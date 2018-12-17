Freshman Nixon to start at point guard for Rantoul

Rantoul freshman Jimmy Nixon has seen crucial varsity minutes this season and will now be inserted into the Eagles’ lineup as their starting point guard.

RANTOUL — Johnny Jones. CJ Dunner. Duck Gibson.

Over the past several years, Rantoul boys basketball teams have had the luxury of handing the ball to those electric, composed playmakers at point guard in separate seasons.

But ever since Gibson’s graduation after the 2016-17 campaign, one in which he quickly vaulted himself into the area’s upper echelon of point guards, the position has become one of growing concern for head coach Brett Frerichs.

It has been a merry-go-round at the most important position on the court, with countless head-shaking, face-palming turnovers becoming the backbone of the Eagles’ issues.

Insert Jimmy Nixon.

Rantoul’s newest potential star-in-the-making is a smooth, 6-1 freshman guard who has flashed some brilliance throughout the season’s first seven games, but he still holds little varsity experience.

Frerichs is hopeful this midseason position switch for the freshman — his latest move and perhaps his boldest — will be a successful sequel to what he was able to get from Gibson prior to his senior season (switching from an off-ball wing spot to the floor general).

“He’s only a freshman, and he’s going to go through some growing pains, but he has the ability,” Frerichs said. “He has the best court awareness of anybody on our team. He’s going to go through some growing pains, but at the same time, it’s going to hopefully stabilize that position for the next four years.”

When Frerichs watched Nixon as an eighth-grader at J.W. Eater Junior High last season, he was immediately enthralled with Nixon’s intangibles.

“I just saw that court awareness that you just can’t teach. You either have it or you don’t have it,” Frerichs said. “He was well above everybody at the junior high level, and then this summer, I saw his court awareness and his composure.

“He’s so smooth that at times it doesn’t look like he’s playing hard. He still does need to learn how to play even harder, but sometimes when he is going hard, he’s so smooth that it doesn’t look like it. He’s proven in the Monticello game and some of the other recent games that he’s ready.”

Nixon showed well in the season opener against Mahomet-Seymour, but he regressed over the course of the Eagles’ next three games. To get his confidence level back up, the coaching staff got him more minutes at the freshman and junior varsity levels, where he “pretty much dominated,” said Frerichs.

The inconsistency is still yet to be worked out — he scored just two points each in losses to Centennial and Marion last week. But the potential is also there in the form of a nine-point outing against Monticello and big plays on offense and defense in a win over St. Joseph-Ogden.

“It’s hard to make that transition from eighth grade to varsity, but he’s getting confidence playing with the JV and freshmen,” Frerichs said of Nixon after the SJ-O game. “He had three good quarters against Mahomet the first game, and then he played like a freshman the next quarter and the next four games. (Against SJ-O), he played like a senior.”

Nixon is one of the rare freshmen Frerichs has put onto the court in his Rantoul tenure. Jones saw limited minutes in his freshman year after struggling, and Travis Britt, one of Rantoul’s all-time great players, attended a prep school his first two years. Otherwise, Britt would have surely seen some action.

Nixon is getting onto the court more and more because “he’s a natural,” says Frerichs. “He can handle the ball, he’s a great passer and a great shooter. I feel like he’s going to keep growing.”

The Nixon move will also free up Rantoul junior Kamryn Rome to play off the ball more and get additional scoring opportunities. Rome will still be asked to handle the ball, and the Eagles are hoping the Nixon-Rome backcourt pairing will evolve as the season presses on and into next season.

“I think he would still be playing just because he’s proven it, but it’s not ideal to put a freshman at the point guard position,” Frerichs said. “It’s so much more than just playing. He would be getting the minutes for us anyways, but he’s moving to the point guard as a necessity. Ideally, it’d be great to have him at a wing so there’s not so much pressure on him, but this is only going to help him and us moving forward into the second part of our season going into the Taylorville tournament.”

