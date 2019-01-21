Armstrong girls win 5th at county

Hope Hambleton led the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team with 21 points in a 51-21 win over Hoopeston Area on Friday in the fifth-place game of the Vermilion County tournament.

DANVILLE — Even though it was only a victory in the fifth-place game of the Vermilion County tournament, Nick Hipsher still came away happy with what he saw from his team.

The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball coach just saw his Trojans dismantle Hoopeston Area, 51-21, Friday night on the back of a team-high 21 points from Hope Hambleton. But the 30-point victory wasn’t the only thing he was excited about during last week’s action.

“I feel like we played three really good games in this tournament, and I think we’re really trending up going into the regional,” Hipsher said. “I was happy we won this. Last year, we were disappointed to be in (the fifth-place game). Obviously, that’s not where we wanted to be this year, but they came out ready to go. They finished on a high note, and that will hopefully be positive going forward.”

Against the Cornjerkers (6-18), Hambleton, one of the area’s leaders from downtown, buried four three-pointers, and Maddie Buhr (12 points) and Kayla Roe (11 points) each had significant performances for the Trojans (12-14).

“Maddie played really well. To be honest, I don’t think anybody had a bad game,” Hipsher said. “We played about eight in that rotation we were going with. Everybody gave us good, solid minutes, and I was really happy we were switching things up. Everybody on the court was really focused on what we were doing, so I was really happy with what we did tonight.

“Denley (Heller) had a rough game. She was sick this week, so I think her timing was off, but she’s been one of our main scorers since Christmas break. She’s done a nice job for us. Emma Jameson off the bench has been a good defender and rebounder, and Nicole (Sprague) off the bench has been a pretty solid three-point shooter for us. The last five games, she’s shooting around 75 percent. When you have players coming in (off the bench) and filling in a good role, that really helps.”

After taking a 30-11 lead into halftime, Buhr and the Trojans picked up where they left off.

Out of the break, the senior forward waited patiently for a play to develop and hit a wide-open Roe for a bucket off the glass. She then hit a pullup jumper off the glass, and Hambleton knocked down her final three of the game for a 25-point lead. Hambleton then finished a layup-free throw combo, and Buhr’s off-glass layup gave the Trojans a 43-17 advantage after three quarters.

Last Wednesday, the fifth-seeded Trojans earned their way into the fifth-place game by defeating Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 46-17, led by 10 three-pointers. Hambleton buried five of the treys for 17 points, and Buhr added seven points.

Last Tuesday, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated A-P, 46-22. An electric night for Emily Meidel saw her score 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first half for the Blue Devils, who handily picked up their second straight tournament win. Heller paced the Trojans with six points.

And last Monday, Salt Fork exploded for a 20-point first quarter en route to a 37-27 win over A-P. Buhr led the Trojans with nine points.

“Against Salt Fork, we had missed opportunities. If we shoot better in that game (it could’ve been different),” Hipsher said. “We held them to 37 points and only had 12 turnovers. We did some really good things, we just didn’t make shots.

“We took care of the ball (in the tournament). We’ve been playing more man, and some of the younger kids have been playing more. Emma and Denley have been playing more. Not that some of those other kids didn’t deserve it, but some of those younger kids are doing some really good things, too. I feel like we’ve got a pretty good set of eight or nine in the rotation right now, and we’ve been playing with our defense a little bit. I think that’s added a different layer for us that we can use and try to attack with.”

Following a 46-16 loss to Salt Fork in early December, things looked bleak for the Trojans, but for the most part, Hipsher believes things have gone well since that loss to the Storm.

“We had a couple close games we thought could’ve gone the other way, but you have to kind of take it and learn from it. We’ve had some close games that, hopefully, will be a good learning experience at the end of the year,” Hipsher said.

Also helping the Trojans to rebound was their participation in a holiday tournament in late December at the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Holiday Tournament, the program’s first holiday tourney in five years.

“I think (it helped us stay sharp),” Hipsher said. “We had four Christmas tournament games, and we came back with Lincoln and Chrisman. We had six games, where normally we don’t have any. I think over that two-week span, we weren’t playing catch-up. We weren’t trying to get back into shape. We’re continually running stuff and building on what we learned. It was really helpful for us this year.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.