to cancer, threw out the first pitch.

RANTOUL — When evaluating his team following a doubleheader split Saturday, Jon Donovan couldn’t help but compare his team to a pair of board games.

“From an offensive standpoint, we’re struggling right now with approaches at the plate,” the Rantoul baseball coach said. “Ideally, coaches are going to have no holes in their lineup 1-9. We have a couple of those holes in our lineup right now, offensively. A lot of that is attributed to their approach at the plate. Some of these guys don’t know what they need to do depending on the count. We’re going to continue to teach that and work on that in the (batting) cage. But the cage, compared to a game, is like chess and checkers. Sure, we can all play checkers when we’re in the cage hitting, but the real match is when it comes to game time. That’s the chess match.”

Behind strong pitching performances from Chad Vermillion (one hit and one run allowed in three innings of work) and Hayden Cargo (two hits and no runs allowed in four innings), the Eagles (3-3) defeated Urbana 4-1 in the opening game of a three-team round robin.

Cargo came on in the fourth inning with runners on first and second and no outs, but he fired a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around a fielder’s choice groundout to get out of the jam.

John Frerichs was 2-for-3 at the dish and led Rantoul with 3 RBI. The junior shortstop’s two-run double in the third inning broke a 1-1 tie, and Garet Kinnett’s sacrifice fly added some more insurance.

“Johnny Frerichs has been Mr. Consistency so far — glove work and offensively,” Donovan said. “He’s going to continue to fill that role for us, being an everyday sound player for his teammates. We just need a few more guys to continue to gain confidence and pick up the slack when somebody else isn’t playing well.”

Frerichs drove home the Eagles’ lone run in the second game, a 4-1 loss to Westville, in the first inning before the Tigers scored two in the second frame and another two runs in the sixth.

“I thought our mindset today, as a team, was very good. They picked each other up. The camaraderie was there. Pitchers are improving,” Donovan said.

The Eagles, though, are still looking for more quality at-bats, and there are improvements to be made across the board.

“(We need to) just continue to talk about it and work on it in practice, and it’s got to carry over into game situations,” Donovan said of his players’ approaches to the plate. “Just continually drill it into their minds about what’s expected depending on the count, what the score is, how many outs there are and how many runners are on base. All of that will affect your approach.”

This season the Eagles have defeated Danville Schlarman, Decatur Eisenhower and Urbana but have fallen to Westville, Danville and Hoopeston.

“Based on the quality of opponents, we’ve seen good, not great, teams,” Donovan said. “Right now, I’d classify us as a little above-average team. We need to be between good and great by the end of the year, which is very possible for this team.”



Danville 7, Rantoul 4

Just six games into the 2017 season, Geoff Desmond already knows his team is going to have to be one that can adjust on the fly.

That’s why the Danville baseball coach was pleased with the Vikings’ ability to get knocked down, make some changes and come through with a 7-4 win over Rantoul last Tuesday night at Wabash Park.

Vikings cleanup hitter and starting left fielder Noah Nelson got Danville started with an RBI double in the first inning but pulled into second base grimacing. Nelson — who had been suffering through a recent back injury that was bothering him during a practice on Monday — was pulled from the game.

Kahlar Drews filled in for Nelson, and Desmond also penciled in Jake Stipp in center field for the sophomore’s first career start. But the Vikings (4-2) didn’t miss much of a beat, taking down Rantoul in a tight game after putting up three insurance runs in the seventh inning to widen a 4-3 gap.

“This is a good win,” Desmond said. “To have our four-hole hitter come out of the game with a back injury is something we weren’t expecting. And we had some new guys in the outfield, so it was nice to get a win without our usual lineup in there. But that’s the kind of team we’ve got to be — any time you call someone’s number they come out to play. And so far, we’ve done that with the little game time we’ve actually had.”

After Danville jumped to a 2-0 lead after two innings, Rantoul battled back with a three-run inning in the third frame. RBIs from Chad Vermillion, Jared Jordahl and Josh Frerichs gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

That Rantoul lead held until the fifth inning, when Vikings starting pitcher Ernest Plummer turned on a two-out, 1-1 pitch, sending a two-run single into left field for a 4-3 edge.

Danville plated three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, starting with an Andy Bunton line drive single with two strikes. The Vikings then scored on a wild pitch and a Logan Spicer sinking double down the right field foul line.

The Eagles threatened in the bottom half, loading the bases and putting up a run on a Garet Kinnett RBI groundout. Rantoul loaded the bases again, but a strikeout ended a comeback bid.

“Going into the seventh inning, it was a good game,” Donovan said. “We just gave up a few runs. We don’t have any room to make mistakes against quality teams like Danville.”

Plummer was solid on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and firing seven strikeouts with three walks in earning the win.

“(Plummer) kept us in the game by battling,” Desmond said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. He was wilder than he normally is, but he kept battling, kept competing and kept us in it.”

Despite the loss, Donovan was happy to see his team perform well against a talented Vikings club.

“We’re seeing improvement, which is expected, on a daily basis,” Donovan said. “I thought we made some nice defensive plays (Tuesday), which we didn’t have at Hoopeston (Thursday).

“Offensively, this is the first game where we’ve been tested with an opposing pitcher that can pound the zone and hit 80-plus (miles per hour), and it showed — we had 11 strikeouts. Those numbers are going to go down as the season goes on and we see those types of pitchers on a regular basis in conference. I’m happy where we are right now. You’re never happy with a loss, but we made some plays that are going to help us as we go along.”



Honoring families

Prior to Saturday’s round robin doubleheader, the team honored cancer survivors and those who lost their lives to the disease with a balloon launch, and a pink fire truck was placed near the field to honor them.

Keaton Garren, a sixth-grader at Eater Junior High whose mother, Rachel, died from the disease in December, threw out the first pitch.



Up next

Rantoul’s game Monday versus Centennial was rained out. The Eagles were scheduled to play St. Thomas More Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

They face the Sabers again Thursday.

