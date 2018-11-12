ARMSTRONG — It’s about as debilitated as the coach has been in his career following a loss, and it left him with a hard-to-miss realization.

“We’re a long way away from that,” said Deon Mennenga.

Mennenga, who served as a Rantoul boys basketball assistant in the late '90s and early 2000s, holds career highlights of leading the Fisher boys program to an Elite Eight berth in 2008-09 and Bismarck-Henning to a 27-3 mark in 2011-12 in his last season at the helm of a program.

But he watched his Armstrong-Potomac squad get blown out 76-27 last Tuesday to the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A, Cissna Park. He shook his head in frustration while realizing A-P has a long way to go to get the culture where it needs to be at A-P.

“It’s a huge …” Mennenga says before cutting himself short of saying the word ‘process.’ “I hate that word, and I’m not even going to use it. It’s just going to be a year-by-year cultural learning experience. They’ve got to learn how to protect the ball, first and foremost. Catch and dribble, we’re terrible with. We catch and dribble before we even turn and look. It’s just the basic fundamental things that we’re lacking.

“It’s just a cultural thing that needs to be changed, and it’ll have to start with the kids that’ll be back next year and the incoming freshmen. The culture there has to change.”

Deploying a zone, Mennenga saw his undersized Trojans squad get outrebounded by 6-7 forwards Julian and Christian Stadeli, rotate too slowly to wide-open three-point shooters, allow easy dump-down entry passes to the twins and too often give up uncontested drives into the lane.

“We’ll sit there and watch the ball fly over our heads without reacting, then react,” Mennenga said. “You would be amazed at drills I make up for stuff like that. We have to drill that stuff. We have to drill the first entry point of our offense. It has to be broken down that far. It doesn’t come easy.

“To be honest with you, we’ve got kids who haven’t learned (rebounding in the zone) yet they should’ve learned that coming into high school. Or, we should’ve been doing stuff like this in June, but we had such poor attendance. We’d only get four or five in a summer workout. The stuff we’re trying to learn now should’ve been done and over with in the summer.”

The Trojans (3-6) were already coming off a 72-33 loss to Judah Christian last Friday, and three days after the loss to CP, fell 58-43 to Milford.

Against Cissna Park (2-0), A-P committed 24 turnovers to the Timberwolves’ 12, and it finished 7-of-30 from the field and 10-of-22 at the free throw line while falling behind 32-6 at the end of the first quarter and 45-19 at halftime — the Trojans’ one highlight of the night coming at the buzzer, when Dylan Knight (team-high nine points) buried a three from two feet inside the half-court line.

“Granted, we are short-handed,” said Mennenga, who will get back at least two senior starters in January. “We’ve got some kids that are out that’ll be back, and we’ll retool then. In the meantime, we’ve got to learn how to be more fundamentally sound. We can’t turn the ball over 75 percent of the time. It’s something they’re going to have to learn.

“We’ve got to find it within ourselves to take one possession at a time and not let them take us out of what we practice every day. Coming into a game, it looks like something completely different than what I watch every day.”

Christian Stadeli led the way with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds while finishing 1-of-8 at the free throw line, and Julian Stadeli finished with nine points and four rebounds. Ian Rogers contributed 15 points as well for the Timberwolves, who A-P will see again in two weeks at the St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic.

“It’s a little frustrating on my end, but I’ve just got to remember this is a huge, long process,” Mennenga said. “I knew what I was getting into, and it’s not going to change overnight. We’ve just got to hopefully keep their heads up and take it possession by possession and practice by practice.

“Let’s just take this game for what it is. I’ve never been in a situation quite like this before, but I’m not going to back down. We’ll figure it out.”

