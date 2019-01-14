Leading the Pac: Rantoul grad Mike Mennenga one of top recruiters for Oregon men's basketball

Rantoul native and 1988 Rantoul Township High School grad Mike Mennenga, now an assistant coach at Oregon, helped get the Ducks to the Final Four in 2017.

LOS ANGELES — The memory comes flooding back in an instant.

Even through the phone, the wide grin can be felt spreading across his face as he harkens back to a fleeting moment from his childhood.

Mike Mennenga is sitting in Los Angeles traffic, the congested gridlock light years away from the flat, see-for-miles landscape of central Illinois corn and bean fields.

But even 37 years later, with 2,000 miles separating him from the 30-hour cross-country trek to Rantoul, time has not washed away one of the watershed moments of Mennenga’s life.

It was 1981, and Mennenga was a fifth-grader at Rantoul St. Malachy. Back then, the Illinois Elementary School Association split boys basketball classes into Class A (Heavyweight), Class B (Lightweight) and Class C (seventh grade) divisions based on age, height and weight.

Led by head coach Bob Robertson, the Tigers boasted one of the state’s best Class B teams. They advanced to the first round of the state tournament in Staunton, where a matchup with Coal City awaited.

Robertson let the young Mennenga dress for the state tournament’s eighth-grade team, and Mennenga still remembers going through layup lines as Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” blared on the loudspeakers, with Rantoul fans painting the building in green and white clothes to rep the Tigers.

“We did it in front of the whole school which, at the time, felt like thousands of people,” Mennenga said. “I thought it was the best thing ever.”

The Tigers blew out Coal City, 54-23, before outlasting Carmi, 25-23, in the quarterfinals, Bethalto Trimpe, 32-30, in the semifinals and Chicago Heights Washington, 24-20, for a state championship — St. Malachy’s lone boys basketball state title, though the Class C seventh-grade team came up short, 36-35, to Harvey McKinley in the state title game that same year.

Mennenga’s love for basketball sprouted from an early age when his late father, Marvin, would get the keys to the gym in Flatville from a member of the school board, and he and his older half-brother, Deon, now the boys basketball head coach at Armstrong-Potomac, would shoot on Sundays for hours.

Marvin was heavily involved in the area as a boys and girls coach for St. Malachy, Gifford, the Rantoul freshman team, AAU teams, and, really, anybody who wanted to be coached — whether a high-caliber Division-I player or a young kid just learning how to shoot. People nicknamed him “The Shot Doctor” because “if you had a little hitch in your giddy-up,” Deon Mennenga said, “he’d figure out a way to get it out. He had a real love for the game. He really did.”

Both brothers were picking up basketballs as soon as they could walk. It was their father’s initial injection of basketball into their veins that made them fall in love with the game, and the Chanute Air Force Base helped as well.

“No doubt about it, the Air Force base was a huge part of not just me coming up, but a lot of people in my generation would go over to the base,” Mike Mennenga said. “That’s where we played and sharpened our skills, playing against the young airmen who were a little stronger and older than us and had a competitive edge. That was pretty much every day. That’s the way it was.”

And experiences such as being on the sidelines for St. Malachy’s state championship run are what further grew Mennenga’s passion for basketball and cemented the game as a driving force in his life.

“To this day, that resonates with me about what sports can do for a community and a school and for individual young men and women, and how it just gives you confidence,” Mennenga said of playing for St. Malachy. “It set the tone for the whole idea of competition, winning at a high level, coming together as a team, what it does for a community and a student body.

“It lets you think that you can do big things, whether you were in Rantoul, Thomasboro, Gifford or Flatville. It’s just up to you and how you approach it.”

Big things.

That’s precisely what the former Tiger and Eagle has had on his plate for the last five years as an assistant coach for the Oregon men’s basketball team.

Mennenga’s main role on head coach Dana Altman’s staff is player recruiter and player developer.

Business seems to be going well.

In a 2016 article, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello listed Mennenga as college basketball’s No. 7-ranked recruiter after he brought stars Dillon Brooks, Chris Boucher and Villanova transfer Dylan Ennis to Oregon and barely missed out on former Kentucky sensation Jamal Murray, now a budding star for the Denver Nuggets.

All four hail from Canada, where Mennenga developed his strongest connections during his time as an assistant at the University of Maine and the University of Buffalo.

Brooks and Boucher — current NBA players — and Ennis all led the Ducks to a Final Four berth in 2017, the program’s first since 1939 (though Boucher tore his ACL prior to the NCAA tournament).

With all three, plus fellow starters and NBA players Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey, all leaving following the historic season, Mennenga hopped right back on the recruiting trail.

He helped the Ducks sign ESPN’s No. 12-ranked class in 2017, featuring two top-100 prospects (including No. 15 Troy Brown Jr.), and then he helped them secure the No. 4-ranked class in 2018, featuring five top-100 players (headlined by star recruit No. 4 Bol Bol and No. 11 Louis King).

Mennenga is currently working on improving the Ducks’ No. 12-ranked Class of 2019, which has three top-100 signees, including five-star C.J. Walker, the 20th-ranked ESPN prospect, and a pair of four-stars. That’s why he was out in Los Angeles the night before the Ducks hosted Oregon State in Eugene — perhaps recruiting 26th-ranked five-star Cassius Stanley, a shooting guard from L.A.

“We try to maximize every day on the road to see as many kids as possible and get as many contacts as possible,” Mennenga said. “Obviously, you go to a metropolitan area like Los Angeles or Chicago, you fill your day with the right people and right players and put your best foot forward for sharing your vision for them and your program.”

Higher achievements, higher expectations

Mennenga’s work behind the scenes was one of the underlying reasons for the Ducks’ Final Four run in 2016-2017. Therefore, his work is also one of the underlying reasons the Ducks’ expectations and their recruiting hit a fever pitch.

Oregon reached the NCAA tournament five straight seasons, which included an Elite Eight appearance in 2015-16, and that’s when expectations began to rise.

He says not much has changed over the last two or three years, but compared to his first two seasons, things are much different. Oregon is now involved with higher caliber players year-in and year-out now.

“We’re involved with the best in the country,” Mennenga said. “The Final Four run impacted recruiting in a big way. We’re embracing it, and we’re going to ride the wave as best we can.”

The goals of winning a national championship are now forever on the minds of the Ducks’ coaching staff. That’s not limited to just the men’s basketball team.

The women’s team is ranked No. 5 in the country, the softball team has reached the College World Series five of the last seven years, including a pair of national semifinal appearances, the indoor and outdoor track and field teams won national titles in 2017, and the football team expects to be a preseason top-10 team with star quarterback Justin Herbert, a potential NFL No. 1 overall draft pick, returning for another season and ESPN’s No. 1 recruit, five-star defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux coming to town.

Conference titles and national championships have become run of the mill at Oregon. That’s the standard that has been set in Eugene.

“After going through an experience like (the Final Four), you want to go back,” Mennenga said. “We’re 100 percent dedicated to making that happen. The expectation level is definitely raised up. We want to get back. That’s the mission. We feel like we have one step to go. We want to win the whole thing. There’s no doubt about that.”

That’s what makes failing to reach the NCAA tournament last season for the first time in five years not just disappointing but unacceptable.

And the pressure of returning to the tournament for the Ducks, the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 conference title, was increased with the news two weeks ago that they lost star Bol Bol for the season due to a stress fracture in his foot.

The projected NBA lottery pick, a 7-2 center averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and shooting 56 percent from three and the son of retired NBA star Manute Bol, who makes scouts and executives salivate will be next to impossible to replace. That doesn’t change the Ducks’ goals for the season, however, as they hope Kenny Wooten, who led the Pac-12 in blocked shots last year, and Louis King, another McDonald’s All-American, will lead them back to the unpromised land of March Madness.

“We lost some key guys, but our mission does not change. We still expect to compete for a Pac-12 championship and make it to the NCAA tournament,” Mennenga said. “Everybody’s going to have to shoulder extra work without Bol — 21 points and 10 rebounds is a big load to miss, but Louis is definitely up for helping out with that in a significant way. Unfortunately, when an injury occurs, that’s part of sports. You’ve got to adjust, but the standard does not change.

“We embrace (those expectations). We don’t try to temper anything. We want that expectation. We want that chip in front of us to go after. You’re held accountable, and that standard does not change.”

Different ends of the spectrum

Mennenga is now living life in major college basketball where winning is the end-all, be-all. The shelf life for coaches who lose is short — just ask Mark Helfrich, who reached the 2014 national championship game in his second season as Oregon football head coach and was fired two years later.

At the high school level, it’s not always that simple, especially in small towns. That’s where Deon Mennenga now stands at the opposite end of the spectrum of his little brother.

The older Mennenga guided Fisher to an Elite Eight appearance in 2008, and in 2012 the head coach led Bismarck-Henning to a 27-3 record.

In short, he’s used to winning.

But when he took the job as A-P head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season, he knew what he was getting himself into, and he told his younger brother as much.

The Trojans have not had a winning season since 2005-06. Their best seasons in that time were 11-17 and 12-17 in back-to-back campaigns in 2010-11 and 2011-12. They own a record of 29-145 over the past six seasons, and they are currently 4-14 following a six-game losing streak dating back to Dec. 11.

“It’s definitely not an easy job, but like the rest of our family, Deon has a love and passion for basketball and teaching. I know Deon was saying before (the season) he’s going to have his work cut out for him, but I’m sure he’ll figure it out,” Mike Mennenga said. “Deon’s got a great mind and loves basketball. Sometimes at that level, it’s beyond winning and losing, and basketball becomes a teaching apparatus to mold young men’s confidence and find themselves as people, just as much as it is winning a game. Deon’s got a lot of experiences to share and going in, he definitely knew what he was up against.”

Ascending the ladder?

Area connections are flourishing in major college basketball.

Mitch Elkins, a 2008 Fisher graduate and one of four Bunnies to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark this century, is also a member of the Pac-12. He is the director of scouting and video operations for the California men’s basketball team.

The Ducks and Golden Bears meet Feb. 6 in Eugene and could play again at the Pac-12 conference tournament March 13-16 in Las Vegas — where Deon Mennenga hopes to reunite with his little brother and Elkins, the star guard of the Bunnies’ 2008 sectional winners whom Deon Mennenga coached.

Mike Mennenga and Elkins are joined by former Rantoul star point guard Kareem Richardson, head coach of the University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s basketball program.

Elkins’ goal is to one day become a men’s college basketball coach, Richardson is already there, and some believe Mike Mennenga is destined to be a head coach someday.

With his connections, his ability to recruit and his aptitude for motivating players, perhaps Mennenga could lead a college program someday. But right now, he’s not looking toward those horizons. He’s perfectly happy with his current spot under one of the best in the business in Altman, a potential Hall of Famer.

“Any young coach when you’re coming up, you’re always thinking in the back of your mind, if I had it this way, I’d do it this way. But as I’ve grown older, that stuff kind of finds you,” Mennenga said. “The best thing you need to do is do the best job you can at the position you’ve got, and in my case, I’m very fortunate to be at a place like Oregon working for a guy like Coach Altman. I’m not in a rush to make any drastic moves right now. We just want to make that one final step — win another Pac-12 championship and get back to the tournament to make another run.”

Whether or not he becomes the leader of a program, remains an assistant or returns to grassroots basketball, there is only one certainty — Mennenga and the game of basketball will always be attached at the hip.

He has Rantoul to thank for that.

“Sometimes, your upbringing and the people you’re around when you’re younger dictate who you are,” Mennenga said. “Looking back at my come-up with my dad and the setup of Rantoul at that particular juncture, I was destined to coach. I was a product of my environment.”

