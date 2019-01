Area roundup: HOIC Tournament schedule released for boys, girls basketball

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE BOYS’ TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY, Jan. 19

At El Paso-Gridley

Game 1 — No. 8 Tri-Valley vs. No. 9 Ridgeview, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2 — No. 4 Fieldcrest vs. No. 13 Lexington, 1 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 5 LeRoy vs. No. 12 Fisher, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 7 Eureka vs. No. 10 Flanagan-Cornell, 4 p.m.

Game 5 — No. 6 El Paso-Gridley (6) vs. No. 11 Heyworth, 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 21

At higher seed

Game 6 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, TBD

At Bloomington (Shirk Center)

Game 7 — Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 GCMS, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 22

At Bloomington (Shirk Center)

Game 9 — Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 6:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Tremont, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23

At higher seed

Game 11 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 6, TBD

Game 12 — Loser Game 4 vs Loser Game 5, TBD

THURSDAY, Jan. 24

At higher seed

Game 13 — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, TBD

Game 14 — Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, TBD

FRIDAY, Jan. 25

At Bloomington (Shirk Center)

Game 15 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Game 16 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 26

At El Paso-Gridley

Consolation championship — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 11:30 a.m.

At Shirk Center

Third-place game — Loser Game 15 vs Loser Game 16, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 8 p.m.

HEART OF ILLINOIS GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY, Jan. 19

At El Paso-Gridley

Game 1 — No. 8 Flanagan-Cornell vs. No. 9 Heyworth, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2 — No. 4 Ridgeview vs. No. 13 Fisher, 1 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 5 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. No. 12 Tri-Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 7 El Paso-Gridley vs. No. 10 LeRoy, 4 p.m.

Game 5 — No. 6 Fieldcrest vs. No. 11 Tremont, 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 21

At higher seed

Game 6 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

At Eureka College

Game 7 — No. 1 Eureka vs. Winner Game 1, 1 p.m.

Game 8 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 — No. 2 GCMS vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 10 — No. 3 Lexington vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23

At El Paso-Gridley

Game 11 — Loser Game 1 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 7 p.m.

Game 13 — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Game 14 — Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 24

At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)

Game 15 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Game 16 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 26

At El Paso-Gridley

Consolation championship — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 11:30 a.m.

At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)

Third-place game — Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 1 p.m.

Championship game — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 6:30 p.m.

Bunnies fall on road

Fisher’s boys basketball team lost to Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 63-37, last Tuesday despite Carson Brozenec (12 points) and Tyler Martin (11 points) scoring in double figures. The Bunnies (6-12) are still searching for their first Heart of Illinois Conference victory after falling on the road.

Trojans win another

On Thursday, Destiny Fitzsimmons and Kayla Roe combined for 11 first-quarter points, aiding the host Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team (10-12) to a 40-35 Vermilion Valley Conference victory versus Milford (10-8). Fitzsimmons and Roe concluded with 13 and 10 points, respectively, for A-P to go with four three-pointers from Nicole Sprague.

Eagles go 0-3, trio goes unbeaten

The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team lost to Olympia, 42-27, Unity, 52-25, and Pontiac, 64-16, at the Illini Prairie Conference duals Friday.

Ration Allen, Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman each went 3-0 for the Eagles.

Against Olympia, the Eagles’ victories came at 132 pounds (Allen, pin fall), 138 (Kedrick Terhune, 14-10 decision), 145 (McCusker, forfeit), 152 (Roseman, pin fall) and 285 (Seth Forbes, forfeit).

Against Unity, the Eagles won at 132 (Allen, pin fall), 138 (Terhune, pin fall), 145 (McCusker, 19-4 technical fall), 152 (Roseman, pin fall) and 160 (Keyn Humes, 7-5 decision).

The Eagles’ wins over Pontiac came at 132 (Allen, pin fall), 145 (McCusker, 9-1 major decision), 152 (Roseman, pin fall).

