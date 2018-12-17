Bunnies show life in second half but lose seventh straight

Dalton Burk scored 17 points, but it was not enough for the Fisher boys basketball team in an 85-66 loss to Tremont on Friday night.

TREMONT — It was an issue for Fisher boys basketball last season, and the problem continues to bite the Bunnies at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Lack of motivation from the start.

The Bunnies lost a Heart of Illinois Conference bout to Tremont, 85-66, on Friday night, but the game looked much more bleak in the first half than the final score would indicate.

The Bunnies (3-7), who have lost seven straight games, trailed 22-6 after the first quarter and were down 49-20 at halftime after committing 16 turnovers (12 in the second quarter).

Fisher missed six consecutive shots in the final four minutes of the first period, watching a 10-4 deficit balloon to 16 points, and in the second quarter, the Bunnies made 6-of-10 shots from the floor, but too many giveaways plagued them.

“Tremont came out ready to play,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “They were aggressive, and we looked like we didn’t want to be here in the first half. In the second half, that changed. We made some adjustments. We played a hard second half, it was just a little too late.”

In the fourth quarter, the Bunnies had whittled a 51-20 third-quarter deficit all the way down to 74-62 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds remaining on the back of a Will Delaney three-pointer, part of his game-high 24 points.

Then, trailing 76-62, Dalton Burk was fouled on a drive to the basket, and a Tremont player was called for a technical. Burk, who finished with 17 points and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line, went just 2-for-4, and the Bunnies turned the ball over on the in-bounds play.

A deficit that could have been cut to seven or eight points was narrowed to just 12, and the Turks (10-1) sealed the game with a three-pointer at the other end.

“We got the momentum, and we would hit a big shot, but they’d come back down and answer us,” Diskin said. “Then we’d go down, and, again, it’d be the same thing. Make a great play and get a stop, but they’d come down and shut down our momentum. It’s kind of frustrating, but in the second half I think we saw improvement. And that’s what we need to start off with in the first half in our next game. Hopefully we can practice on that and take care of the ball.”

Fisher showed fight in the third quarter, as it trailed by 31, and the Bunnies were in jeopardy of facing a running clock. But a somewhat furious comeback was spearheaded by Delaney and Burk.

Burk’s three-pointer, Delaney’s “and-one” layup, a three by Tyler Martin and back-to-back layups by Burk and Martin cut the deficit to 55-36 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Burk scored nine points in the quarter, and Delaney scored eight points in the period, which ended with a corner three at the buzzer by Tremont’s Colton Polhemus for a 66-46 edge.

The Bunnies shot 12-of-17 in the third.

“Right now, it has been (a problem) for those first halves,” Diskin said. “We get rolling a little too late, and we need to figure out how we can get rolling right at the start. We’ve got to take care of the ball. In that first half we probably had at least 15. We’ve got to learn to be patient and keep that intensity on defense.

“We need to make sure we meet passes and make strong passes. We’ve got to be strong with the ball, and people need to be available (when we get trapped). Our guys are kind of shying away from that, and we’ve got to start going toward the ball.”

At the beginning of the season, the Bunnies set their goals high as they always do — win a regional championship; finish in the top third of the HOIC; win 20 games. With the struggles to open the season, Fisher may elect to rethink some of those aspirations.

“We’ve got goals, obviously, but I think our goals can still be managed,” Diskin said. “Maybe 20 wins would be cutting it close, but we’re just going game by game. We’ve got Gibson City next, and they’re a great club, but any day, any team’s beatable. We’re got to get focused on one quarter at a time, basically, and we’re focused on winning each quarter.”

Last Tuesday, Fisher lost a nonconference game to St. Thomas More, 66-58, after Riley Morris scored 30 points in the first half, finishing with 35 points. Martin’s 18 points were not enough against the Sabers.

“We’ve got to keep working,” Diskin said. “It’s long season. It’s a grind. We’ve got one ultimate goal at the end, and that’s win regionals. Hopefully we get to playing better ball in the second half.”

