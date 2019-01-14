Leading the Pac: Former Fisher star Mitch Elkins serves behind the scenes for University of Cal men's basketball

Former Fisher star and 1,000-point scorer Mitch Elkins is now the director of scouting and video operations for the California men’s basketball team.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Ten years later, head coach Deon Mennenga can still recall the exact type of player and person he had in his star guard/forward.

The person was confident, dependable and a strong leader.

“He’s a good young man. They don’t get much better,” Mennenga said.

The player was coachable, multi-talented and a serious basketball junkie.

“He’d joke around with you and that kind of stuff, but when the lights turned on and the popcorn started popping, he was all business,” Mennenga said.

He was also a guy who could fill it up in a hurry in a variety of ways, scoring 1,000 career points and leading his team to its first Elite Eight appearance in school history.

But there is one specific moment that Mennenga, off the top of his head and without hesitation, details as one of his favorite memories of Mitch Elkins.

It came during an uncharacteristic off night in the heat of the most important game to date of what would turn into an historic season — a win-or-go-home matchup against Cissna Park.

The Fisher boys basketball team, guided by Coach Mennenga and Elkins, finished the 2007-08 regular season 15-13 and garnered the top seed at the Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional. But the Bunnies had run into trouble against the underdog Timberwolves in the semifinal bout, and Elkins was not performing up to the billing of the team’s top dog, forcing Mennenga to do some barking at the senior.

“It was getting to be a fairly tight game, and I called a timeout,” Mennenga said. “I jumped Mitch like I never had to before, and I just told him, ‘Mitch, you’re the best doggone player on the floor. Play like it. Just go get it.’ Next time down the floor, he had a dunk. That’s the way Mitch was.

“I coached him hard, and he played hard. I think he’d admit that if you ever asked him that. I wasn’t afraid to lay into him, and he’d take it. He’d look right at me and listen, and you’ve got to respect him for that.”

Fisher went on to cruise past Cissna 47-32 and then defeated Milford 65-46 in the title game to capture the program’s first regional championship since 1988.

That’s when Mennenga’s second-favorite memory of Elkins took shape. In a sectional semifinal against Tuscola, the 6-4 lethal scorer went off. Motivated by the Warriors having owned Fisher in football — the programs met in the playoffs during his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, with Tuscola winning 33-7, 33-0 and 23-6 — Elkins came out focused with an even-higher motor than usual.

“He tore Tuscola a new one,” Mennenga said. “He got 27 or 28 points. He couldn’t miss, and he was all over. He took (Tuscola senior) John Wienke to the cleaners. Those kids, I have some special, special memories with those guys.”

The Bunnies won 39-25, and they would go on to defeat rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-50 for a sectional championship and Elite Eight berth. The Falcons were another program for which some sort of motivating, fiery, impassioned speech from Mennenga was not necessary.

The hunger to defeat a pair of rivals who had dominated Fisher on the gridiron led to two of the most high-pressurized, electric atmospheres at the sectional hosted by Parkland College.

“We saw the matchup (with Tuscola), and we just knew, ‘We're not losing to these dudes,’” Elkins said. “'Whatever it takes, we’re going to win this game.' I don’t know, I was just feeling it. Everything I put up, I felt like was going to go in. … We developed (a mentality) of, ‘We’ve got to beat these guys.’ When we got the opportunity to play (Tuscola), knowing if we beat them, we could play Gibson, you couldn’t ask for more of a motivating situation. Playing Gibson in that sectional game was unbelievable.

“Those two games at Parkland were two of the craziest, most fun games I’ve ever played. The atmosphere was sold out, loud as could be. I could remember it being so loud. All of our friends and both student sections showed up and showed out.”

“…the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball”

Elkins’ ability on the court was not conjured up out of thin air and did not suddenly sprout once he hit the high school circuit.

The birth of Elkins’ game came when he was 5 years old playing in the Rantoul Rec League under former youth programs director Bob Nuckols.

“That’s when I fell in love with the game,” Elkins said.

From age 5 to 12, Elkins played with several terrific athletes from Rantoul, Fisher and the surrounding areas who would turn into some of the best talents around, including the late Tyler Patterson from Rantoul, whom Elkins said, “could really play. Tyler Patterson was a heck of a basketball player.”

He was also coached by some of the best all the way up to the junior high level — Ben Derges, Rocky Thomas, Bubby Bayler, to name a few.

“That was some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball was in the Rantoul Rec League. Very fond memories there,” Elkins said.

From youth leagues to college leagues

It was nearly two decades ago that the former Champaign County star was thriving in Rantoul and Fisher youth leagues.

These days, the recently turned 29-year-old is making memories on a much-grander stage.

Elkins is in the middle of his seventh season as a coaching staff member on the University of California men’s basketball team, where he is kept busy in his second season as the program’s director of scouting and video operations.

The role is one step below an official assistant coach title, he says, and though he does not go out and recruit or instruct players on the floor, he does a ton of the behind-the-scenes work that is crucial to the Golden Bears’ on-court operations.

One of his main jobs is overseeing the entire video department, playing a major role in preparing Cal players for their opponents. Elkins and crew will create a general prep plan at the beginning of the week, generate a scouting report for each opponent and make video edits of opponent's individual personnel.

That personnel report includes a breakdown of the players’ tendencies. For example, Player A is 6-8, left-handed, likes to get down low in the post on the left block and shoot a baby hook over his right shoulder, shoots 54 percent in the lane and 65 percent from the free throw line.

The report also includes a general team scout — offenses/defenses the opponents run, full court-press tendencies following a free throw, whether they run man or zone out of timeouts, etc.

During the week in the Pac-12 conference, teams play either Wednesday or Thursday and then Saturday or Sunday.

Last week, following Cal’s Saturday game against UCLA on Jan. 5, Elkins was prepping for Arizona State ahead of a Wednesday tilt before a clash against Arizona on Saturday. That left Elkins and the scouting department three days to prep for Arizona State and two days to prep for Arizona, but they are always working ahead. By the time the Arizona State game was finished, the next day, the Arizona scouting report was already prepped and set to be showcased to the team.

The previous week, when conference play was starting, the Bears played USC in the Pac-12 opener on Thursday in Los Angeles before turning around and facing UCLA on Saturday in L.A., leaving Cal just one day to prep for the Bruins. Once again, however, working ahead saved their skin.

“You have to be able to do both because once tournament play starts at the end of the year, conference tournament and NCAA tournament play, you have such short prep time, so you have to prepare for that,” Elkins said. “At the same time, you have to be able to do both. When you have more prep time, you have to take advantage of it. But at the same time, when you do have a short prep time, you have to utilize all the time you have.”

During the two-game week of conference play, each assistant coach, Marty Wilson and David Grace, is assigned a team to scout. Elkins oversees video coordinator Brandon Brenseke, and the two work in tandem to help Wilson and Grace conduct a thorough scout to present the players in practice the day before the game.

Another wrinkle to the crammed prep time is the NCAA’s restriction of the 20 hours coaches are allowed with the athletes per week in-season and the one off-day per seven days allotted to the players. Those 20 hours encompass on-court practice time, film sessions and anything else basketball-related, with exceptions such as time spent for injury treatment.

“It’s a pretty in-depth process,” Elkins said. “It’s definitely challenging, but it’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s a new challenge with each team, trying to draw up a game plan and figuring out how to stop them.”

One of the fun aspects, he says, is being able to prepare for college stars who will be dominating in the NBA in a few years, such as UCLA’s Moses Brown, a 7-1 center and freak athlete whom Elkins says is destined to “be a big-time NBA player.”

Another of the seemingly countless challenges in his profession are the constant curveballs throughout a given season and given week — like when another of UCLA’s big men, Alex Olesinski, had been hurt all season but returned to limited action against Stanford just two days prior to the UCLA/Cal matchup. In that instance, the scramble session begins to prepare for a player who may or may not suit up and may or may not see significant minutes.

On game day, Elkins conducts any last-minute preps, is with the team for shootarounds and team meals, and he charts some plays/statistics during the games for the coaching staff.

“But most of my work is done prior to game day,” he said.

Path to Cal

Elkins is not the only area alumnus soaring to new heights in the Pac-12.

He is joined by 1988 Rantoul graduate Mike Mennenga, an assistant coach at Oregon and younger brother of Deon Mennenga, who is now the head coach of Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball.

Elkins’ Golden Bears and Mennenga’s Ducks meet Feb. 6 in Eugene, Ore., and could meet again in the Pac-12 conference tournament in Las Vegas March 13-16.

Also, Brandon Dunson, a Bloomington Central Catholic grad, served as Stanford’s director of basketball development from 2016-18 before moving to his current role as an assistant coach at Nevada.

Mike Mennenga’s path to a significant role at Oregon was not the norm. He made stops on Division I college benches for Maine, Buffalo, Iowa State, Providence, Illinois-Chicago and Canisius, and at one point, was selling cable subscriptions for Time Warner Cable because his coaching career was in doubt.

Elkins’ path thus far has been fairly standard in comparison, a steady rise through the ranks despite coaching turnover.

The former Bunnie studied sports management at the University of Illinois, becoming a practice player for Jolette Law’s women’s basketball team upon deciding not to make an attempt at being a walk-on for the men’s team. He then served as a student manager for Law for three years and head manager as a senior.

“It was an amazing experience,” Elkins said. “It really propelled me to be prepared for coming out to Cal … That was the segue from my high school playing passion into college and growing that passion, realizing that coaching is where I want to go.”

The more he studied sports management as an Illini, the more his itch to get into coaching grew. One of his last degree requirements was to do an internship in the coaching industry, and he wanted to go somewhere different than Illinois and spread his wings.

He set out for Berkeley, believing he was headed there for a three-month unpaid operations internship and would return looking for work in the Midwest at the end of the summer. Little did he know…

Elkins caught his first break when he was hired as an assistant director of operations by former Cal head coach Mike Montgomery in July 2012.

When Montgomery retired at the end of the 2013-14 season, Elkins didn’t know what was next because he was so fresh into the business.

Luckily, Elkins clicked with new hire Cuonzo Martin, who retained Elkins as his video coordinator for all three of Martin’s seasons. When Martin left to take the Missouri job in 2017, he asked Elkins to come with him.

“I can’t tell you how much I respect and appreciate anything Cuonzo and what that staff did for me. It was amazing,” Elkins said.

But Elkins decided to stay at Cal with Wyking Jones, a Martin assistant promoted to the Bears’ head coach position, and Jones promoted Elkins to his current role.

Working with future pros

The most memorable experience during Elkins’ time at Cal was a team trip to Australia in August prior to the 2015-16 season, when they visited Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Featuring heralded freshmen Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb, in addition to veterans Tyrone Wallace and Jabari Bird, the Bears were ranked No. 14 in the preseason AP and USA Today polls.

“It was the first showcase of these guys playing together, against professional players in Australia,” Elkins said. “(Cuonzo’s idea was) we’re not going to practice. This is team bonding. We’re going to get to know each other, love each other, have fun, do tourist stuff and grow together as a team.”

The Bears ended the year ranked No. 23 after a 23-11 season that saw a fourth-place Pac-12 finish and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, the highest seed in program history. Cal was a pick by many to make a Final Four run before an early exit came via an upset loss to No. 13 Hawaii — hampered by an injury to points/assists/steals/minutes leader Wallace, who suffered a fractured hand two days before the tournament.

After the season, Brown was selected No. 3 overall in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, and Wallace (60th overall) was taken in the second round. Rabb and Bird stayed another season, and both were selected in the second round as well (Rabb 35th overall; Bird 56th).

In addition to that foursome, Allen Crabbe was an NBA draft selection, being taken with the first pick in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and immediately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Elkins’ first season on staff was Crabbe’s final one at Cal.

“I saw what it was like to work with a successful NBA guy,” Elkins said of Crabbe. “And with Jaylen, Ivan, Tyrone and Jabari, that was my first year to work (extensively) with real, big-time NBA talent. It was so fun. Having that much talent definitely makes everyone’s lives easier.

“They still had some of the same issues. They were young kids, and you had to get them prepared to play at this level. You throw in the school element and all the time commitments and time management. Those are huge deals, especially for freshmen coming in. But when you have guys that are that talented, are great kids and work really hard, we’re very fortunate.”

Ultimate goal

Elkins says he has been blessed to learn from all the coaches he has worked under, seeing different styles from Law, Montgomery, Martin and Jones and learning their personalities (he says Martin is believed to be intimidating to many but is “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in my life. He’d give his shirt off his back to you if you’re someone he cares about.”).

Timing and luck is huge in this profession, he said, and he knows plenty of colleagues who have gotten out of the industry because of misfortune in both.

“You could get your big break, or you can get everything pulled out from under you. It’s a tough industry, but it’s fun. I’m enjoying every bit of it,” Elkins said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to ride it out and be where I am. I know some people in the business who haven’t been so fortunate. We’ll see where it goes.”

Where it goes someday, he hopes, is into a men’s college basketball head-coaching position. That is his ultimate goal, and there are countless roads he might travel and destinations the path may lead him to.

“The way I’ve looked at it is I want to be a head coach, but I love where I’m at right now,” Elkins said. “I love working with Wyking and being here at Cal on the West Coast doing my thing here. I’ve learned a lot, and I’m continuing to learn. If the opportunity presents itself, I’m not going to say I would say no, depending on what the opportunity is. Right now, I’m focused on the team here and trying to win here and help Wyking be as successful as possible here.

“If something comes up in the Midwest, I would not be opposed to returning to the Midwest to coach. That’s where I was born and raised. I’ll always be a Midwest kid.”

