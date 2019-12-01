Déjà blues: Eagles’ crushing loss to Mattoon at buzzer brings back painful memories

RANTOUL — Google “Mattoon buzzer beater,” and the first item to pop up is a YouTube video with more than 67,000 views from a boys basketball game played Dec. 27, 2012 at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament.

Matchup? Rantoul vs. Mattoon.

Situation? Score tied 54-54.

Time left? 0.7 seconds.

Taking the ball out of bounds a few feet past half court, Mattoon’s Jared Pilson heaves the ball up to teammate Ryan Hutchinson, who grabs Pilson’s chest pass, pumps in mid-air and lets it go, the ball sinking perfectly into the net off the backboard at the buzzer. A brutal heartbreaker for an Eagles team that, at worst, thought it was headed to overtime.

What’s that phrase about “The more things change…?”

Flash forward a little more than six years later to Friday night.

Matchup? Rantoul vs. Mattoon.

Situation? Rantoul leads 57-56 following an Angelo Brown go-ahead bucket off the glass. The Eagles’ first lead since 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Time left? 2.7 seconds.

Taking the ball out of bounds with the length of the floor to go, Mattoon’s Meade Johnson hits Jaydon Noe, who catches the ball in-stride 55 feet from his own hoop with momentum heading downcourt.

Noe takes two dribbles and finds Dalton Compton alone in the corner.

The junior guard catches Noe’s passes at the three-point line, rises and fires as the final buzzer rings in Rantoul’s home gym — the ball desperately close, and perhaps so, to not leaving his fingertips in time — and the ball beautifully sinks through the net, not even pretending to hit iron.

Game.

Six seasons later, and the Green Wave had handed Rantoul another brutally crushing loss at the buzzer, this one a 59-57 survival in a true road game.

“I won’t sleep tonight,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “I don’t think some of the kids will sleep tonight.

“As I was walking down the stairs, I actually thought of (that 2012 buzzer beater). What makes this one such a hard pill to swallow is because we played with so much effort tonight, and we took that lead on Angelo’s bucket. That’s what makes this one tougher because we were down so much, and to make that comeback and let it slip away on a shot to end the game, that one hurt.”

He pauses and, with his left hand, begins rapidly tapping the official scorebook he holds in his right hand in frustration.

“For it to be at home, and during this winning streak, it hurts. But luckily we have a lot of season left.”

Friday’s devastating loss came three nights after the Eagles (6-11) earned a hard-fought 66-57 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda for their fourth consecutive victory. They were beginning to pick up some much-needed momentum following losses in 10 of their first 12 games, and they must now find a way to regroup.

“That (win) would’ve been huge going into conference,” Frerichs said. “With that being said, as lackadaisical as we played in the first half, I think we still have momentum because in the past with this team, we don’t come back from this. We get down on ourselves, and our demeanor is horrible, and we quit.

“What makes this (loss) a little bit easier is we’re a different team now, and we fought back. We made shots when we had to. I still think we have momentum. We’re still in better shape than we were last year going into conference. We don’t come back from this most of the time last year and even this year.”

At the start of the game, it had the feel of being the Eagles’ night. They buried 6-of-13 shots in the first quarter, and they held a 14-12 lead following Brown’s high-arcing floater that splashed briskly through the net with less than 20 seconds left in the period.

The second quarter was dominated by the Green Wave (11-5), which surged ahead with a 20-7 run in the period led by the sharpshooting of Jadyn Princko and Jacob Spitz, who each canned a three for a 32-21 halftime edge.

Rantoul came storming back in the third quarter. Trailing 37-24, the Eagles cranked up the pressure on defense, forcing five turnovers to spark an 8-0 run led by a Kamryn Rome runner off the glass, Hayden Cargo’s block in the post that led to Latavius Winston’s jumper from the elbow and another Winston bucket off his own offensive rebound.

Princko, however, kept the Eagles at bay, burying two three-pointers and another bucket off the glass following his steal in the backcourt. Rantoul committed six giveaways of its own in the quarter and trailed 47-34.

That’s when the Eagles staged their second comeback led by hounding defense centered around Rome.

The junior guard’s series of dribble moves allowed him to slice into the lane for a bucket to open the fourth quarter, and Cargo followed with a three. Rome’s steal-layup combo followed, and he grabbed another steal before converting a free throw. Jimmy Nixon hit a short jumper, and Cargo got another basket off an assist from Rome to cut the deficit to 47-46 at the 5:25 mark.

Trailing by five, Nixon hit another shot, and Cargo converted another bucket off a steal, but Spitz hit another trey for a 56-52 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining. Rome buried a three from the corner to cut the deficit to one point 20 seconds later, and the two teams played to a stalemate until 22.5 seconds left.

Mattoon missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Eagles called a timeout to set up a play, and Brown cashed in with his go-ahead bucket — set up by a beautiful wrap-around pass from an in-midair Rome.

The Eagles shot 7-for-8 from the field in the 23-point fourth quarter but finished 3-for-7 at the free throw line. They finished 22-for-49 and 4-for-11 at the line while committing 14 turnovers and forcing 16.

Rome led Rantoul with 15 points, and Cargo added 13.

“The problem we’re having, and this came back to bite us tonight, is we’re a horrible defensive team when we’re not making shots,” said Frerichs, adding that the Eagles are shooting 52 percent this season on free throws. “Hayden wasn’t hitting in the first half, Latavius wasn’t hitting shots, and we become one of the worst defensive teams in the state when that happens. We’ve got to get over that hump. We’ve got to find a way to not get down on ourselves and play through that.

“But I don’t think (this loss) is going to throw us off to where we get sidetracked. I think we’re going to fight back and keep going. We’ve got a pretty good starting five going right now. … Actually, I don’t (think it’s a step back). There are a lot of positives to take away from the game tonight. We jumped back in, and we’ve got a lot of season left.”

