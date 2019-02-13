MACON — St. Malachy’s eighth-grade boys basketball team advanced to the elite eight of the 8-1A state playoffs last week before falling to Ashland A-C 48-22 Saturday.

Alex Warner led St. Malachy with six points on a pair of three-point shots.

Caleb Neitzel and Jacksen Adkins put in four points apiece, while Eli Wilhelm, Cabott Craft, Ross Gawenda and Michael Palmer had two apiece.

“The boys have had a great season,” St. Malachy Athletic Director Rachel Warner said. “You can’t complain going to the final eight two out of three years.”

Ashland A-C went on to knock off Ottawa Marquette to advance to the 8-1A title game against Peoria Hollis, which will be played Thursday.

Advanced against Chrisman Scottland

St Malachy advanced to the elite eight round by dominating Chrisman Scottland 48-36 in the sectional championship game last Wednesday at St. Mal.

The Tigers improved to 25-1.

Warner canned four three-pointers — all in the first half — to tie for top scoring honors with Neitzel, each with 12 points, versus Chrisman Scottland.

Teammates Adkins and Wilhelm hooped 8 apiece.

Craft (6 points) and Adam Price (2 points) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.

After a tight first quarter, St. Malachy pulled away to a 29-16 halftime lead in front of a packed house. The Tigers were never threatened in the second half.

St. Mal was coached by Steve Neitzel. Steve Bermingham and Shannon Duran serve as assistant coaches.

