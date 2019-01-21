Area roundup: Eagles clip Unity, IVC

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s boys basketball team avenged a loss to Illinois Valley Central at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament in late December with a 58-50 win over the Grey Ghosts on Friday night.

The Eagles (8-11) won their second straight game over an Illini Prairie Conference foe, this time winning on their home court behind Jimmy Nixon's team-high 17 points. Hayden Cargo added 15 points for Rantoul, which has won six of its last seven games.

The victory over IVC came on the back of a 54-52 win over Unity last Tuesday.

The Eagles picked up their first IPC victory of the season led by Kamryn Rome (13 points), Latavius Winston (10 points) and Cargo (10 points).

Rantoul girls drop three

Rantoul’s girls basketball team lost to Olympia, 54-37, Thursday night. The Eagles (6-13) have now lost five straight, as Myejoi Williams’ 14 points were not enough in the loss.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles lost to Champaign Central 51-19, with Williams recording 10 points. Last Monday, Rantoul fell to Urbana, 85-32, as the Tigers’ Kynzee Boastick recorded her first career double-double, her 10 points and 11 rebounds helping the host Tigers (15-8) past the Eagles in a nonconference tilt.

Chian Scott netted 21 points for Urbana, which received 15 apiece from Akierra Bufford and Alarea Jackson, as well as 12 assists from Amaya Bahler. Williams' 17 points keyed Rantoul.

Eagles lose twice

The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team lost to Riverton, 36-33, and Heyworth, 54-24, on Thursday.

Against Riverton, Rashon Allen (132 pounds), Keddrick Terhune (138) and Nathan Kelley (145) each won via forfeit.

Peter McCusker (152 pounds) won via pinfall, Nolan Roseman (160) won via 16-0 technical fall, and Keyn Hume (170) won via 15-5 major decision.

Against the Hornets, Rantoul/PBL got wins from Allen (10-2 major decision), Terhune (medical/injury forfeit), McCusker (3-1 decision), Roseman (19-2 technical fall) and Humes (pinfall).

Falcons defeat Olympia

The GCMS/Fisher wrestling team took down Olympia, 55-21, last Tuesday.

Calen Ragle pinned Austin Swan in 1:23 for GCMS/Fisher in the 152-pound match. The Falcons' Dakota Matthews pinned Lucas Lawless in a time of 3:49 in the 132-pound match while teammate Tim Booth won via 4:46 pinfall over Hayden Shay in the 170-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 13-0 major decision over Matthew Bagby in the 126-pound match while Payton Kean defeated Landon Alcorn via 4-2 decision in the 182-pound match.

Kaden Gream (138), Ethan Kasper (145), Michaela Dykes (106), Anthony Nash (113) and Hayden Workman (285) each won by forfeit for GCMS/Fisher.

