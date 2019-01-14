Frerichs makes Rantoul history, notches 100th career win

In his seventh year as Rantoul boys basketball coach, Brett Frerichs last Tuesday notched his 100th career win in charge of the Eagles’ program.

RANTOUL — When Brett Frerichs checked his messages in the moments following last Tuesday’s win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda, he was a bit astonished at what engulfed his phone.

With a 66-57 win over PBL, the Rantoul boys basketball team gave Frerichs his 100th win as head coach of the boys’ program, and the Eagles’ seventh-year man has been flooded with congratulatory texts.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming,” Frerichs said. “Just seeing the texts I’ve received from former players, those are the ones that mean the most. When I get them from former coaches and former players, that part’s fun, honestly.

“It’s a good deal because of who the 100 wins were with and because a lot of people were along for the ride. There have been community and family members at basically every game. Getting to know the opposing coaches and the refs, everybody you meet along the way, it’s special because of that.”

Frerichs admits he’s not much of a social media guy. He skims Twitter sometimes, but that’s about it. So most of the positive comments he’s received from friends and family via Facebook have been from his wife, Laura, relaying them to him.

No matter the medium through which he has received the complimentary notes, Frerichs has appreciated them all, but he makes it a point to emphasize the main reason he relishes hitting the century mark.

“When you sit back and think about the 100 wins, it just makes you really look back to the past a little bit. Not that I’ve been coaching the boys forever, but it makes you think about all the coaches, players and all the people who have helped out with the program,” Frerichs said. “I don’t want to sound like it’s not a big deal, so I’m just trying to be honest here. I was aware of it, and it’s a big deal because of all the hard work myself, the coaches and all the players put into it.”

Frerichs, whose record is now 100-88 after a loss to Mattoon, had some of his biggest career wins during a 20-win season in 2015-16, the program’s first 20-win campaign since 1989-90, when Frerichs was a key player on a 21-7 regional championship team.

He followed up with another 20-win season in 2016-17 to give Rantoul back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time since 1962-63 and 1963-64 under Bobb Kidd (Rantoul’s most successful head coach who guided the Eagles to eight regional titles, including four straight from 1961-65 and a Final Four berth in 1958-59.

Frerichs also led the Eagles to their first regional championship since the ‘89-90 season with a title in 2010-11, and he joins Fred Adam (1928-37), Carlos Van Auron (1947-57), Kidd (1957-71) and Frerichs’ high school coach, Mike Novell, (1986-1996) as the program’s fifth 100-win head coach.

“Getting to 100 wins is not easy, and it seems like recently all our wins have taken a couple years off our lives,” Frerichs said. “They’re not easy wins. In that respect, it’s a good achievement, but it’s a group achievement because it makes me think back to all the players that we coached and that I still keep in touch with and all the players that come back to the program.”

And with all the success, Frerichs is still searching for a second regional championship after coming agonizingly close in a one-point loss to Mahomet-Seymour in 2016 on the Eagles’ home floor — and after a close loss to an M-S team featuring most of the same players in a 2017 regional semifinal loss.

The Eagles will have a chance to claim a championship on their home court this season, as Rantoul will host a Class 3A regional.

If they are to claim a regional crown, the Eagles will need all the momentum they can get, and the 100th victory could be that gateway — not because of the significance of it being win No. 100, but because it came during a big matchup against a local rival.

Making it even more special was the importance of the win, which was their fourth straight victory. It was a much-needed triumph for a Rantoul team in the midst of an up-and-down year (mostly down in the season’s first half) during one of its most important stretches of the campaign.

After a 2-10 start, three straight victories in the Taylorville Holiday Tournament saved the Eagles’ season, and they headed into a week that featured games against PBL, Mattoon and La Salette Academy, with the first game on the docket against the Panthers being the toughest opponent of the week.

The three games against beatable opponents could serve as a crucial, momentous springboard as Illini Prairie Conference play begins Tuesday against Unity.

“(The fact that it was my 100th win) was really in the back of my mind because that win was big,” Frerichs said. “For a Tuesday night game, the crowd was amazing. It was a packed place, and it’s just a natural rivalry because of distance. It made it an intense game. It was back and forth for a little bit, then we pulled away in the end. The win itself was huge. Four in a row kept us on a streak.”

Helping the Eagles in the win were Hayden Cargo’s 26 points on six three-pointers, Latavius Winston’s strong play and Jimmy Nixon’s continued improvement as a starting freshman point guard.

“(Hayden’s) shooting lights out. He’s in one of those zones shooting from three that I just haven’t seen in a long time,” Frerichs said. “We’re finally settled in with the rotation, and Latavius, Hayden and Angelo (Brown) are all playing their best basketball all of a sudden.

“The 100 wins topped off a really good night and a big win. We need to keep it going. We have another home game Friday, and it’s a chance to get some momentum going into conference next week.”

Rantoul boys basketball coaching records (1957-present)

Coach (Years active, number of seasons) W-L

Bob Kidd (1957-1971, 14 seasons) 241-144

Dick Taylor (1971-75, 4) 52-48

Bill Anderson (1975-1982, 7) 91-84

Ray Smith (1982-86, 4) 23-78

Mike Novell (1986-1996, 10) 138-122

Mark Beal (1996-98, 2) 30-21

Tom Cooper (1998-99, 1) 19-6

Brian Cupples (1999-2002, 3) 38-37

Brad Oakley (2002-03, 1) 2-26

Ron Gramley (2003-05, 2) 4-50

Chris Wagner (2005-10, 5) 25-96

Brett Frerichs (2010-13, 3) 44-40

AJ Richard (2013-15, 2) 24-33

Brett Frerichs (2015-present, 3-plus) 56-48

