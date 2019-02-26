Bunnies fall to eventual regional champion Cissna Park Timberwolves, 76-44

FISHER — The Fisher High School boys basketball team was just no match against Cissna Park who it met in the second round on Feb. 20.

The Bunnies were trailing by 19 going into the locker room just after the first half, 42-23.

Coming out of the break, Fisher (12-19) was not able to make any kind of run, being outscored in the third period by a 16-8 margin. The final score was 76-44. The loss put an end to the Fisher’s season.

The rabbits could not contain Timberwolves player Christian Stadeli, who put up 22 at end of the first half alone and ended up with a game-high 30 points.

Fisher’s leading scorers in the game were Will Delaney, who had 19 points, and Carson Brozenec with nine points.

The Timberwolves went on to the 1A Cissna Park Regional final, where they beat Milford 66-45, Julian Stadeli, the brother of Christian, was the player of the game, ending up with 21 points.

“I think they are a team we can keep watching in the postseason,”Fisher basketball coach Cody Diskin said. “They had some good guard play. We battled them hard, but we just ran out of ammo against them.”

The Bunnies’ tournament loss came after a close game against Schlarmann, which prevailed over in the first round of regionals, 65-63.

Fisher had a six-point lead at the half against the Hilltoppers, 37-31, but Schlarmann did its best to pull itself back into game thanks to some key three-pointers and free-throws, but came up just short at the end.

“We controlled the tempo of the whole game there,” Diskin said. “Schlarman had a chance there at the end where they fought back and made it a close game, but we held them off with a great defensive stop.”

The Bunnies were led by Brozenec, who had a game-high 30 points, including two key three-pointers in the fourth. Zook followed with 14 points. Other notable players were Tyler Martin, who put up eight points, and Dalton Burk, who finished with six.

End of a season for Fisher Bunnies

With Fisher now out of the regional tournament, its season is officially over with a final record of 12-19, which includes 2-10 in conference. If you were to ask Diskin about his team’s performance, the season had both ups and downs.

“We started 3-0 and then lost I think seven or eight games in a row there, but then battled back,” Diskin said. “I thought we improved defensively greatly, and at the beginning, we lost a lot of scoring last year. I thought we had some guys that really stepped up offensively to take charge there and get some buckets.”

Fisher’s leading scorers throughout the season were Brozenec, who averaged 14 points a game, Delaney with 12 points a game, then Martin who averaged nine points a game and Burk averaging about 8 points a game.

Martin was the top rebounder on the team for the season, averaging about four a game and notably was 35 out of 90 from three-point-range.

A farewell to the senior players of Fisher

This was the last season for Burk, Zook, Martin and Andrew Koslowski, who are the seniors on the team.

“You had Andrew Zook, Dalton Burk and Andrew Koslowski step in there just getting additional buckets each game,” Diskin said. “I think we had kind of a mix of talented guys.”

Diskin said no doubt that the seniors were the leaders of the team and was grateful for their hustle and leadership they showed both on and off the court.

“I’m really proud of for their great work ethic,” Diskin said. “They came in every single day to get better, make our team better, to make sacrifices, and they knew their roles throughout the year.”

btheobald@rantoulpress.com