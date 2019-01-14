McCusker, Roseman striving to earn medals, make history for Eagles

RANTOUL — In the history of Rantoul Township High School wrestling, only two wrestlers have placed in the top four of the state tournament, only one has wrestled for a state championship, and the only year in which two Eagles earned all-state medals was 1971.

Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman would like to change a number of those things. Each is well on his way.

"My coaching staff and I feel they should both be able to place," Eagles coach Mark McCusker said. "How high is up to them. We are just trying to get them prepared by helping them physically get in shape, changing the team schedule, trying to find tougher competitions for our team. We are preparing them mentally as well."

In 1971, Steve Estes and Wayne Angel both placed sixth in state. It would then be a long time before another Rantoul wrestler was on the podium.

Demarius Smith broke the 45-year drought in 2016, earning fourth place at 145 pounds. Smith earned his second medal, and he was the highest placer thus far in the history of Rantoul High School in 2017, grabbing second place at 152 pounds. Peter McCusker placed fourth in 2018 as a junior, grappling at 145 pounds.

"My finish last year has been my bar for this year," Peter McCusker said. "I have been striving to surpass what I did one year ago. Hopefully, I will place even higher this year at state. My only goal and has been the only goal for the entire season is to place in the top three at state. That is really all that is important to me this year."

Thus far, the senior has rolled to a record of 23-2 at 145 pounds.

"The record is not all that important," Peter McCusker said. "They are simply numbers. When everyone gets to state, the records do not matter. Both of my losses were winnable matches. This year, over last year, I have been much more willing to take risks to score points. While it does not always go my way, to do well in the upper levels of the sport, you have to be willing to work outside your comfort zone. This is what I have been doing all year."

Roseman is one weight class up and one victory behind his senior teammate and classmate. The 152-pounder, who has a 22-2 mark, did not place at state last year, but he did qualify.

"Not placing one year ago really hurt because I realized that I was as good as the athletes that were wrestling for the medals," Roseman said. "Making it to the State Farm Center in Champaign and not placing has been my biggest motivation for this year. It is just a matter of putting it all together at state. I have focused on getting stronger and faster to become a better wrestler."

In their 20-plus wins this year, both have downed some tough competition. McCusker is currently ranked second in the IWCOA (Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association). Roseman is ranked fifth in the same poll.

McCusker pinned the ninth-ranked athlete from Class 2A in the Morton Tournament. He was able to maneuver his opponent into a pinning position in only 32 seconds. He also pinned the third-ranked Class 1A wrestler from Clinton. One of his main losses was to a Danville wrestler, who is ranked fourth at 138 pounds. The loss occurred at the Lincoln Tournament.

In his 20 wins, Roseman downed the top-ranked wrestler from Oakwood, beating him 2-1 on senior night at Rantoul. The Oakwood wrestler has the top ranking in Class 1A, but he is one weight class up from Roseman, as the Oakwood athlete wrestles at 160 pounds. In the Lincoln Tournament, he earned victories over the fifth- and 10th-ranked wrestlers in his weight class. He also topped Aron Taylor from Carbondale at Lincoln. Taylor is the top-ranked Class 2A wrestler at 152 pounds.

"The win over Taylor really helped my confidence," Roseman said. "I am looking forward to having another battle with him at the sectional. I am just looking forward to all the matches I have left in high school. I just keep developing my offense and improve on some position wrestling."

In approximately one month, the pair will have a chance to not only be at the State Farm Center, but they will also have an opportunity to have their name announced on the loudspeaker and have the light shined on them immediately preceding the state championship match.

"I think they both realize the urgency of trying to end their careers the way they want," Mark McCusker said. "They are taking advantage of the opportunities before them while they still have time. This has helped them with the level of their commitment and intensity."

