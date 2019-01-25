Area roundup: GCMS/Fisher wrestling defeats Rantoul/PBL

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team defeated Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60-21 in a dual meet on Thursday.

GCMS/Fisher's Hayden Workman pinned Seth Forbes in a time of 30 seconds in the 285-pound match. Kaden Gream pinned Keddrick Terhune in a time of 3:10 in the 138-pound match for the Falcons.

For Rantoul/PBL, Peter McCusker pinned Ethan Duke in 26 seconds in the 145-pound match while Robert Buford pinned Ethan Kasper in a time of 2:45 in the 152-pound match. Nolan Roseman won the 160-pound match via 19-2 technical fall over Calen Ragle and Keyn Humes won via 11-1 major decision over Braylen Kean in the 170-pound match for the Eagles.

Michaela Dykes (106 pounds), Anthony Nash (113), Andrew Ferguson (120), Cole Maxey (126), Dakota Matthews (132), Payton Kean (182), Gavin Workman (195) and Garrett Wright (220) each won by forfeit for GCMS/Fisher.

106 pounds — Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 — Anthony Nash (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 — Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 — Cole Maxey (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

132 — Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 — Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Keddrick Terhune (RPBL), 3:10.

145 — Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), :26.

152 — Robert Buford (RPBL) pinned Ethan Kasper (GCMSF), 2:45.

160 — Nolan Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 19-2.

170 — Keyn Humes (RPBL) maj. dec. Braylen Kean (GCMSF), 11-1.

182 — Payton Kean (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 — Gavin Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

220 — Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

285 — Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Seth Forbes (RPBL), :30.

Eagles go 2-3 at Illini Prairie Conference meet

TOLONO — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team lost 60-18 to Prairie Central last Monday in the Illini Prairie Conference meet.

Nolan Roseman pinned Connor Casner in a time of 30 seconds in the 152-pound match for the Eagles.

Teammates Rashon Allen (132), Keddrick Terhune (138) and Peter McCusker (145) each won via major decision via scores of 8-0, 17-5 and 12-0, respectively.

In a 65-15 loss to Monticello, Roseman won via 1:06 pinfall in the 152-pound match while McCusker pinned his 145-pound opponent in 42 seconds and Keyn Humes won his 160-pound match via 2-1 decision.

In a 47-29 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden, Roseman pinned his 152-pound opponent in 1:43 while McCusker won via 1:45 pinfall in the 145-pound match and Humes won via technical fall in the 160-pound match.

The Eagles defeated St. Thomas More (42-12) but also lost to St. Joseph-Ogden (47-29) and Monticello (65-15) and tied Illinois Valley Central, 36-36, but won on criteria.

Against STM, Allen, Terhune, Humes and Seth Forbes each won via forfeit, and the Eagles got victories from McCusker (pin fall at 1:25) and Roseman (pin fall at 1:55).

Against SJO, Allen won via medical default/forfeit; McCusker won via pin fall at 1:46; Roseman earned a win by pin fall at 1:42, Humes won via 15-0 tech fall, and Forbes won by forfeit.

The Eagles’ lone victories against Monticello were by McCusker (pin fall at 0:42), Roseman (pin fall at 1:55) and Humes (2-1 decision.

Allen (forfeit), Terhune (pin fall at 0:20), McCusker (forfeit), Roseman (pin fall at 0:50), Humes (pin fall at 3:35) and Forbes (forfeit) earned victories against IVC.

Falcons goes 1-2 in HOIC East Quad meet

HEYWORTH — The GCMS/Fisher wrestling team went 1-2 during last Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference East Quad meet.

In a 57-24 win over Ridgeview, Hayden Workman pinned his 285-pound opponent in a time of 45 seconds. Tim Booth and Payton Kean each won via 3:48 pinfall in the 170- and 182-pound matches, respectively.

Anthony Nash pinned his 113-pound opponent in a time of 3:57 while Cole Maxey won via 40-second pinfall in the 126-pound match. Kaden Gream pinned his 138-pound opponent in a time of 1:08 while Calen Ragle won via 1:33 pinfall in the 152-pound match and Payton Kean won via 1:34 pinfall in the 182-pound match.

Dakota Matthews won via 5-3 decision in the 132-pound match while Ethan Kasper won by forfeit at 145 pounds.

In a 50-24 loss to Heyworth, Garrett Wright pinned Micah Stout in 23 seconds in the 220-pound match while Hayden Workman won via 3:25 pinfall over Joe Lauterburg and Braylen Kean won via 3:32 pinfall over Ethan Campbell.

Payton Kean won via 9-1 major decision over Garrett Houston in the 182-pound match while Dakota Matthews won via 2-0 decision over Wyatt Cotton.

In a 48-30 loss to LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Hayden Workman won via 1:34 pinfall in the 285-pound match. Cole Maxey pinned his 126-pound opponent in a time of 1:08 while Braylen Kean won via 1:42 pinfall at 160 pounds.

Dakota Matthews won via 4-3 decision in the 132-pound match. Garrett Wright won via 1-0 decision in the 220-pound match while Payton Kean won by forfeit at 182 pounds.

Bunnie teams ousted in conference tourney

FISHER — Both the Fisher boys and girls basketball team were eliminated from the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament last week.

Last Tuesday, the boys cruised past Lexington, 73-42, in the consolation bracket behind a game-high 26 points from Carson Brozenec. The sophomore guard went 7-for-8 from the free throw line and buried three three-pointers. He hit six straight free throws in the first quarter and converted five baskets in the second period en route to 23 first-half points. The Bunnies led 39-17 at halftime.

The No. 12 seed then traveled to Colfax on Thursday night for a tilt against No. 9 Ridgeview, but the Bunnies lost 50-33. Fisher (8-14) received 12 points from Brozenec.

Fisher’s girls basketball team also won a game in the consolation round before falling in its next game.

Last Tuesday, the No. 13 seed Bunnies outlasted No. 12 Tri-Valley, 56-53, in overtime led by a game-high 26 points from Sidney Hood.

The Bunnies, who trailed 23-22 at halftime and 38-34 after three quarters, also received contributions from Kylee Bishop (13 points) and Leah McCoy (nine points).

On Thursday, Fisher suffered a tight defeat, 50-48, on the road against Heyworth. The Bunnies (5-21) were led by Hood (19 points), Bishop (10) and Brianna Keeton (10). Fisher trailed 33-25 at halftime but outscored the Hornets 18-7 in the third period to take a 43-40 lead.

Trojans beat G-RF

The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team built a 24-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 38-11 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday night.

A-P's Maddie Buhr outscored G-RF by herself with a game-high 15 points, while Hope Hambleton did, too, with 13 points for the Trojans (13-15, 4-6 VVC). Sophia Ashby scored all 11 points for the Buffaloes (0-23, 0-11).

Last Monday, Schlarman's win streak hit 10 games and Sydney Gouard topped 1,000 career points for the host Hilltoppers (22-2) during a 72-18 VVC win over A-P.

Gouard netted a game-high 23 points, while Anaya Peoples (18 points), Capria Brown (10 points) and Emma Bogen (eight points) all chipped in. Denley Heller led A-P with seven points.

The Trojans’ boys basketball team, meanwhile, lost to Oakwood 61-38 last Tuesday.

Bryce Franzen and Dalton Loschen each tallied 15 points for A-P (6-17), and Zane Priest scored a game-high 20 points for Oakwood (13-8).

