Fisher boys’ hot start diffused by LeRoy

EL PASO — Coming into the season, lack of size leading to a disadvantage on the boards was the Fisher boys basketball team’s No. 2 question mark of the 2018-19 campaign.



On Monday, that lack of a consistently strong rebounding presence cost the No. 12 seed Bunnies a potential upset of No. 5 LeRoy, as the Panthers won 64-52 in the first round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament.



With LeRoy ahead 40-37 at the end of the third quarter, Panthers guard Nick Perry was fouled shooting a three-pointer, and the senior buried two of the free throws to end the period.



The Panthers scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter and later were sent to the free throw line. After making the first free throw, the Panthers missed the second but corralled the offensive rebound. They were fouled once again and sent to the line, where they again made the first, missed the second and grabbed an offensive board.



This time, Perry made a series of dribble moves and buried a spinning turnaround jumper to turn what had been a seven-point lead into a 48-37 advantage in less than 25 seconds.



Two possessions later, LeRoy again grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw. Though the Panthers didn’t convert that extra opportunity into points, they were able to later bank home an easy backdoor layup on an out-of-bounds play out of a timeout, and the bucket gave them a 52-39 lead with less than 4 minutes, 30 seconds to play.



Tyler Martin buried a three-pointer at the 2:42 mark to trim the Bunnies’ deficit to 52-47, and Carson Brozenec’s jumper with 2:15 left trimmed the margin to five once more, 54-49, but Perry buried four free throws down the stretch to ice the game.



“They started out-rebounding us and finishing in the second half. I think that was the big difference in the game,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “We started off good, but we kind of take turns — have a bad first half and good second half; have a good first half and bad second half. We just can’t put four (quarters) together yet.



“We played a good first half. They’re a good team, and we took them out of the game. They missed a lot of shots, so we took advantage of that. Second half, they came out a little more fired up than us. We’ve still got to get something going. We’re forcing too many shots.”



The Bunnies (7-13) entered the season knowing they needed players to emerge as bigger scoring threats. That was their biggest question mark entering the campaign, and though Carson Brozenec (game-high 17 points), Will Delaney (12) and Dalton Burk (11) all reached double figures Monday, it was still not enough against the Panthers (12-5).



Diskin and company’s game plan headed into the matchup was centered around stopping LeRoy’s own lethal scoring threat, Perry, and the Bunnies did a great job — they held The News-Gazette area’s No. 8 scorer (17.8 per game) to just 13 points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field. Eight of his points came at the free throw line.



“That’s their main guy,” Diskin said. “That was our game plan — make somebody else beat us. But they’ve got some good post guys. All of them post up and make good moves, and that’s how they tore us up in the second half. We did a good job containing Perry, for the most part.”



The loss spoiled what was a terrific start for the Bunnies — a rare feat for a team that typically struggles out of the gate.



With Brozenec leaking out several times following a teammate’s defensive rebound, the sophomore guard was fed with beautiful full-court outlet passes from Delaney on three separate occasions in the first quarter.



The cherry-picking Brozenec converted two wide-open layups and then banked home another for an “and-one” layup-free throw combo to give Fisher a 13-5 lead at the 2:57 mark. Brozenec, who scored eight points in the first period, helped the Bunnies to a 15-10 edge with a great one-handed feed to Andrew Kozlowski for a lay-in. But Perry’s stepback three-pointer at the buzzer trimmed LeRoy’s deficit to 17-15.



“They like to trap you right after a rebound, and we knew that going in,” Diskin said. “We know when you get a rebound as a guard, you’ve got to get it and go and look up. That’s what we’ve been preaching. Will Delaney did the best job of that finding Carson Brozenec on those easy layups. They did a good job finding those easy buckets, so hopefully that can continue.”



In the second quarter, Delaney finished a dribble drive with a basket off the glass, emotionally shouting “and-one” while getting fouled. His free throw gave the Bunnies a 22-19 lead, but Max Buckles’ three-pointer later in the quarter gave the Panthers their first lead, 26-25, with 2:50 left in the quarter. Burk converted an “and-one” bucket of his own to give Fisher the lead back, but LeRoy knotted the score at 28 at halftime.



Brozenec kept the Bunnies in the game in the third period, as the sophomore’s five straight points on a jumper from the elbow and a three-pointer cut their deficit to 40-37 prior to Perry’s free throws.



The eight-point loss was similar to Fisher’s first meeting with LeRoy, a 65-54 loss on the road Dec. 4. In the first matchup, the Bunnies led by nine at halftime, but the Panthers came out strong in the second half by dumping the ball into the post and outmuscling Fisher on the boards.



“With our defensive effort, we’ve got to be happy, but we’ve got to do a better job getting rebounds and getting the offense going a little more,” Diskin said. “Their second and third chances, especially off free throws, killed us.”



The first-round loss means the Bunnies will miss playing at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center for the second straight year. They faced Lexington on Tuesday night, but results were not available at press time.



“Obviously, your goal is to go to the Shirk Center, but we also have an opportunity to go 3-1 in the tournament,” Diskin said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to. We’ve got to get it done (Tuesday) then look forward to Ridgeview after that.”



