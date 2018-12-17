Opponents’ ‘studs’ giving Fisher fits

TREMONT — Last season, Keegan Zimmerman scored 36 and 31 points in wins over the Fisher boys basketball team.

The 6-8 senior forward from Eureka then netted 32 points in defeating the Bunnies in a late November game this season.

Jack Weber from El Paso-Gridley burned Fisher last year before torching it for 30 points in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener in December, and Riley Morris last Tuesday scored 35 points (30 in the first half) for St. Thomas More in the Sabers’ nonconference win over the Bunnies.

It has been a problem for the Bunnies (3-7) to start this season — the opponents’ top players lighting them up. It hasn’t been a total issue of one-on-one defense, says Fisher coach Cody Diskin. Rather, a better all-around effort needs to come about if his group is going to shut down, or at least slow down, the opponents’ best scorers.

“We feel like we like the matchups, and we put our best guy on (their best guy),” Diskin said. “But help defense needs to step up more, which it hasn’t. It really points out the guy who’s playing defense on him, when in reality our defense needs to slide over and help out on their studs. Because there’s going to be good players out there, and we need to learn how to shut them down.

“That’s the great thing about basketball is there are so many games so you don’t know everything about everybody, but you’ve just got to make sure to find a way to stop them.”

Inability to stop those impact performers has been one of the reasons Fisher has lost seven straight games after opening the season 3-0 with a berth in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.

“It’s frustrating, and it’s good to see them frustrated as well because nobody likes to lose,” Diskin said after an 85-66 loss to Tremont on Friday. “Hopefully we can make some adjustments and get back on that winning streak.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.