Fisher's Martin and Brozenec advance in sectional of Three-Point Showdown

COLFAX — Fisher High School basketball players Tyler Martin and Carson Brozenec will be heading to Peoria, after advancing in the three-point competition that took place during Friday’s sectional championship in Ridgeview High School.

Brozenec had the highest score out of all of the four who advanced, with 12 made shots. Martin tied with another shooter, ending up with a score of 10. The other two shooters who advanced were Leroy’s Caleb Moore, who had a score of 10 and Decatur Lutheran’s Grant Karsten, who ended up with nine.

Brozenec and Martin will be among 32 shooters and who will compete at the Civic Center in Peoria on Thursday. The event will start at 5 p.m.

If Brozenec and Martin advance out of the remaining 32, they will head to the final four three-point competition that will take place on Friday during the IHSA 1A semi-finals.

“It’s a neat experience to make it to state and to be in the top 32 shooters in 1A basketball,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “They should be proud of themselves. They are good shooters and I hope they can do good at state. Just enjoy the moment.”

Contact Ben Theobald at btheobald@rantoulpress.com