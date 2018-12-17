Eagles drop three in a row

MARION — Brett Frerichs is starting to sound like a broken record these days, but it’s hard to blame him.

Rantoul’s boys basketball coach harped over and over on the Eagles’ desperate need to take care of the ball every week last season. Seven games into the 2018-19 campaign, it’s been more of the same, especially after three straight losses last week to Centennial, Monticello and Marion dropped his team down to 2-7 this year.

“Nothing’s changed,” Frerichs said. “If you look at stats and film, it’s not hard to (notice our biggest issue). We’ve got to take care of the ball. I feel like we were playing hard, but we have to take care of the ball, and we have to find a way to fight through adversity.

“When teams go on a run, or we get in foul trouble, we can’t put our heads down. We need to fight through it. We’ve done a better job of that lately, but it was disappointing we let the Centennial game get away.”

The Eagles, who in the past have built their successful teams with a fast-paced, high-scoring structure, failed to hit the 50-point mark in all three losses.

Last Tuesday, Rantoul held previous Eagles-killer Bryson Cowper to 15 points, but the senior’s game high was still enough in a 62-40 win. Rantoul led 24-23 at halftime and received nine points apiece from Kamryn Rome and Latavius Winston, but the Eagles were outscored 18-7 and 21-9 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

On Friday, facing a 27-21 halftime deficit, Monticello rallied in the second half to keep its perfect record intact with a 52-49 home win in which Rantoul missed a pair of potential game-tying shots at the buzzer. Benton Singleton scored a game-high 20 points for Monticello. Rome led the way for Rantoul, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds and four steals, and Winston finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

“I thought Kam had a breakout game,” Frerichs said. “That atmosphere (at Monticello) was intense. Even though that wasn’t a conference game, it was a conference opponent. He pretty much went blow for blow with Singleton.

“Kam almost leading us to a win at Monticello is probably the thing that stood out the most (last week), and Latavius’ rebounding and confidence are gradually getting better and better. He’s going to become the player we thought he would be.”

On Saturday, the Eagles made the long trip to Marion and came home with a 65-48 loss after just one player reached double figures (Hayden Cargo with 19 points), though Winston produced nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Rantoul has reached 50-plus points just three times in its nine games — in a 70-64 loss to Centennial and wins over Chicago Longwood (75-59) and St. Joseph-Ogden (55-52).

“It’s hard to win when you’re not scoring in the 60s, and you’re turning the ball over,” Frerichs said. “With this team, I thought we could easily be in the 60s. … We’ve got to figure out a way to score. Pretty frustrating. Definitely not where we’d like to be.”

Exacerbating Rantoul’s problems is the continued loss of players. An Eagles starter was dismissed from the team last week, making it a total of three Rantoul players who have been dismissed with another player quitting. The Eagles’ original roster of 16 has been nipped to 12.

“We’re cleaning things up in the program in terms of personnel,” Frerichs said. “We’re just about to the point where we have a roster full of guys that care about the team, the program and care about playing hard. Overall, I’m still pretty happy with where we’re at. We’re trying to adjust on the fly.

“We have rules, but it is a case by case basis. Every kid’s different. We try to treat everybody the same, but it’s definitely individually (based). We’ve never ran into issues like this (the last two years), but, again, we also saw this coming. Not a lot of coaches play 16 kids, but we saw this coming.”

The 2017-18 season saw some similarities in terms of discipline via suspensions and dismissals, making on-court problems even more frustrating during an 8-21 season.

“The last two years have been comparable,” Frerichs said. “Unfortunately, and this is bad to say, we kept 16 because we were hoping for the best, but we were also realistic. We knew there was a possibility we could lose some kids just because of their history. We probably could’ve played it safe and kept it at 10 or 11, but we always want to give kids a chance to redeem themselves and make themselves better. … You never want to give up on a kid too early.”

The Eagles have another tough road game upcoming at Bloomington on Friday. Frerichs and company will be looking to slow down Southern Illinois-bound Chris Payton.

“We have another tough one with Bloomington on Friday, but after that the schedule eases up a bit in the next 12 games,” Frerichs said. “Between that and still getting some practice time, I still like the direction it’s going, but it’s frustrating making these changes.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.