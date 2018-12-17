Area roundup: Stephens' career-high carries A-P

ST. JOSEPH — Once again, the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team was overwhelmed against the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A.

Just nine days after suffering a 76-27 defeat at the hands of Cissna Park, A-P again was blown out by the Timberwolves, 75-26, on Thursday as part of the St. Joseph-Ogden-hosted Toyota of Danville Tournament.

A pair of Timberwolves reached 20 points in an event-opening win over the Trojans. Christian Stadeli and Ian Rogers both posted 20 points, with Rogers draining six three-pointers. Kyler Stephens' 14 points charged A-P.

Last Tuesday, the Trojans (4-9) netted their first Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season behind Stephens’ career-high 23 points in a 66-49 win over Schlarman.

Dalton Loschen and Austin Keen added 10 points apiece.

A-P girls split

On Thursday, the Armstrong-Potomac girls lost to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52-16 for its second defeat of the season at the hands of the Blue Devils. Four three-pointers from Annie Nelson led her to 16 points as the visiting Blue Devils (11-2) upended the Trojans (5-8) in the VVC tilt.

Emily Meidel piled on 12 points for BHRA. Maddie Buhr's five points paced A-P, which bounced back with a win over Hoopeston Area on Saturday.

Eagles struggle again

On Thursday, the Rantoul girls basketball team lost its third straight game, falling to Mahomet-Seymour 57-25.

The host Bulldogs (4-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in a non-league event against the Eagles (5-7). Kailyn Northrup launched 15 points for M-S and was backed by 14 from Keida Nichols and 12 from Makayla Rosenbery. Jaz-Meon McClyde's eight points led Rantoul.

