Eagles routed by Bloomington 76-28

BLOOMINGTON — On Rantoul’s first possession Friday night, freshman point guard Jimmy Nixon buried a long jump shot to give the Eagles’ boys basketball team a 2-0 lead over Bloomington.

The Purple Raiders responded within five seconds with an easy layup, and from there, the game exploded into an uncontrollable rout.

Bloomington, the state’s No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A, blew out the Eagles 76-28 in a defeat that left Rantoul head coach Brett Frerichs dejected and shaking his head.

“To be real honest, I’m kind of at a loss for words with the effort,” Frerichs said. “I think we did play scared, but that shouldn’t account for the effort. We’ve had a hard time fighting through the adversity, and we’ve talked about it. When we get down, we get down ourselves, and our seniors just aren’t helping us. I don’t really have a lot of answers for our performance tonight. It’s embarrassing, and as a coach it’s embarrassing. I know our players are embarrassed, and it’s embarrassing to waste everyone’s time up here.”

The Eagles (2-8) have now lost four straight after committing 28 turnovers against Bloomington (9-2), which finished with just nine turnovers and forced Rantoul into an 11-for-33 performance from the field.

The Eagles trailed 24-4 at the end of the first quarter (committing 11 turnovers and shooting 2-for-10 in the quarter) and were down 51-12 at halftime (committing 11 giveaways once again and finishing 3-for-11 in the period).

“I think we probably were scared,” Frerichs said. “It could’ve been my fault, too. I had mentioned that after this game our schedule eases up a lot, and maybe that was the wrong way to approach it. Maybe they came in here thinking they were going to get hammered, and then we’ll turn it on after this game. For the most part, we’ve competed. … It was just very disappointing tonight.”

The loss left Frerichs and the rest of the coaching staff searching for answers after the season’s most disappointing game against the Eagles’ toughest opponent to date.

“You’ve got to be accountable,” Frerichs said. “I told them there hasn’t been another game in my coaching career that I’ve been more embarrassed. We, as a coaching staff, need some help on the floor. When you have seniors that are just emotionless and not helping us out, whether it’s gathering up the team or just being positive, then our seniors are part of the problem in putting their head down and pouting. We’ve got to change that. I’m at a loss for words.”

Leading the way for the Purple Raiders was 6-7 forward Chris Payton, a Southern Illinois recruit who impressed Frerichs with his height and physicality. Payton blocked back-to-back Hayden Cargo layups in the first quarter, each of which looked like breakaway attempts before Payton pinned the ball against the glass each time.

“He’s got a college body already,” Frerichs said of Payton. “There’s not a lot that he can’t do. We came into the game, and we talked about him. I was just really impressed with how physical he was. I think he’s going to be a great college player, and I think this team in particular is going to make a good run. … It’ll be a joy to keep up with them in the postseason. They’ll be a fun team to watch.”

‘This is a huge point in our season’

The Eagles now must rebound quickly, practicing Saturday, Monday and Wednesday before traveling to take part in the Taylorville Holiday Tournament beginning with a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday against Illinois Valley Central.

Rantoul is in the Purple Pool of the eight-team tournament and will face Taylorville at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Mt. Zion at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Matchups on Saturday are to be determined.

“I love it,” Frerichs said of the tournament. “It’s five games in three days, and we might have to find a game where we can rest a few guys. With Mt. Zion, IVC and Taylorville, it’s a great opportunity to turn things around and go 2-1 or 3-0 and advance to that championship round. It’s just a good opportunity to bounce back, and that goes right into some teams that we’ve had some success against in the past like PBL and Mattoon.

“This is big. This is a huge point in our season. Can we bounce back? Do we have it in us? I think we do, but it’s got to start at practice the first thing in the morning.”

Despite the optimism of the Taylorville tourney upcoming and the softening up of the schedule moving forward, there was no mistaking how painful Friday night’s loss was for Rantoul.

“Hopefully, this is a low point,” Frerichs said. “Hopefully, we have sunk to the lowest possible depth that we can get. We knew this stretch at Monticello, at Marion and at Bloomington was going to be tough. We just have to put this behind us as a coaching staff and as a team and move forward, because we’re better than what we showed. We’re not on Bloomington’s level, but they’re not 50 points better than us. This is just embarrassing on all levels.”

