Bunnies, Comets finish game in 11-11 tie in opener

Fisher's Dakota Matthews gets hit by a pitch during Fisher's 11-11 tie with Oakwood last Wednesday.

FISHER — After seven innings and more than two hours of baseball action, a game between Fisher and Oakwood last Wednesday, well, it’s almost like it didn’t happen.

Both teams put on multiple rallies, but the matchup ended in an 11-11 tie after the umpires determined there would not be enough time to get in any extra innings at Fisher High School, which does not have lights.

Fisher coach Jon Kelly was still glad to see his team take the field, and he saw plenty of positives to take away.

“There was a lot of good that can come from this,” Kelly said. “I told the guys coming back from being down 9-6 late in the game and putting up five runs there to take a lead and have a chance to win, that tells me something about their competitiveness and their heart and their drive. That was a good sign, and I thought we battled the conditions. It was a fun and competitive game. We got a lot out of it.”

The Bunnies were down 1-0 until the bottom of the third inning, when Dawson Purvis curled a line-drive shot into left field for a two-run base hit that scored Kyle Burke and Dylan Baker.

The Comets loaded the bases in the fourth and tied it at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly before a two-run double by Chase Vinson made the score 4-2.

The Bunnies came back in the bottom half of the frame to plate four runs.

After a bases-loaded wild pitch scored Chris Young, Burke sent a two-RBI double into left field for a 5-4 lead. Purvis then tacked on another RBI with a single into shallow left-center field.

Fisher batted through the order in the inning.

Burke replaced pitcher Austin Henson in the fifth inning and looked like he might breeze through the frame after two quick outs sandwiched around a single.

But a walk, single and a hit-by-pitch followed to make the score 6-5 with the bases loaded.

Oakwood’s Skylar Bolton sent a two-run single up the middle, and the Comets added two more runs in the inning.

Fisher went on the comeback trail with a run in the bottom half of the inning on Burke’s sac fly.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bunnies went to work in a four-run inning.

After Purvis reached based, Young sent a double screeching into deep center field to plate him, and Jacob Horsch’s single into shallow right field tied the game at 9-9.

A pair of wild pitches led to an 11-9 Fisher advantage heading into the seventh.

“Our guys battled,” Kelly said. “There were tough conditions today with the cold. And I think we had a play there at short that if we make that play, the game would’ve been over. But I don’t think he could feel his hand. Not to make excuses or anything, but that’s part of it.”

After a pair of Oakwood outs started the inning, a walk followed and then a groundball to shortstop.

The throw was dropped by the first baseman Young, who was stretched as far as he could to try and beat the runner after a brief bobble by the shortstop.

The Comets battled back to tie the game at 11, and Fisher was unable to come up with any offense in the final half frame.

Despite the tie, Kelly told his team it was a good start to 2017.

“I told the guys we got a lot of good things out of this,” Kelly said. “It’s the first game; it’s nice to get live at-bats. You have practice situations, but until you get out here in a game when there’s a lot going on, you don’t get that feeling (in practice). So it was good to get into the groove there as far as situational work as far as at-bats and the counts.”

Fisher was forced to use four different pitchers, pulling starter Zach Griffith after just 1 2/3 innings, even though he could have pitched much longer.

The effect of the Illinois High School Association’s new pitch count rules was seen early and often throughout the game.

“We were just walking off, and I said, ‘Well, there’s a preview of things to come,’” Kelly said. “(There’s going to be) some late-inning games late in the week. There could be some big-run games. You’re going to have guys out there on the mound who just don’t have the experience.”

Other action

Despite out-hitting Prairie Central, 9-5, on Thursday, the Bunnies couldn’t get past the Hawks. Fisher fell 10-3 in a nonconference road game.

The Hawks got on the board first with a 1-0 lead after the third inning before adding four runs in the fourth and five runs in fifth for a 10-1 lead. The Bunnies added a pair of runs in the sixth.

Dylan Baker went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Zach Griffith was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

On Friday, the Bunnies squared off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda but lost 9-0 before a Saturday loss to Argenta-Oreana by a score of 25-4.

Fisher’s nonconference game against Monticello was canceled, and the Bunnies (0-3-1) had a nonconference matchup scheduled with Unity on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

All five of those scheduled games after the Oakwood matchup were on the road.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.