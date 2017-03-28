Eagles make easy work of Schlarman Hilltoppers

Garet Kinnett slides into third base safely during last Rantoul's win over Danville Schlarman last Tuesday.

DANVILLE — On March 18, Jon Donovan took his team on the 65-mile trek up north to Kankakee Community College for some baseball life lessons.

The Rantoul baseball coach wanted his players to see how the Cavaliers got themselves mentally and physically ready for a game. The move paid off.

The Eagles cruised past Danville Schlarman with a 21-4 victory in five innings last Tuesday after scoring three runs in each of the first three innings before a 12-run fifth inning that sealed the deal in a rivalry game that has been played since 1973.

“I think they picked up a lot of positive things from that experience,” Donovan said of the trip to the KCC game. “It carried over to today. It was something we needed to work on throughout the offseason from last year. I was happy with the preparation before the game. I was happy with our offensive approach at the plate. They were aggressive early. A lot of these guys haven’t seen live pitching in four or five months. I was happy with the aggressive swings in the first and second innings.”

Rantoul struck first when JT Jones powered an opposite-field, two-run double into right-center field over the outstretched glove of a Schlarman defender.

A Hilltopper error led to another run for an early 3-0 lead after the first inning.

The second inning featured some more Eagle offense, as Jalen Williams led off with a double to center field before Jared Jordahl’s single set up Nolan Roseman’s RBI groundout.

Josh Frerichs plated a run on a single to left field, and Garet Kinnett knocked in a run on a triple as Rantoul took a 6-0 lead after two frames.

The Eagles added three more runs in the top of the fourth, as Luke Jones scored on a pitch in the dirt, Kinnett knocked in a run on a single to shallow left-center, and JT Jones added a sacrifice fly.

The Hilltoppers battled back, though despite the 9-0 hole.

In the bottom of the fourth, Schlarman plated four runs to close the gap and made things interesting.

The Eagles plated 12 runs in the top of the fifth on a series of errors, walks and passed balls. Three straight runs scored on passed balls.

Despite the cold conditions, the Eagles players were excited to start the season after a pair of weather-induced cancellations. It was a nice change up to get back on the field and get into live game action instead of just seeing practice time.

“It felt pretty good,” Eagles shortstop John Frerichs said. “We haven’t been able to get on our field much with the construction, so it was great to be able to get out here and take some live reps. And to be able to win the first one is a big confidence booster going into the season. It helps us for the upcoming games.”

“It makes us more prepared,” Rantoul center fielder Josh Frerichs said about the canceled game. “We’re hungry for a win, so these rainouts are just helping us.”

Donovan was eager to get back on the field as well, and he made sure his players shared his sentiment.

“It was nice,” Donovan said. “I always tell the guys ‘Lace it up and lock it in,’ and it’s go time. We call the uniforms our ‘Superman oufits.’ I asked the guys before they got on the bus, ‘Does it feel good putting on that Superman costume?’ They were like, ‘Oh yeah.’”

Other action

On Thursday, the Eagles fell, 6-3, in a nonconference game against Hoopeston Area.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kinnett drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the fourth, the Cornjerkers took a 3-1 lead in the fourth before Rantoul tied it in the top of the fifth. But Hoopeston Area scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame and held on for the three-run win.

On Friday, the Eagles (2-1) bounced back with a 16-0 win over Decatur Eisenhower after scoring seven runs in the first and five runs in the third on just five team hits. Josh Frerichs was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Hayden Cargo struck out eight on the mound while allowing just two hits in four innings pitched.

