Loschen carrying Trojans offense early

ARMSTRONG — Dalton Loschen was certainly frustrated last Tuesday, but there was almost nothing he could do.

One of the area’s leading scorers at 17.9 points per game, the senior forward from Armstrong-Potomac was shut down by Cissna Park’s 6-7 twins, Julian and Christian Stadeli.

No matter what post moves the 6-1 Loschen attempted, each time he caught the ball on the low block and turned, a blockading wall was there to meet him.

Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked Timberwolves forced him into a season-low six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field (28.6 percent) and 2-of-5 at the free throw line, and he grabbed just six rebounds. For Loschen, who averages 8.6 rebounds and shoots field goals at a 60.8 percent clip, it was certainly an unsatisfying performance.

“I think Dalton was just frustrated (against Cissna Park),” A-P coach Deon Mennenga said. “It’s frustrating. I could’ve told you what was going to happen from the beginning, but you hope something clicks. And it will. It’ll get cleaned up.”

Last Tuesday’s uncharacteristic output has not, however, overshadowed what Loschen has accomplished through the season’s first nine games.

Loschen has hauled the Trojans’ load offensively, and if he can find more ways to get the ball in advantageous positions, his production could increase throughout the Vermilion Valley Conference slate.

“He has carried us. We’ve just got to find him,” Mennenga said. He might have to start posting early instead of getting down deep on the block. We might have to try and expand his range to 10 feet instead of 5 or 6. That stuff we’ll work on a bit. We’ve just got to look for him and then work off of him.

“Dalton really works hard, and he gets banged around. In his defense, when he’s open, we don’t get him the ball. We’re too busy in self-preservation with the ball to get it to him when he’s open. And when do we give it to him? Do we give it to him on the good side? It always seems like we’re giving it to him on the defensive side instead of the offensive side. We’ll throw it over the top instead of giving it to him on a bounce pass. Every post man loves to catch on a bounce pass.”

Loschen is undersized for a forward, but his athleticism and great footwork have led to outputs such as Friday night’s game-high 19 points in a 58-43 loss to Milford.

“In his defense, the sooner we get him the ball in a scoring opportunity, he’ll score,” Mennenga said. “We’ve just got to sacrifice ourselves and get it to him. When you’ve got a good inside player like that who’s undersized but athletic, you’ve got to use him for what he is.”

