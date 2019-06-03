Eagles' diamond season starts March 11

RANTOUL — The calendar year has entered into March, which means it’s time to break out the gloves, and the bats and hit the field because it is softball season.

The Rantoul Eagles softball team’s scheduled to have its season opener against Westville on Monday, March 11 at Wabash Park. Game time will be at 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul played Westville in its season opener last year and won by a score of 10-5. It should be noted that it’s possible the game maybe canceled because of bad weather conditions. The Eagles team which finished 14-19 last year, including 3-6 in conference play.

Rantoul will return eight starters from last season.

One of Rantoul’s biggest challenges will be replacing Lindsay Jordahl, who had a team high 12 pitching wins. Lexi Sherrick had the only other two pitching wins for the Eagles.

The team will be looking towards juniors Sherrick and Madisyn Walton to take on the bulk of responsibility for pitching. Rantoul’s only senior on the roster will be Jada Mosley.

“Our team is filled with multi-dimensional players that can play many different positions,” head coach Travis Flesner said. “Although we return most of our starters from last year, our depth could affect us, if we suffer any injuries, so we will work on conditioning through functional movement to get everyone in the best shape they can be in this season.”

Flesner said to expect the line-up to vary throughout the year, in order to find out where players are most compatible and comfortable with where they are on the field.

“Our line-up will probably have many different looks this season, as we search for the best possible order and positions moving through the season,” Flesner said.

Flesner will be joined by his assistant coach, Rich Thomas. Both Flesner and Thomas will be entering their 13th year as Rantoul softball coaches.

Contact Ben Theobald at btheobald@rantoulpress.com