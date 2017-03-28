Brotherly love: Frerichs tandem hoping to make one last splash in 2017

Brothers John Frerichs (left) and Josh Frerichs will be playing their final season together for the Rantoul baseball team in 2017.

RANTOUL — The differing personalties are easy to notice even after a brief conversation.

The most noticeable difference is that one is a bit soft-spoken, while the other is a little more audible.

Sometimes those personalties can clash at home, but brothers Josh and John Frerichs share a bond on and off the field as members of the Rantoul Eagles baseball team.

As with any pair of brothers, there are some differences at times, but that gets forgotten once they each step on the diamond.

“The things that happen at home, since we are brothers and know each other personally a lot more, sometimes you’ve just got to forget about it and focus on getting better that day and helping the team instead of our personal (stuff),” John Frerichs said.

“You’ve got to just put it to the side,” Josh Frerichs said.

And each seems to share positive feelings towards each other in the long run, even if that’s not all the time.

“He’s always got a positive mindset,” John said of Josh. “He gets upset sometimes when he strikes out, but he’s always picking other people up. He’s always there to help someone if they need it. He’s very caring. He cares for a lot of people and is very passionate about that. It’s a good quality of his.”

“Even though we irritate each other,” Josh interruped with a laugh.

“He’s just about the same,” Josh said of John. “Even though we pick on each other a little bit, he’s always there for others. He’s always looking to see the best in them and always looking to pick them up.”

Plus, what’s a brotherhood without a little bit of sibling rivalry?

The two care about each other, that is clear to see. But, of course, they each still want to outshine the other.

“It’s definitely a competition,” John Frerichs said. “I’m wanting to outdo him as much as I can.”

But they are still there to boost each other up throughout practices and games.

“You’ve got to pick each other,” Josh Frerichs said. “You’ve got to bring the energy. Every time, if someone strikes out you’ve got to be there to pick them up and (tell them) to get it on the next one.”

One final ride

John and Josh have been playing together for as far back as each can remember.

Almost every year they have been in a baseball uniform, they have been teammates.

From little league until now, this may end up being the final year they play together for a full season, outside of potential future recreation leagues and summer teams since Josh is a senior and John is a junior.

And there have been plenty of shared car rides in the past to and from practices and games.

“We’ve been together almost every single year playing ball,” John Frerichs said. “Coming from practice we were always together, so we could work on things at home and always have someone there to work with.”

To their recollection, the only times they have not been on the same team was when Josh was a freshman and John was in eighth grade and during travel ball stints.

“You’ve always had someone there to work with and pick you up,” Josh Frerichs said. “You were never alone.”

Staples of the program

Eagles coach Jon Donovan, who has coached each of them for three years at the varsity level, recognizes he has something special in the Frerichs brothers.

“It’s nice to have both of them,” Donovan said. “They’re high-character kids, which we stress (having) in the program — getting good grades, strong work ethic in the classroom and on the field. That type of leadership carries over to everybody.

“We’ve got a great group of kids this year, and (there’s) a reinforcement of having those two guys. And they’re turning into more vocal leaders this year, which is something neither one of them had as underclassmen. Now they’re taking on that leadership role and telling the other guys when they need to step up.”

The leadership aspect each brings to the table seems to have increased heading into this year. And that is something Donovan has been waiting to see bloom.

“Josh started leading by example last year, but that’s something we don’t believe in,” Donovan said. “If you’re going to be a leader, you cannot only lead by example. You have to be vocal, and that’s something we talked about in our one-on-one meetings with players. I told him ‘You’ve got to start talking.’ That’s something he’s doing.

“Johnny the same. They come from a great family. Super parents that have raised their kids the right way. They’re probably a little soft spoken, so (the vocal leadership) is a little hard to teach. You’ve got to get that voice, that ‘baseball voice’ we say. And they’re learning that, but I think it also comes with age and the ability to mature. With experience on the field, as you move up the ladder, you gain respect from your peers (with) the more positive things you do on the field.”

Over the last three seasons, Donovan has known he can turn to the brothers to help carry the team and always be there to work.

“The biggest thing with those two is you’re going to get consistency,” Donovan said. “They’re going to be there every day, give you 100 percent in practice and games, and they’re going to be good leaders for their teammates — always encouraging, and they have all the positive qualities you’d expect in a great teammate.”

Donovan also coached Josh and John’s older brother Jacob, now a student at the University of Illinois.

Jacob Frerichs was a junior for Donovan’s first year as head coach, when the Eagles won the Corn Belt Conference Tournament in the final season of the conference before the team’s shift to the Okaw Valley.

Jacob, Donovan said, was known for being on the quiet side, earning the moniker “The Silent Assassin.”

Jacob Frerichs had already graduated high school when Josh was coming in for his freshman year, so they never played on a team together. But they did have plenty of experience playing against each other.

“We did play quite a bit of wiffle ball growing up, so I enjoyed asserting my dominance there,” Jacob Frerichs said.

Just like anyone else who has met them, Jacob realizes the differences between his two brothers. And, after all, he would know best.

“Off the field, they certainly have their own unique personalities,” Jacob Frerichs said. “Josh is much more analytical, whereas John is a ‘just go for it’ kind of guy. They really do complement each other well, assuming they’re getting along. On the field, I enjoy how they both understand their role and take pride in their defense. That was always what I hung my hat on. Even if not by choice, I just couldn’t hit.”

“John, I think, edges us all out when it comes to pure talent — baseball is the only sport I’ll admit this. Combined with the passion he’s always shown for the game, it sets him up well for success,” Jacob Frerichs said. “Josh, on the other hand, is strong and athletic. I’m not sure where the strength came from, but if he continues to learn how to use it to his advantage, I’m sure Coach Donovan will appreciate the extra arm in the field and power at the plate.”

The three brothers have been a staple of Donovan’s program. It is a program that Jacob loved being a part of during his high school playing days.

“I truly enjoyed playing for Coach Donovan,” Jacob Frerichs said. “We had some pretty fun teams during the three years I was with him, and I still carry plenty of great memories from that and enjoy seeing continued success for some of the guys I played with.

“Baseball, by the time I started playing for Donovan, had become what I did and not what I loved, but I had a lot of respect for him and his coaching philosophy, and that really kept me motivated. His passion for the game and for seeing us succeed both on and off the field was evident. Along with that, he did a great job at instilling pride in us for not only the Rantoul baseball team, but also for the Rantoul community, and it’s that I’m the most thankful for now.”

Other brothers

The Frerichs are not the only pair of brothers on the team.

Luke and JT Jones are also brothers, and sons of Allen Jones Jr., a volunteer varsity assistant for the team.

(The Press is planning to publish a story on the Jones brothers, their dad and Allen Jones Sr., also a volunteer assistant and former Eagles varsity head coach, in an upcoming edition.)

Squad goals

The Eagles finished last season with a modest 13-20 record. For the 2017 campaign, each Frerichs brother said he hopes he can help the team do better than it did last year.

“Overall, for the team (our goal) is to never give up. Every game, every pitch we’re going 100 percent, and as long as we’re giving our all every game, that’s as much as we can ask for,” John Frerichs said.

Individually, Josh is not bashful about his goals, saying he is “looking to get the most single-season steals in the team’s history, and I’m looking to make a big impact on offense.”

On defense is where the two differ once again.

Josh earned the nickname “The Vaccuum” for his outstanding defensive play in center field. The senior has shown he has the ability to flag down and bring in any ball hit his way.

John, on the other hand, is hoping he can improve with his glove.

He has been thrust into the shortstop position, where he said it will be his first year playing the spot. He played second base for the Eagles in 2016.

He is nursing an injury to his left hand, which has not allowed him to hit, but he has still been fielding, though he has not been able to get fully comfortable yet.

No worries, though, says his older brother.

“He’s got the mindset for it,” Josh said of John’s ability to lockdown shortstop. “He’s always been strong with (the middle infield). He’s been working at it and working hard on offense and defense.”

“Thank you,” John said with a laugh.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.