McCusker, Roseman win championship medals in Pontiac

PONTIAC — Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team won the championship of the 145-pound and 152-pound brackets, respectively, of Saturday's Pontiac "The Munch" Invitational.

McCusker won via 13-1 technical fall in a time of 3:41 over Normal Community High School's Joshua Degladillo in the championship match.

After winning Herscher's Gavin Taylor in 1:30 and winning via 11-second pinfall over Aiden Lockwood of the Pontiac junior varsity team in the first two rounds of the bracket, McCusker pinned Thornwood's Deamontae Johnson in a time of 3:09 in the quarterfinals before winning via 7-2 decision over Prairie Central's Corbin Moser in the semifinals.

Roseman pinned Normal's Gabriel Rivera in a time of 3:29 in the championship match of the 152-pound bracket.

In the first two rounds, Roseman pinned Riverside Brookfield's Alex Gedwill in 25 seconds and won via 15-0 technical fall in a time of 2:37 over Joliet Central's Dan Bierly. Roseman then pinned Riverside Brookfield's Will Briolat in a time of 1:07 in the quarterfinals before winning via 17-2 technical fall in a time of 5:17 over Morton Cicero's Devin Rogers in the semifinals.

Robert Buford lost to Morton Cicero's Carlos Marin via 15-11 decision in the second round of the 152-pound bracket before pinning teammate Jake Lykins in a time of 1:32 and losing via 2:50 pinfall to Springfield's Andrew Stanley in wrestlebacks. Lykins lost via 34-second pinfall to Rogers in the first round.

Dominique Kisantear placed eighth in the 106-pound bracket after a loss via 5;52 pinfall to Taylorville's Gage Rusher in the seventh-place match.

Kisantear pinned Drew Burns of the Pontiac junior varsity team in a time of 1:55 in the second round before losing via 4-3 decision to Morton Cicero's Adrian Guzman in the quarterfinals. Kisantear then won via forfeit over Kankakee's Jeremiah Stewart before losing via 54-second pinfall to Normal's Abel Ninan in wrestlebacks.

In the 138-pound bracket, Keddrick Terhune won via 6-2 decision over Fort Madison's Quinton Ross in the second round of the consolation side of the bracket after losing in the second round of the championship side via 1:48 pinfall to Shepard's Casey Roberts. In the third round of wrestlebacks, Terhune lost via 1:26 pinfall to Anderson Ryan of Normal.

In the 132-pound bracket, Rashon Allen lost via 20-4 technical in 5:40 to Bishop McNamara's Andrew Steffes in the quarterfinals before losing via 6-4 decision to Pontiac's George Smith in wrestlebacks.

In the 160-pound bracket, Oswaldo Gonzalez lost via 44-second pinfall to Pontiac's Trey Edinger before Joliet Central's Joe Carroll pinned him in a time of 1:14.

In the 170-pound bracket, Colyn Sarver lost via 1:41 pinfall to Riverside Brookfield's Garrett Weimer and 15-second pinfall to Prairie Central's Connor Casner. Roderick Martin lost via 1:51 pinfall to Joliet Central's Ke'Andre Wiley and via 1:33 pinfall to Kankakee's Thomas Stewart.

In the 220-pound bracket, Joliet Central's Damaris Stanley pinned Colby Cornwell in a time of 17 seconds before Cornwell lost via 6-2 decision to Riverside Brookfield's Alex Chavez.

In the 285-pound bracket, Alberto Cruz lost via 1:34 pinfall to Danny Skold of St. Francis Wheaton. In wrestlebacks, Cruz pinned Devin Long of the Pontiac JV team in 3:11 and won via 4:40 pinfall over Joliet Central's Darrion Brown before losing via 3:07 pinfall to Normal's Ethan Johnson.

Seth Forbes wrestled in the 285-pound bracket as well, losing via 14-second pinfall to St. Francis Wheaton's Danny Skold and via 1:57 pinfall to Bishop McNamara's Nick Viglia.

As a team, the Eagles tied for 14th alongside Springfield. Each team had a score of 86 1/2 while Joliet Central won the meet with a score of 222 1/2

Eagles take down Danville

RANTOUL — With a 45-33 win in Thursday’s dual meet over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team is on a two-meet winning streak.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home meets as well, including a victory in a dual held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, against Danville.

“We’re very happy with it,” Rantoul/PBL head coach Mark McCusker said after Thursday’s dual meet. “It’s an exciting way to start the season. We’re riding high.”

Rantoul/PBL started its season with two losses in a triangular meet held Saturday, Nov. 24, including a loss by six points to Dwight.

“We probably should have won (it), but you learn from it,” McCusker said.

The Eagles gained two victories via pinfall in Thursday’s meet.

Senior Peter McCusker, who is coming off a fourth-place finish in the 145-pound class at last year’s IHSA Class 2A state tournament, earned one of the two pinfall victories. He pinned his 145-pound opponent in a time of 1:40 on Thursday.

Freshman Rashon Allen won via 36-second pinfall in Thursday’s 132-pound match.

Senior Nolan Roseman, who qualified for last year’s 2A state meet in the 138-pound class, wrestled in the 160-pound match on Thursday. He won that match via 23-7 technical fall in a time of 5:43.

Freshman Keddrick Terhune won via 22-9 major decision in the 138-pound match while Robert Buford won via injury default in the 152-pound match.

“We were happy with our performance overall,” Mark McCusker said. “We have a lot of new guys. I think we are happy with the way they wrestled. There are some things we still have to work on, but overall, (it was) not a bad effort.”

Dominique Kisantear (106 pounds), Kadien Foulks (113) and Colyn Sarver (170) each won their matches via forfeit for the Eagles.

In exhibitions, Rantoul/PBL’s Alberto Cruz, Jake Lykins and Oswaldo Gonzalez each won by pinfall in 38, 50 and 57 seconds, respectively.

