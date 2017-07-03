Almost here: Eagles eager to get back on diamond and begin 2017 season

Luke Jones returns to the Rantoul lineup and will look to help the Eagles rebound from a 13-20 record in 2016.

RANTOUL — The sun is starting to shine brighter each day, Major League Baseball’s spring training is in full swing and summer is right around the corner.

After every winter, hope springs eternal as the season changes and baseball practices start to kick into high gear.

This is Jon Donovan’s favorite time of year.

Donovan is gearing up for his sixth year at the helm of the Rantoul baseball program, and he could not be more excited to finally get back to the diamond and coach a sport he has had a lifelong love for.

“I am always ecstatic to get out on the field each spring,” Donovan said. “I remember watching ‘Field of Dreams’ with Kevin Costner and him playing catch with his dad. This is America’s favorite past time for a reason. (There’s) just something about the smell of the first cut of green grass in the spring, a dirty jersey with a little blood on it after an aggressive slide, hot dogs churning in the concession stand, music playing in the press box, and the sound of balls exploding off a bat.”

The Eagles start their regular season on March 16 with a home tilt against Bloomington, but leading up to that, the club must find some new production on the field.

The team graduated seniors Keegan Brooks, Matt Colunga, Caleb Gossett, Brad Graybill, Brian Hunt and Sam Hall.

Graybill held down the shortstop position with stellar defense and led the Eagles in average (.400) and RBI (26) and was second in hits (30) and OPS (.918), and, even more important, the senior was Rantoul’s top leader on and off the field.

Gossett led the Eagles in hits (32) and runs scored (24), hit .308 and collected 23 RBI. He locked down first base for Rantoul, served as one of the club’s top pitchers and was another key vocal leader.

This season, the Eagles will be turning to brothers John and Josh Frerichs, who each experienced plenty of success in 2016.

John Frerichs was second on the team in slugging percentage (.452), and Josh Frerichs had a breakout junior campaign and was so effective holding down defense in center field that he earned the nickname “The Vacuum.”

Along with the five seniors (Josh Frerichs, Jerame Jones, Jared Jordahl, Jalen Williams, Holden Yates), a total of eight juniors and sophomores will be mixed in and called upon to step up into more critical roles.

Donovan is planning on relying on that mixture of youth and experience to steady his program in 2017.

“The journey is going to be fun,” Donovan said. “Teaching these guys how to compete is one of the challenges we tackle each year. … Everyone in this program is of equal importance, and they understand to be successful we have to respect each other, be positive and be responsible for our own self-determination.”

Practice makes perfect is usually the phrase coaches love to key in on. As the Eagles transition and try to plug in new players and develop roles and positions, there will once again be a strong emphasis put on practice.

“We understand that in every game we play, the best team does not always win,” Donovan said. “We focus on preparation in practice and developing strong work habits. We focus on the process in everything we do, not looking at statistics, but the ‘why’ something occurred and ‘what’ we can do to improve. Putting in hard work is essential to our success. This is something that has to be taught to most of our younger guys coming into the program.”



Getting back to championship ways

One of the best memories for Donovan as a coach came back in his first year in 2012.

The Eagles enjoyed a 21-10 record — their first and only 20-win season since 2007 — and towards the end of the year made their school and community proud by showing toughness and heart in the early Sunday hours in May.

On that day, Rantoul defeated Bloomington Central Catholic to win the Corn Belt Conference tournament championship in the league’s final year. The championship game against the Saints didn’t start until around midnight and ended at approximately 2 a.m. with the bus back to Rantoul rolling in around 3:30 a.m.

“It was a day the staff and players will never forget,” Donovan said. “It was quite an exhaustive day … but what a memorable experience. It tested the true grit of our guys that year, and they were hungry to bring home some hardware.”

Hardware has been few and far between for a Rantoul baseball program that has not won a regional championship since 1992 despite some successful seasons. But while trophies and plaques will always be a goal to strive for, the main achievements go beyond that.

“One of the greatest quotes I heard is that we, as coaches, do this because it’s in our heart, not because we want something in return,” Donovan said. “The investment

in our players far exceeds the outcomes. I try to remember that after tough losses.

“With that being said, we will continue to strive for a regional title, but we have to teach these men to be champions first before you can win championships. That is done through making sure everyone respects and trusts the principles and values of our program and each other. They must make choices and decisions to have a chance to be all they can be, and that starts with accountability. Execute your role as a player in this program, but also strive to be better if you do not like your role at that time.”

Donovan’s first season was followed up by back-to-back 19-win campaigns in 2013 and 2014, the former of which ended in a heartbreaking regional game loss to Mahomet-Seymour in 14 innings.

The past two years, though, have been a struggle for the Eagles with finishes of 10-20 (2015) and 13-20 (2016). But Donovan made it clear that, despite the season’s overall records, his club looks to make an impact with each game and will look at each outing as a learning experience.

“We really don’t measure our season goals by the outcome of one game or where our conference placing is at during the season,” Donovan said. “We focus on the process of each game. After each game, we talk about what we need to improve on and then tackle those situations in practice.

“We understand that each time we take the field we are going to do one of four things: play well and win, play well and lose, not play well at all and win, or play poorly and get beat. We have to be consistent every day, and that starts with our coaching staff coming to work every day and giving the guys our best and then the players in return giving theirs.”



Establishing culture

As Donovan says, “a culture is always evolving, so we have to implement new ideas each season.”

For 2017, the Eagles are working on a new project called “Culture U,” backed by the help of sports psychologist and leadership coach Brian Cain.

The program has always tried to instill its standards, mission statement and beliefs, and Donovan is hoping Cain’s ideals will help the players begin to develop those values a bit more.

“We constantly strive to build excellence in everything we do,” Donovan said. “We will definitely work to build leaders that serve and sacrifice for the good of everyone else around them in this program.”



Getting it done in the classroom

Perhaps the biggest staple of the Rantoul baseball program is its academic success.

In July, the program became one of just 48 teams in the United States to be recipients of the 2015-16 American Baseball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award after posting a team grade point average of 4.57.

Donovan has long put a strong emphasis on academic achievement, and the award served as some national recognition for his team’s work.

“Academics play a huge role in the advancement of our student-athletes as they advance in our program and also into the next chapter of their professional lives when they leave RTHS,” Donovan said. “We always tell them ‘prepare the best you can, give 100 percent when you show up, and when it’s time to perform, you perform.’ It’s basically doing your job on the field and in the classroom.”

“Last year’s squad set the bar in the classroom on what needs to be accomplished each year in the classroom,” he added. “We want our guys to give their best effort in the classroom and on the field. If their best effort is a 2.75 GPA on a 5.0 scale, then we are praising them. If they are a high honor student with a 5.5 on 5.0 scale, then we are good with that as well. As long as they are constantly working on the right attitude in the classroom and giving their best effort, they are going to have sustained success in all of their endeavors. What we don’t tolerate in the classroom is negative behavior and lack of effort because these require no talent. Behavior and effort is a choice, and it’s unacceptable to not give your best to the people that care about you the most.”

