Roseman and McCusker finish fourth in IHSA Class 2A state

In the history of Rantoul Township High School, there has never, ever been two medalists finish fourth place or better at the Illinois High School Association State Finals. Until Saturday, when Peter McCusker, Rantoul’s 145-pound grappler, and Nolan Roseman, Rantoul’s 152-pound wrestler, both finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

Purists will argue that the set up today is far different than in 1971, when Steve Estes and Wayne Angel both placed sixth in just a one-class system. Those two athletes placed sixth.

“I think that this accomplishment will sink in over the years,” said Mark McCusker, the head coach of Rantoul. “There are 637 athletes that start this tournament and only 200 are leaving with individual hardware. Nolan has been able to earn a medal, which is what he has wanted for four years. For the second consecutive year, McCusker finished fourth at 145 pounds. In the third place match, he was topped by Lemont’s Grant LaDuke 5-2.

“It was disappointing not to go out on a win,” said Peter McCusker. “I pushed the pace, but I got caught in leg cradle. I commend him for making the move, I would have done it if I had a chance. It was a four-point move and it was the difference in the match. I feel like I improved every year.”

McCusker earned his two points on leg sweeps. The two-time all-stater was shooting on his Chicago-suburban opponent, but could not overcome the four-point move LaDuke had scored on earlier in the match.

The senior won his first two matches of the tournament, beating Thornton Fractional North’s Isaac Watkins and Grayslake Central’s Joey Murphy. He topped Watkins by pinfall at the 4:35 mark, while rolling to a 7-0 in the second round over Murphy.

In his third match of the tournament, the winner’s bracket semifinals, he ran into a buzzsaw named Nick Termini of Burlington Central. Termini entered the tournament undefeated and he left the State Farm Center in Champaign with an undefeated record and the 145-pound state championship.

“Peter is a great counter wrestler,” said Mark McCusker. “He has been able to turn another athlete’s mistake into his benefit during his entire career. But, you need to score on offense at this level. He was not able to do that in a couple of the closer matches.”

After losing to Termini in the semifinals, he was rotated to the consolation bracket where he faced Thomas Konetski of Clifton Central. He pinned Konetski at the 3:19 mark, before facing LaDuke in the third place match.

“I feel like I improved every year,” said Peter McCusker. “Even though I finished fourth one year ago, I feel like I wrestled better this year than I had in previous years.”

sports@rantoulpress.com