Hambleton a dead-eye shooter for A-P girls

Hope Hambleton, a senior point guard for Armstrong-Potomac, has been one of the top shooters in the area with 17 made three-pointers this season.

ARMSTRONG — There has been a common denominator among the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team’s four wins.

Hope Hambleton scorching nets.

In the season’s first two games, both Trojan wins, Hambleton netted 15 points and set a career high with 18 in victories over Cissna Park and Tri-Point, respectively.

Fast forward two weeks, and the A-P senior point guard scored 18 points on four three-pointers in a loss to Covington (Ind.) before setting another career-high with 22 points on three three-pointers and a 7-of-12 showing at the free throw line in a win over Milford.

Hambleton followed that up by draining another three treys in a 20-point performance against Urbana University High in a victory.

“She has (been carrying us),” Trojans coach Nick Hipsher said. “We haven’t found that second scorer, and I think that’s part of our issue. I thought we had a couple candidates, and it just has not progressed like I thought it would.

“We definitely need to find someone to go with Hope. She’s by far our best scorer right now, and we’ve got to find someone to take the pressure off her.”

Maddie Buhr is one of those candidates, but both Buhr and Hambleton struggled in a 46-16 loss to Salt Fork last Thursday.

“(Hope’s) really become a good shooter,” Hipsher said. “She had some shots go in and out (against Salt Fork), but she’s really become a decent shooter. And she does a nice job getting to the free throw line, and she shoots a pretty good percentage. She scores at all three levels, and that tends to be one of your better scorers.”

Hambleton is more adept at putting the ball in the basket than distributing it at this point. She is averaging 13 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game and has buried 17 three-pointers, tied for fourth in the area.

“She kind of runs the point, but I’d say she’s more of a scoring point guard than a passing point guard,” Hipsher said. “She’s more of that scoring guard for our team right now.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.