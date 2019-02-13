Fisher boys knock of visiting Minutemen

FISHER — The Fisher Boys basketball team was in total control in its Friday game against the Lexington Minutemen.

Throughout the game Fisher was mostly ahead by double digits, leading at the first-half, 29-17. The closest Lexington got in the second half was within nine points at the 7-minute mark in the fourth period. Fisher’s Will Delaney then hit a three-point shot to extend the Bunnies’ lead to 43-31. Fisher defeated Lexington 54-37.

“I thought we played good defense tonight,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “We rebounded better in the second half. Helped big time getting out on shooters and got those cheap buckets pushing the ball, so overall it’s a good conference win.”

A key moment of the game that sealed the win for Fisher was during the fourth period when Delaney drove to the basket and rebounded his own miss and put up a two-point basket with two tall Minutemen guarding him. Delaney finished the game with 16 points.

“It felt really good just to get by the taller guys especially since I’m only 5’8”,” Delaney said. “It felt pretty good to make that basket. I was trying to make sure that we were driving still.”

The other notable scoring players for Fisher were Tyler Martin who scored 11 points, Carson Brozenec with 12 points, and Dalton Burk with nine points.

Fisher’s overall record is 11-15 and 2-7 in conference play. The Bunnies played Flanagan-Cornell Monday, Tri-Valley Tuesday and at Fieldcrest Friday.

After this week comes the regional tournament.

“Our record does not say anything about our team,” Delaney said. “We’re a lot better than our record says. We have three more before regionals. The thing to focus on is the next game, get better at each game and get some more key wins.”

Contact Ben Theobald at btheobald@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @theobald_ben.