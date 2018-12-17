GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team gained two dual victories in a triangular meet on Tuesday, defeating Oakwood/Salt Fork 51-21 and St. Joseph-Ogden 45-35.

Payton Kean gained two wins via pinfall in the 195-pound class, pinning O/SF's Max Branigin in a time of 1:52 and SJ-O's Camden Hesterberg in 1:22.

Cale Horsch pinned SJ-O's Isaiah Moore in 1:03 and won via 7-1 decision over O/SF's Gage Reed in the 113-pound class while Cole Maxey pinned SJ-O's Chase Chapman in a time of 1:50 and won via 7-0 decision over O/SF's Joe Lashuay at 126-pound class.

At 160 pounds, Tim Booth pinned O/SF's Tate Johnson in a time of 5:35. Dakota Matthews won via 3-1 decision over O/SF's Connor Hutson in the 138-pound class while Kaden Gream won via 7-5 decision over SJ-O's Isaiah Immke in the same class.

