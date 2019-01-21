Fisher girls have better showing but fall to Mustangs

EL PASO — What a difference a few days can make.



After a 52-25 drubbing at the hands of Ridgeview on Thursday, the Fisher girls basketball team was scheduled to turn around and face the Mustangs two days later in the first round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament.



The game was pushed back to Monday, however, due to the area’s recent snow storm, and even though the game still ended in a Bunnies loss, 36-26, it was a near 180-degree turnaround for a Fisher team that looked lost and confused just five days prior.



“I told the girls I’m not a big fan of moral victories, but I thought they played a lot better. Ridgeview knew they were in a game today,” Bunnies coach Ken Ingold said. “I thought we were really good defensively, and we were a lot better rebounding than we were Thursday night. We’re getting there. We’ve just got to score more.”



The Mustangs’ 27-point win, which Ingold said would have been worse had Ridgeview not called off the dogs in the fourth quarter under the luxury of a running clock, was buoyed by Kelly Jones’ 15 points and River Rosales’ 14 points. This time around, the game plan centered around stopping the two standouts.



“We were hoping with Jones and Rosales, we needed to stop them, and I think we did a lot better stopping them,” Ingold said. “It was (a completely different) game. We played hard, and I thought the girls carried out the game plan. But, again, we’ve got to find a way to score.



“All you can do is get better, and I was proud of our approach. It’s hard to play a team just a couple days after they shellacked you. Mentally, we were a lot stronger than what we were Thursday night.”



On Monday, it was Mya Tinsley who hurt the No. 13 seed Bunnies (4-20).



Fisher trailed 6-5 in the first quarter before giving up a pair of buckets, and the final minute of the stanza was marred by two turnovers apiece by each team and a missed Ridgeview three at the buzzer.



But Tinsley began the second quarter by converting a layup-free throw combo to push the No. 4 seed Mustangs (19-4) to a 14-5 lead.



A pull-up jumper by Leah McCoy, a putback bucket by Sidney Hood off her own miss and an Ashley Smith hook shot all helped keep Fisher close. But Tinsley’s layup toward the end of the half gave the Mustangs a nine-point lead, and they led 21-12 at halftime.



Tinsley then scored the first two buckets of the second half on a breakaway layup and a floater. It was an uneventful third quarter, as the Bunnies shot 1-for-10 from the field with four turnovers, but two free throws from Hood and a bucket by Brianna Keeton trimmed the deficit to 30-16 after three quarters.



To start the fourth quarter, Mariah Sommer knocked down a long jumper for her first varsity bucket.



“This is the first she’s played,” Ingold said of Sommer. “I gave her a jersey on Friday, and I told her I thought she’d help us. I thought she played well out there.”



“We’re trying to find a mix. Teams are all over Hood. They’re not going to let her score 20 points a game. We’ve got to have some of the other girls step up. Ashley Smith and Bri Keeton each had a nice game. They’re getting better.”



Hood dished the ball off to Keeton the next time down the floor for an easy bucket, and Smith followed up with a banked-in shot from the lane off a nice feed from Kylee Bishop. Smith’s baseline jumper with 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining put the Bunnies down, 32-24.



Ridgeview later scored, but Sommer’s steal at midcourt led to her wide-open layup to cut the deficit to 34-26, but the game was a near-stalemate the rest of the way.



The Bunnies faced the winner of No. 5 Deer Creek-Mackinaw and No. 12 Tri-Valley on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.



“We still have a ways to go offensively, but I think we’re a lot better defensively and on the boards (than we were earlier in the season),” Ingold said. “We haven’t been turning the ball over as much. We had some bad ones today, but we are improving in that area. The only thing we need is point production. You’re not going to win when you can’t score 30 points.”



