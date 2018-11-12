Kirby-led Storm take down unenthused Trojan girls

ARMSTRONG — It’s easy to see why Nick Hipsher was so disheartened following Thursday’s 46-16 loss to Salt Fork.

He was at a loss for words, and it’s hard to blame Armstrong-Potomac’s girls basketball head coach.

In his ninth season leading the Trojans, Hipsher was excited following the season’s 2-1 start at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic. His group had veteran leaders, youthful exuberance to push them and depth he hasn’t had at his disposal in recent years.

Hitting the 20-win mark was an attainable goal coming into the season — still might be — but now Hipsher has found himself re-evaluating some things following what he said was “absolutely” the Trojans’ worst performance of the year.

“We weren’t ready to go,” Hipsher said. “You could tell from the beginning. I don’t know why. There was no energy, no communication, no effort. I really don’t know why. I felt we had a couple good days of practice after the Schlarman game. After (last Wednesday’s) practice, I thought we were ready to go. I was wrong.

“At the beginning of the year, I thought we would (have a chance to win 20). We’ve dropped four games now that were all winnable games. We are finding more ways to lose than we are to win at this point. It comes back on me, and we’ve got to figure this out.”

There wasn’t much to learn or benefit from following an 85-19 loss to Schlarman last Monday. The defending Class 1A state champions, and favorites to repeat, did not lose a player off last year’s roster. No shame in that loss.

In fact, the Trojans (4-7) seemed ready to play in a matchup against the Storm (5-4) in a barometer game to see how they stacked up against one of the Vermillion Valley Conference’s top teams.

But Madison Kirby, one of the best guards in the conference and the area, lit it up with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Kirby’s group forced the Trojans into 16 turnovers and a 5-for-29 performance from the field, and A-P finished 5-of-12 at the free throw line.

“I would hope you learn from it,” Hipsher said. “To be honest, I thought we played well against Schlarman effort-wise. When you play a team that good, you know you’re not going to win but at least play hard. If we would’ve played as hard (Thursday) as we did Monday, it’s definitely a different outcome. I don’t know what the score would’ve been, but it’s a completely different game.”

After watching his team go down 13-4 to the Storm in the first quarter and 27-8 at halftime, Hipsher struggled to describe his disappointment.

“It’s frustrating when you’ve got five seniors, and it’s a complete no-show. You expect that, maybe, from freshmen or sophomores but not from seniors, and that’s what we saw,” Hipsher said.

Some changes could be coming for the Trojans as they head into the new year. A discouraging loss in an important early-December game, preceded by five straight losses following a 2-0 start, is just the thing that jump-starts such moves, which could include getting extra minutes for some younger players as A-P preps for a game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

“Games like this, I think you need to kind of look in the mirror and say, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing what you’re doing?’” Hipsher said. “After (Thursday), I think we all need to sit back and re-evaluate what we’re doing.

“Next week we’re going to be re-evaluating a lot of things, I think. Kind of taking a look at where we’re at and what’s best for this season and what’s best for the future.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.