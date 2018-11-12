By a thread: Eagles hang on for big win over SJ-O

RANTOUL — It was the type of agonizing déjà vu coaches would love to avoid, but it was impossible to miss.

At the end of the 2017-18 season, Rantoul’s boys basketball team held off Mattoon in a three-point regional quarterfinal victory. While nursing a slim lead, the Eagles missed free throw after free throw, including four straight from their leading scorer, in the game’s final minutes.

But despite near disaster, Kamryn Rome converted 1-of-2 free throws with less than five seconds remaining, and Rantoul survived a halfcourt heave to send the game into overtime in a 57-54 win.

In that game, the Eagles did just enough to win after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

On Friday night, it was more of the same.

In a matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden buoyed by the loudest, most intense crowd the Eagles have hosted this season, Rantoul held a 53-46 lead with less than 90 seconds remaining.

Then, near disaster.

Rantoul held possession with the seven-point lead. Then came a foul on a loose ball by Latavius Winston that led to two SJ-O free throws.

The Eagles’ perfect press break led to what would have been a wide-open layup for Jimmy Nixon, but Hayden Cargo’s errant pass went sailing out of bounds underneath the basket.

Rome went 1-for-2 at the line, Cargo missed a pair, and SJ-O’s Chance Izard's floater and Payton Cain’s putback trimmed the Spartans’ deficit to 54-52 with 4.4 seconds left.

LJ Lewis was fouled on the ensuing in-bounds play and missed his first free throw. As nerves started ratcheting up and fists clenched in the stands and the Eagles’ sideline, Lewis calmly sank the second attempt.

Izard’s long three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short, and Rantoul was able to celebrate surviving a 55-52 game that counted as a nonconference matchup between the two Illini Prairie Conference foes.

“We just couldn’t seal it,” Eagles coach Brett Frerichs said. “The way those last couple minutes were going, I was for sure thinking that last three was going to go in, and we were going to overtime.

“We feel comfortable with a lot of guys (at the free throw line). I was surprised Hayden came up short on his free throws. He missed three out of four in the fourth quarter. That was a surprise because we’re usually pretty confident with him. … It’s weird because last game we shoot 18-for-21 from the line, and (Friday) we can’t make a free throw in the fourth quarter. But I feel pretty comfortable with our guys at the free throw line.”

Though the Eagles (2-4) struggled to communicate defensively in the first half, they were within striking distance, trailing 32-29 at the break.

In the second half, Rantoul put the clamps down behind an energized crowd, and the Spartans (1-3) were unable to get off many good looks in the fourth quarter against a defense that forced 13 turnovers.

Sparking the Eagles were a pair of big buckets from Winston (nine points) in the second quarter when their offense was stagnant. The senior forward knocked down back-to-back jumpers, the second a three-pointer that got his teammates fired up. It was a big turnaround for Winston, who went scoreless in Rantoul’s win over Chicago Longwood last weekend.

“I was feeling real bad,” Winston said of how he felt following the Longwood game. “I didn’t want to talk to anybody, and it was just bad. I feel completely different. It’s a lot of weight (lifted off my shoulders). I had my head down a lot during the week from that game. It had me down. I’m just happy now.”

Also leading Rantoul, which received a game-high 16 points from Cargo, was Rome’s 10 points in the second half. After sitting out the entire first half for a disciplinary reason, Rome came in with fresh legs and made a huge difference down the stretch with his ball handling and ability to create plays in the lane.

“I was ready. I wanted to get the team win. I didn’t care about scoring or anything,” Rome said. “I just wanted to help the team get the win and help my team put pressure on the ball. Just do everything in my power to get the win, and that’s what we did. I feel pretty good right now.

“It feels good to get that second win. We had a rough start with the close game against Mahomet and a bad game against Danville, but it feels good to come back and redeem ourselves two games in a row. We’re looking forward to keeping it going.”

