'Driving force': Bunnies continuing to use title game losses as motivation

Fisher’s Kyle Burke walks off the field in frustration during last season’s regional title game loss to Illinois Lutheran. The Bunnies have been close to winning the school’s first regional title in baseball on many occasions.

FISHER — The team has been so desperately close to a championship year after year that it would be understandable if some of the pressure, exhaustion or disappointment started to take its toll.

But the Fisher baseball program gets up, dusts itself off and gets back to the grindstone at the start of every season.

Even with six regional championship game appearances under its belt in coach Jon Kelly’s 12-year tenure, Bunnies baseball has still never captured a regional crown.

But the Bunnies have gotten close time and again.

In 2012, they held a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, but eventually lost to LeRoy.

In 2013, they rallied from a 5-1 deficit to Decatur Lutheran by tallying a pair of runs in the final inning, but after stranding runners on second and third base, Fisher lost another title game.

And after bowing out in the semifinals in back-to-back years, Fisher got back to the championship game in 2016 but ran into a buzz saw of a pitcher in Evan Falk from Illinois Lutheran and fell 5-0.

Getting that far and being right on the cusp of bringing home a regional plaque is something that serves as motivation for Kelly’s program day in and day out.

“We’ve been right there, and we’re going to keep working to get over that hump,” Kelly said. “That’s a driving force for us. We’re working every day on little things, and everything’s going towards getting a title. We’ve been working for it for years and been super close so many times, and sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way and you’ve got to pick yourself up and move on. You have to learn from that and let it eat at you a little bit, and let it burn you a little bit to make you work that much harder the next year.”

Kelly wants to win a regional title as much as anyone, and he also sets a conference tournament championship at the top of the ceiling for his Bunnies to reach for. But Fisher’s coach knows it starts with taking baby steps.

“When we start the season, those are always things we’re looking to attain,” Kelly said of the championship goals. “My simple goals are to improve every day, and we want to be competitive and give ourselves a chance every day.

“We’ve won some big games over the years and beat some teams that were probably better than us. We want to make sure the team and the kids know their roles and accept those roles. And we want them to meet those roles and expectations to the best of their abilities, and if they do that on a daily basis, we’ll be in a spot to win some of those titles — then it’s all about execution and going and making some of those plays once we get to that point.”

It all starts with a culture that Fisher baseball has established over the years. Kelly has tried to instill in his players that nothing in the past matters — it’s all about one thing.

“We have a saying called ‘Next pitch.’ It’s all about getting the next pitch,” Kelly said. “Kids on the mound may struggle, but we always want to focus on the next pitch — same thing when they’re batting and when they’re in the field. If they make a mistake, it’s (always about) the next play and the next pitch. You’re always encouraging them to have a short memory because you’re going to get another opportunity. You better shake off (a mistake) pretty quickly.”

Another aspect of the culture that players must understand is that baseball is a game of failure. In no other sport are you able to fail seven times out of 10 and still be considered one of the best at your craft.

Engraining into the players’ heads that it’s not going to be easy and that a .500 or .600 batting average is probably not a realistic goal is a challenge, Kelly says. In fact, if you hit “just” .300, you’re probably going to be considered one of the better hitters in the area.

“You have to understand you’re going to fail more than you succeed most of the time,” Kelly said. “You just have to make adjustments when adjustments need to be made from one at-bat to the next. It’s a challenging game, and the mental aspect of it is fun. It’s fun working with kids to help them learn through their mistakes.”



Replacing production

There are a lot of lost pieces the Bunnies will have to replace.

Brett Cagle was the club’s lone representative as a News-Gazette all-area honorable mention, and he earned second-team all-conference honors as both a pitcher and as an outfielder.

Cagle, who was in the Bunnies’ rotation since he was a sophomore, led all area pitchers in innings pitched (59 1/3), starts (12), wins (6), strikeouts (80), complete games (8) and ERA (2.48). He also tossed a perfect game against Ridgeview and struck out 15 Mustangs.

Nick Griffith on the mound will also be difficult to replace as he earned all-conference honorable mentions as a pitcher and as an infielder. He led the team in average (.305) and tied for most hits (29), but his leadership is what the Bunnies will miss the most. Griffith was the one to bark out plays from his first base position and make sure the team had its head screwed on straight.

Eli Henderson (infielder) and Conrad Thomas (outfielder) also earned all-conference honorable mentions, and Simon Corley and Aaron Carter will also be sorely missed.

“All those guys played crucial roles. Defensively and offensively they were a big part of what we did,” Kelly said. “But every year it seems like we have seniors (graduate) who are really solid parts of the program, and the following year you have guys that step up. It looks like the same thing’s going to happen this year with some younger guys and some juniors that are going to get to play more than what they did last year.

“We have some guys who are ready to step in and take on those challenges, and I think they’re going to be pretty productive.”

The Bunnies have their entire outfield from last season to replace, and there is little varsity experience to be found there.

However, there are still several players who will either be returning to the varsity club or trying to make a name for himself as a few face.

Zach Griffith and Dawson Purvis could both thrive on the mound this season as the club’s top pitchers.

Griffith is joined by fellow seniors Kyle Burke, who returns as the starting second baseman and could potentially fill another spot on the infield, and Austin Henson, the team’s shortstop, who could also play third base.

Henson also filled in on the mound last year as a reliever, and Kelly said he has gotten bigger and stronger, increased his velocity and has improved the movement on his pitches since last year.

Although none of the three would be expected to win a shouting match, their leadership will be crucial in 2017.

“Our seniors (this year) aren’t super vocal kids. They’re more lead-by-example kids,” Kelly said. “I expect Zach to be more of a vocal leader, and I think Jacob Horsch and Dawson Purvis will step up and be some vocal leaders. If that leadership steps up, I expect to have another solid, competitive season.”

Griffith improved in his leadership this past winter as a key player on Fisher’s basketball team which won 21 games and took home a regional title.

“Just watching (Zach) in basketball, I have witnessed (leadership),” Kelly said. “And coach (Cody) Diskin has talked about the vocal leadership that’s he’s stepped up and harnessed, enjoyed and excelled at. I expect that in baseball, too.”

Horsch is one whom Kelly is excited about seeing in a varsity uniform after watching his production at the junior varsity level.

And sophomores Dylan Baker (last year’s starting catcher), Chris Young and Zeke Henderson could also shine.



Pitching potential

Griffith returns and will be looked on to potentially be the club’s No. 1 pitcher, and Purvis, whom Kelly is very excited to see play after bulking up a bit since football, will most likely serve as the No. 2.

“(Zach’s) a guy who’s going to be on the mound for us, hopefully, every fifth day. He’s going to be a centerpiece. If he can lead the baseball team in the right direction, that’s going to take us a long way,” Kelly said. “He could be an intimidating force on the mound. That release point gets closer and closer to the plate. They don’t have to throw it 90 miles an hour, but it gets on you quick just because that release point’s so close to the plate.”

“(Dawson’s) grown and put on some muscle,” Kelly added. “He’s really looking sharp. His mechanics look a lot better than last year, and he’s starting to look like a man.”

Both Griffith and Purvis should be able to use their tall figures for some additional force on the mound. Griffith is 6-5 and Purvis stands 6-2.

“That height, certainly on the mound, makes a huge difference,” Kelly said. “With Dawson getting up there at 6-2, it kind of just changes everything with the angles and things of that nature. It gives them an advantage.”



No easy wins

The Bunnies start the season Monday against Cissna Park as part of plenty of tough games in the early part of the year. And no matter what, Kelly said, in a sport as frustrating as baseball, any game could end in a loss.

“In baseball, you can outwork your opponent sometimes, and you can be hitting smashes right at people, and it’s not going to produce runs,” Kelly said. “Every game’s tough.”

Fast facts



Head coach

Jon Kelly



Coaching experience

12th year (Record: 138-159)



2016 record

14-18



Conference

Heart of Illinois (2016 record: 7-4)



Class

1A



Regional titles under Kelly

0 (no regional titles in program history)



Key losses

Brett Cagle, Aaron Carter, Simon Corley, Nick Griffith, Eli Henderson, Conrad Thomas



Key returnees

Dylan Baker, Kyle Burke, Zach Griffith, Jacob Horsch, Austin Henson, Dawson Purvis



Roster

TBA

BUNNIES SCHEDULE



Date Opponent Location Time

March 13 vs. Cissna Park Fisher H.S. 4:00 p.m.

March 15 @Bismarck-Henning Bismarck-Henning H.S. 4:30 p.m.

March 16 @Hoopeston Area Hoopeston Area H.S. 4:30 p.m.

March 17 @Rantoul Wabash Park 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Oakwood Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

March 23 @Prairie Central Prairie Central H.S. 4:30 p.m.

March 24 @PBL PBL H.S. 4:30 p.m.

March 25 @Argenta-Oreana Argenta-Oreana H.S. 11:00 a.m.

March 27 @Monticello Monticello H.S. 4:30 p.m.

March 28 @Unity Unity H.S. 4:15 p.m.

March 29 vs. Armstrong-Potomac Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 3 @GCMS GCMS H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Blue Ridge Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 7 vs. El Paso-Gridley Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 12 @Tri-Valley Tri-Valley H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 14 @LeRoy LeRoy H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Lexington Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Heyworth Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 20 @Tri-Point Tri-Point H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 21 @Dee-Mack Dee-Mack H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 22 @Iroquois West Iroquois West H.S. 10:00 a.m.

April 24 vs. Eureka Eureka H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Cerro Gordo Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 26 @Ridgeview Ridgeview H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Tuscola Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 28 vs. Fieldcrest Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

April 29 @Salt Fork Jamaica, Ill. 11:00 a.m.

May 1 @Tremont Tremont H.S. 4:30 p.m.

May 3 @St. Thomas More St. Thomas More H.S. 4:30 p.m.

May 5 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden H.S. Fisher H.S. 4:30 p.m.

May 8 HOIC Tournament TBA TBA

May 15 IHSA Regionals TBA

*Heart of Illinois Conference game

