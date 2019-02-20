Bunnies Coach: Room for improvement

FISHER- Finishing your season 5-25 is a tough pill to swallow. That was the case for the Fisher High School girls basketball team this season.

Fisher coach Ken Ingold said he knew this year would be tough for his team because of its lack of varsity experience.

”We had a couple of players who had played quite a bit of varsity last year as sophomores in Sydney Hood and Daneigh Burke, but we didn’t have much varsity experience coming back at all,” Ingold said. We talked about how this is going to be a two-year plan.”

Despite its overall record, Ingold sees some hope watching his team play this year against some tough competition. The Bunnies lost their second game to Ridgeview (24-8) 35-25. The 10-point loss was a lot closer than the 52-25 loss earlier in the season.

“I thought we were very competitive against some pretty good teams,” Ingold said. “And I thought our schedule was very difficult, our conference is always really strong, and even the nonconference teams, many of them that we played had very good years. So all in all we just hope that we can learn some things that we can build next year.”

Some other bright spots from the season is that Hood could finish either first-or second-all-conference Hood averages about 13 points a game, which included a season-high 26 points against Tri-Valley.

“Sydney Hood was a second-team all-conference player last year and I think she should be, I would think at least second-team this year,” Ingold said. “By the end of the year we had some other girls stepping up. Kylee Bishop played well for us at the guard spot. Brianna Keeton averaged I think about seven rebounds a game, she had not played much varsity at all before this year and did a good job as a post player.”

One unfortunate event for Fisher was the injury of Daneigh Burk, who went down in December with a knee injury.

“She wasn’t able to come back and play for the rest of the year,” Ingold said. “That kind of hurt our depth a little bit. Again it took a player who had some varsity experience off the court, so that hurt us some.”

Other key returning players for Fisher will be guard Bishop, who averaged six points per game and will bring experience.

Ingold said that there are at least two things that Fisher will need to focus on next year, which are scoring and taking care of the basketball.

“We’ve got to shoot the ball better, we’ve got to be more aggressive and drive the ball to the basket so we can shoot more free throws,” Ingold said. “And we got to not turn the ball over so much. Turnovers were a big problem for us this year.”

