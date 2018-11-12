Breaking down the process: Behind the scenes of Rantoul boys basketball

Off to a poor 1-4 start, the Eagles geared up for a nonconference showdown against Jack Cook and St. Joseph-Ogden. Behind the scenes of Rantoul boys basketball’s fight to rebound from the early-season dip.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Rantoul Township High School

8:50 p.m. — Boys locker room

Attitudes are sky high right now, and why shouldn’t they be?

After all, the Rantoul boys basketball team was finally able to crack the win column after suffering four straight losses to open the season, taking down Chicago Longwood 75-59 just 10 minutes ago.

Hayden Cargo munches on a bag of Lay's potato chips, Maycoll Ramos brags about a pair of big boards, and LJ Lewis exudes plenty of confidence about this upcoming Friday.

Lewis, who netted 17 points, is a little upset he came shy of the 20 mark and enthusiastically says he’s going for his “20 bomb” in the Eagles’ next game.

He also believes their upcoming tilt with St. Joseph-Ogden will be a victory as long as the Eagles play up to their standards, something they failed to do in each of their losses to Mahomet-Seymour, Danville, Centennial and Morton.

The guys are confident. So sure of themselves they’re willing to give St. Joe some “bulletin board material,” as Brett Frerichs calls it, and the head coach also tells Lewis he “needs to take some media relations classes” after hearing his senior guard label it an “easy win for us.”

They’re all flying high right now, so of course they’re going to win. … unless Jack Cook and company have something to say about it.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

3:45 p.m. — RTHS Gym

Rantoul is not going to win 20 games this season. Almost certainly.

There is no Kevin Williams or Duck Gibson on this year’s version of the Eagles. CJ Dunner and Travis Britt aren’t walking through the door to suit up for Rantoul.

It’s a team devoid of stars.

And it’s a group that, thus far, has been inconsistent, plaguing itself with frustrating, mind-boggling turnovers, severe lack of communication on defense and spotty all-around play in the fourth quarter.

But the Eagles are quick, athletic and, at times, imposing — a team that succeeds by pressuring the ball, creating turnovers and quickly turning those into fast-break points.

It’s how they have built their program, and it’s how they captured their first win Saturday. After a stagnant six-point first quarter, Rantoul blitzed Longwood and forced seven turnovers in the second quarter — its best, most complete period of the season.

Twenty forced turnovers led to runouts, easy buckets and 21 trips to the free throw line, and it was the most obvious example of the formula Rantoul needs to stick to if it’s going to meet its potential — an above-.500 season and a berth in a regional championship game, something Frerichs last week discovered the Eagles will be competing for on their home floor in March.

But it’s also been clear what’s going to destroy any shot Rantoul has at handling the teams it should beat and having a chance late when it’s the underdog.

Ball security.

It was worse last year, evidenced by two games with 30 turnovers. But it hasn’t exactly been pretty so far in 2018. Eighteen giveaways in a loss to Centennial preceded 19 turnovers against Longwood, the latter proving to be not costly.

“What do we work on all the time, fellas?” Frerichs says, emphasizing the name he loves to address his group by. He dribbles backward in the middle of a full-court one-on-one drill as junior Eric Whisby guards him. “Creating space. Change directions and make him work.”

It’s the first time in practice this week Frerichs will address a need for improvement in ball handling, and it is certainly far from the last.

4:00 p.m.

After dismissing two players and seeing another quit, Rantoul is down to 13 players from its original 16 — the most Frerichs has ever employed on a roster.

On top of losing those three, Frerichs isn’t sure how much playing time, if any, he will get from two of his best players.

Latavius Winston will practice just one time this week, Wednesday, while dealing with doctor visits. The 6-5 senior forward, the Eagles’ best on the glass who can get 20 points and 14 rebounds on any given night (or also be held scoreless, as he was in the Longwood win), will get playing time, but he won’t start, and it’s not clear how many minutes he’ll see.

Kamryn Rome is another question mark. The junior guard is not at practice, and it’s a mystery whether he will even play Friday. Right now, he’s not even scheduled to suit up, says Frerichs, as he’s being disciplined for an incident at practice Monday.

It will be a huge blow for the Eagles to be without their starting three-guard, their best ball handler and perhaps their best shooter (Cargo has a strong case for that title).

However, Rome is, without question, the guy who can take this team to its peak. He’s the squad’s biggest spark plug, and he has the capability to lead the Eagles into being a competitor in the top half of the Illini Prairie Conference.

As the season progresses, it would be rather shocking if Rome isn’t the one to take over the main ballhandling duties on a team lacking a true point guard. He’s also the most likely candidate to be Rantoul’s crunch-time scorer.

Three years ago, Frerichs could put the ball in Dunner’s hands and let him go get a bucket during “Winning Time” in the fourth quarter’s final minutes. Two years ago, ditto with Williams or Gibson. Even last year, Meech Hudson could be relied upon, at times, to deliver a good look down the stretch.

That go-to player isn’t obvious yet this season. No one on the floor is the man you can rely on to get to the cup or deliver a game-winning jump shot. But Rome could emerge as that weapon as we crawl to March.

“He’s got that mentality,” Frerichs says. “He’s got that toughness to go to the free throw line. … He has the mentality to be a point guard. We still have to find that guy to take over at the end of games, but Kam’s at the top of the list right now.”

But Rome’s teammates are dealing with the reality they will be without his services against St. Joe, and the absence of Winston has left two holes to fill in the starting lineup.

“The three-position’s yours to lose before Friday,” Frerichs shouts to Keyon Button. The 6-0 senior needs to vastly improve on defense and in rebounding as he earns the start versus the Spartans.

Ramos is the other who will be inserted into the starting lineup alongside Lewis, Cargo, Button and Angelo Brown.

A strong, 6-1 junior forward, Ramos is already a likely candidate for the area’s Most Improved Player of the Year. He’s a sturdy player down low, one who will be battling Brown for the title of the Eagles’ No. 2 rebounder. If he can not only accept but also embrace his role as a tough-nosed defender and rebounder, Ramos could be the Eagles’ best role player moving forward.

Freshman Jimmy Nixon will also see more minutes. He already has seen plenty of action this season, one of the rare first-year players Frerichs has tossed onto the floor in his career. It’s only been five games, but the talented guard has gotten experience and will continue to see his role increased if he starts playing stronger and gets confidence.

“It’s hard to make that transition from eighth grade to varsity, but he’s getting confidence playing with the JV and freshmen,” Frerichs says. “He had three good quarters against Mahomet the first game, and then he played like a freshman the next quarter and the next four games.”

4:05 p.m.

“We should not be coaching effort,” says assistant Chris Wagner, the Eagles’ head coach from 2007-10. “Work hard, guys.”

Right now, the Eagles are working on taking charges. The coaching staff has been desperately trying to get them to take a charge in a game instead of going up for a block and fouling.

For 45 seconds in this drill, a player stands underneath the basket as a teammate dribbles from the three-point line straight into him. Frerichs and Wagner are dying to see one of their guys take one in live action.

4:25 p.m.

Frerichs directs players to spread out at all six baskets. Their task? One by one, they shoot a free throw, gunning to hit six in a row to avoid running sprints. They get six chances to do so.

Three days after going 18-for-21 at the line, it should be a simple task, but the closest they get is three in a row. Free-throw shooting can make or break a team.

4:45 p.m.

“You guys are 1-4, and the stands have been empty. It’s been very enjoyable for me to watch you guys play. But give people a reason to get off their couches on a Friday night. You guys play at an entertaining level, and if you start winning, more people will come.”

Jon Donovan has seen some of these players either in the halls of Eastlawn Elementary School or on the diamond from his Eagles baseball head coaching perch. He is at practice to offer up his own insights and to conduct a fun, intra-squad competition to see who has the highest vertical.

And he’s the one who vocalizes it — there are no all-stars on this team, no one who is going to put up 30 points night in and night out, but the potential is still there … the potential to hang up the first banner since the 2011 regional championship squad.

“Coach is right,” says Frerichs. “The wins will come if you work. I’ve said it enough, we’ll be our best at the end of the year.”

Wednesday, Dec. 3

RTHS

4:05 p.m. — Film room

“No one can use a loud crowd as an excuse.”

Frerichs speaks as Wagner rolls game tape of the Eagles’ 61-49 loss to Morton on Nov. 30. Turnovers and not taking charges have been annoying, but this has been the most bothersome, stressful team characteristic turning the staff’s hair grey.

The players don’t talk. Virtually no communication on defense.

Morton gets an open look at the top of the key in the third quarter because Nixon wasn’t talking on defense.

It’s a sparse Saturday night crowd on hand to watch the 0-2 Eagles, who are down 12 and have a bad demeanor on the floor after getting called for a foul.

“You guys need to regroup,” Frerichs says. “You need to huddle up or something. There needs to be leadership out there, fellas.”

Rantoul is close to getting effective traps, but it’s not good enough. Most steals aren’t created out of the traps themselves, they come from the pass that comes out of the trap. Right now, the Eagles aren’t forcing turnovers out of either. There’s no sense of urgency.

They aren’t watching game tape of SJ-O. That’s left to the coaches.

They’re trying to learn from mistakes, and there were plenty, against a Morton team that beat Champaign Central the night before.

If this game tape serves as a premonition, St. Joe’s going to get a ton of easy baskets. Rantoul needs to force the ball to the middle. Avoid dumb fouls. Get better positioning. Pick up the dribbler sooner near half court or even past it. Don’t let them walk the ball up the court. Pressure. Go for a double-team quicker. Communicate. TAKE A CHARGE. Box out.

On offense, it’s a mess. There’s no spacing, confusion and too many people walking to their spots.

“I don’t know what we’re in right here, fellas. If I don’t know what we’re in, how do you know what we’re in?” Frerichs says, right before a sloppy turnover leads to a Morton bucket. “Those plays are why we’re 1-4 instead of 3-2.”

And then … there it is. Nixon backs off a driving guard at the last second, and he forces an errant pass to Lewis, who grabs the ball and converts a layup on a breakaway. Defense AND offense in one sequence.

“That can’t be LJ. He made a layup,” Frerichs says in jest, getting laughs from Lewis and his teammates. “Someone stole that jersey at halftime.”

And then Winston makes a great play to grab a rebound and convert a putback. It’s been a rough week for Winston. After not scoring a point in the Eagles’ win over Longwood and missing several easy shots from 3-5 feet in the lane, the senior has been down all week. His confidence has dipped.

“Latavius, your best basketball’s ahead of you,” says Frerichs. “That’s a good finish. Stay positive.”

Thursday, Dec. 4

4:08 p.m. — RTHS Auxiliary Gym

Ryan Parker strolls in to give the Eagles the scouting report. Frerichs’ top assistant and JV head coach gives a detailed, but not confusing, rundown of what the Spartans are going to throw at them.

Before Parker speaks, Frerichs needs to let his team know how crucial it is to listen to the Spartans’ personnel and tendencies.

“Fellas, when I’m going into a meeting at work and I’m prepared, I have all the confidence in the world,” Frerichs said. “But when I’m not prepared, I get nervous, and sometimes I feel like I might throw up. It’s a night-and-day difference. It’s so much easier. I get so uneasy when I don’t know what’s coming.”

The Spartans have been running the same system since fourth grade, Frerichs estimates. They know it like the back of their hand, and they run it smoothly, pushing the ball more than they did last year in the game tape he saw against Williamsville in a loss Dec. 1.

Cargo will guard Chance Izard — An aggressive 5-9 point guard who loves to drive and shoot an open three-pointer. He’s averaging 11 points per game, and he’s good in transition, but he can get flustered — especially if you fly at him hard and contest his shot.

Button on Payton Cain — “I love his game. He’d be perfect for our system. He gets after it,” Frerichs says later of Cain. Cain’s strength comes at the defensive end, where he dogs the ball handler and will pressure all the way up the court. But he isn’t a scorer. Almost never looks for his own buckets. On defense, the Eagles have him labeled as their “No. 2 Double Guy,” whom they will look to double team immediately at half court.

Brayden Weaver — Doesn’t do much. Strictly a role player, Weaver is Rantoul’s “No. 1 Double Guy.” They’re going to be pouncing on him as early and as often as possible.

Lewis on Keanen Swanson — Another role player, the 6-2 guard doesn’t force anything. He looks to drive and will shoot a wide-open three, but that’s a shot Frerichs and company will gladly take every day of the week and twice on Sunday. But Swanson does drive with authority. That’s what worries Frerichs the most in his decision to put Lewis, who has struggled with foul trouble in almost every game this season, on a driving guard.

Ramos on Joel Orcutt — Not a great shooter. Puts his head down on drives, but he scores 13 a game and posts hard on the blocks. Not great at shooting free throws, something that surprises Parker about this Spartans team. Not many of them are great at the foul line. And they all have a propensity to drive with their right hand.

The best they save for last.

Jack Cook. “By far their best player. By far,” says Parker. The 6-4 senior averages 17 PPG, one of the best in the area. Very good open three-point shooter. Hit four or five of them against Williamsville. Those shots almost always come off a pass, however. Cook isn’t great at shooting off the dribble, but he is “GOING. TO DRIVE,” Parker warns. It’s one of the best parts of his game.

The Spartans love to utilize Cook and Izard off a pick-and-roll, getting a mismatch for Cook to exploit and drive on. That’s their go-to one-two punch.

Cook is the Eagles’ biggest potential nightmare. Rantoul has gotten crushed by its opponents’ best player this season.

Mahomet-Seymour’s Grant Coleman cashed in for 26 points in the Eagles’ season-opening loss.

Centennial’s Bryson Cowper put up 33 against the Eagles last year and two weeks ago dropped 29 on them (which would’ve been 30-plus if not for a missed free throw and a blown wide-open layup at the end of the game).

Coleman and Cowper are No. 1 and 2, respectively, in area scoring.

Jarrett Crider and Ashton Everding of Morton burned the Eagles.

Cook could have a field day. That’s where Brown comes in.

The Eagles’ strongest and best all-around defender, the senior added muscle to his 6-1 frame in the offseason, mainly to be a more effective starting quarterback for the Rantoul football team. After deciding not to go out for basketball last year, Brown is back, and he could be the key to the Eagles’ success all winter.

He’s the most athletic Eagle, and he moves well laterally. He’s Rantoul’s best chance at stopping Cook and frustrating him into taking tough shots.

But what worries Frerichs the most isn’t the Spartans’ individual talent.

“They move really crisp off the ball,” Frerichs tells his team. “You can get lost.”

The coaching staff simulated a pair of SJ-O plays during practice this week. The Spartans use a lot of backscreens, and for a Rantoul team that has done a bad job of communicating and not being tough enough in putting a body on players coming off screens, SJ-O will feast on those plays.

“If you guys fall asleep tomorrow, they’re going to go right by you on the lob, and you’re coming out of the game,” Frerichs says.

On offense, it’s clear what will be open for Rantoul, and it’s probably its best way of scoring outside of buckets in transition.

“We should be able to drive and attack,” says Frerichs. “They leave the lane wide open. Rip through and attack.”

Friday, Dec. 5

RTHS Gym — 7:08 p.m.

The players are antsy as they stand in a spread-out huddle in a small room adjacent to the gym.

The national anthem plays inside, and almost all of the players are closing their eyes. Some pace back and forth. One says a silent prayer, mouthing a few final words before performing the “Sign of the Cross” across his body.

The music stops. It’s time to go.

Frerichs has a few final words before his group storms the court in front of a large crowd eager to see a win over a rival school. A hated school by plenty in the RTHS hallways.

“Fellas, remember this feeling,” he preaches. “There’s nothing better on a Friday night than being right here.”

He goes over final notes.

The key is talking. No stupid fouls. First play on offense? The group responds. Second play? They fire an answer back.

“This is what it’s all about,” he says. “Get that swagger back. Get that home-court advantage back.”

After not winning a single game at home in 2017-18 (plus an 0-10 conference record, including against SJ-O, though tonight’s matchup counts as a nonconference game), the Eagles’ win over Longwood finally halted an 11-game losing streak at home dating back to a Jan. 31, 2017 win over St. Thomas More.

Rantoul has a whopping 15 home games this season after having just eight last year. There will be plenty of opportunities to seize back that advantage.

“Block everything else out of your lives,” Frerichs says. “This is the time to focus. Concentrate and have fun.”

It’s time to start a winning streak.

7:16 p.m.

Tipoff

They do not concentrate. They do not have fun. Rantoul does a good job to check that backscreen it worked on all week, but Cook slices easily into the lane for a bucket.

Brown picks up his first foul just 1 minute, 50 seconds into the game. Button commits one less than a minute later after falling asleep on one of those feared Swanson drive. Ramos doesn’t get strong and allows a jump ball. Cook gets another two-point basket, and Frerichs looks to the bench early for a potential sub but doesn’t like his options right now.

With the visible frustration, you would think Rantoul was losing by 10. But it’s not.

Lewis hits a corner three. The Eagles force a turnover, then another, another and another. Lewis deposits a putback, and the senior’s backside strip steal of Cook — set up by a trap on an out-of-bounds play — leads to two points. Rantoul has forced four turnovers already, gotten four points out of it, and leads 9-5 early.

But the Spartans set an effective backscreen and eventually an easy drive by Orcutt follows for a bucket, and the forward drop-steps into the lane for two.

END OF 1Q

SJ-O 10

Rantoul 9

Those four turnovers Rantoul forced? Irrelevant. The Eagles turned it over four times themselves, the worst coming on a Lewis turnover, who then committed a foul on an SJ-O breakaway for his second of the game. Foul trouble hurts the senior once again, right after he was Rantoul’s star of the first period.

“Our problem is EVERYONE is walking EVERYWHERE!” Frerichs shouts in a timeout. “We’re going through the motions! I don’t know how you can do that after a whole of practice and a full house tonight.”

Once again, nobody talks to open up the second quarter. But the Eagles have Jimmy Nixon.

The Rantoul freshman is a star-in-the-making. He’s not there yet and may not get there this year. But his time is coming.

Right now, he’s shining like a senior. Off a Ramos pass, he converts a bucket off the glass after letting a defender fly by. Next, he smoothly glides in for a right-handed layup on the left side of the glass following a turnover, but Izard buries a three before Nixon gets another driving layup and a steal. He’s been a spark plug, a running mate to Cargo who has dropped some key buckets.

Winston tries to take a charge — yes, an Eagles player finally tried to take a charge — and lands hard on the floor. Shakes it off.

Cain gets a breakaway, and Frerichs is incensed. He inserts Bryant Shaw, Eric Whisby and Eli Remington into the game. He told all three lesser-used players they would get their shot this week’s practice, and here they are.

2:50 2Q

Rantoul 24

SJ-O 24

The game’s biggest moment to this point.

Winston doesn’t look like he’s lost his confidence. He looks like the double-digit scorer he can be. He bangs home a 15-footer. Next possession, after a Spartans three, he steps into and buries a three-pointer of his own.

Frerichs looks at his assistants, shrugs his shoulders and even sports what some spectators could maybe, possibly talk themselves into believing is a grin from the stoic-faced coach.

7:46 p.m.

Halftime

SJ-O 32

Rantoul 29

The coaches meet briefly before addressing the players. The Eagles are closing out on shooters, but it’s not quick enough. SJ-O has been the benefactor of several lucky bounces on jump shots and loose balls, but there’s no talking on defense.

Frerichs walks in and steps to the whiteboard in the locker room. His players line both sides of the room while sitting down in chairs. No one’s moving right now. That’s also the problem on the court.

Too many guys are still going through the motion on offense. Going at their own pace. Walking around and not sprinting. “It’s absolutely killing us,” says the head coach. Any offense against these guys won’t work if they’re not setting screens. He quickly asks any player who set a legitimate, hard screen to raise their hands. Four players lift their arms. That’s not enough. And on one possession, the Eagles moved the ball for 45-50 seconds but for some reason panicked before turning it over. There’s no reason to get yourself in a hurry and force a shot. Make the Spartans work. It’s a good thing.

“If you fake going for a screen on the flex cut, go back and pop out,” Cargo says. The flex screen is un-guardable if run correctly.

Despite the criticism, optimism from Frerichs is high, but you can sense the desperate pleading for communication on the court.

“Fellas … we’re in this game. If we’re going to get this win tonight, we’ve got to get after it every single play. Every single day, every single practice, we talk about communicating. Do it.”

8:02 p.m.

Second half

Rome checks in.

At the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, it’s his first appearance. Frerichs wasn’t sure if the junior would play at all, but after Thursday’s practice, he had a change of heart.

Great decision.

Rome immediately makes an impact. He strips an SJ-O player and hustles in for a layup. Another steal by Nixon leads to Rome feeding Winston for a bucket, and Rome forces the Spartans’ 10th turnover of the game on a steal, and he converts a free throw, leading to a timeout by SJ-O’s first-year coach Kiel Duval. But Rantoul forces another turnover, leading to a basket, and Cook picks up his third foul with 1:31 remaining. Cook has been a non-factor. Some fouls have gotten him out of rhythm, and he’s been stymied.

Start of 4Q

Rantoul 44

SJ-O 41

The crowd comes alive. It energizes the Eagles, it even gets them to — gasp — talk!

“It’s going to come down to defense,” Frerichs said in the timeout between quarters. “You’re giving them too much space. Get into them. Be active with your hands.”

Rome buries a huge three to start the quarter. Cargo drives and converts a scoop shot.

And then … it happens. Against Centennial, the coaches begged to get one. Versus Longwood, they were desperate for one. During practice, they pleaded for one over and over.

And then … Brown TAKES A CHARGE. An SJ-O player pounds into Brown on a layup that sinks through the net but is negated by the foul. The crowd gets as loud as it’s been all night. There’s some juice in the building.

On the other end, Brown carries his quarterbacking skills onto the hardwood, fitting a pass perfectly through a tight window to Cargo that leads to a free throw.

5:41 4Q

Rantoul 50

SJ-O 43

Frerichs takes a timeout to get his guys some rest. “Good, good intensity,” he tells them. “Any time the ball’s in the air, we’ve got to get it going the other way.”

Cargo pushes the last of his game-high 16 points off the glass and through the net on a tap. The Eagles force a turnover but give it right back and another soon follows.

Insert Rome’s ballhandling.

The junior’s series of spinning dribbles and crossovers gets Spartan defenders off balance and sends the crowd into a hyped frenzy. This is what Rantoul basketball crowds should be like. This is fun.

Rome slices and dices into the lane and hits a free throw for his 10th point, all coming in the second half.

1:59 4Q

Rantoul 53

SJ-O 46

Time to hold on for dear life.

Cook misses a three at the top of the key, Winston grabs the board but on offense commits his fourth foul on a bad call, diving for a loose ball.

Two Orcutt free throws follow, and Nixon gets trapped in the corner to force a Rantoul timeout.

Frerichs sets up the perfect press break play. Cargo gets the ball at half court with his momentum carrying him past the timeline, and he has Nixon and Lewis wide open 3 feet from the basket. But the senior, ironically Rantoul’s backup QB, leads Nixton too far, and the ball careens out of bounds. If Rantoul loses, that could be a back-breaking play.

But Nixon’s defense on the other end helps lead to a steal by Lewis, and Rome eventually converts a free throw.

After getting run off the three-point line, Izard sinks a floater. The bucket gets him to his average of 11 points. Orcutt nets 12, one below his average.

But the man who has been completely held in check is Cook. For the first time this season, the opponent’s best player does not hurt the Eagles. Brown has done a fine job. Cook fouls out with 21.1 seconds to go, and the senior leaves with just eight points.

But the game is far from over. That 18-of-21 showing last weekend at the free-throw line? A thing of the past. When the Eagles struggled at practice to make those free throws to get out of having to run sprints? That’s more of what we’re seeing.

Cargo uncharacteristically misses back-to-back shots from the line, and an Izard air ball is caught by Cain for a putback.

4.4 seconds left

Rantoul 54

SJ-O 52

Full timeout, SJ-O.

Lewis gets fouled on the in-bounds and misses the first.

Wow.

Rantoul, right now 6-of-15 in the game from the line (all in the second half), is having near-nightmarish flashbacks. In a regional quarterfinal game against Mattoon last season, the Eagles had to hold their collective breath upon missing free throw after free throw down the stretch and watched as a half-court heave fell short in a three-point win.

With the way the last few minutes have gone, it feels like Rantoul is destined to be on the wrong end of such a shot tonight.

With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Lewis calmly sinks his second free throw for a three-point cushion.

Rantoul takes a timeout. Frerichs’ instructions are to get long, get your arms out and up, but DO. NOT. FOUL.

He elects to not put anybody on the ball as Weaver takes the ball out under the Eagles’ basket. Weaver has no trouble finding Izard a couple feet outside the half-court line. Izard catches the pass, takes two dribbles and launches a long three from the volleyball line, his momentum carrying him as he leans forward with Rome and Winston — the game’s two biggest stars — staying vertical but staying grounded.

The shot looks good. It’s on the money. Careening right toward the hoop.

It falls inches short.

FINAL

Rantoul 55

SJ-O 52

It feels like a huge, collective sigh of relief slowly oozes onto the court. A good week of practice just led to a big-time win over a rival on a Friday night, and Rantoul now owns a two-game winning streak.

Maybe this could be the win to spark the Eagles moving forward.

8:43 p.m.

Locker room

One less free throw. One more turnover. A few more inches on the final shot. If any one of those variables is different, this is the place to wonder where it went wrong. That maybe there was another way to prepare.

But not tonight. Not after a gigantic early-season victory. In the immediacy following a thriller, nothing matters but the final score. The Eagles found a way to win, and it would be hard to convince many of these players that it could be more satisfying.

Frerichs and some teammates poke fun at Cargo for missing the pass on the breakaway. The play doesn’t matter now.

Rantoul could’ve sealed it with free throws, but Frerichs isn’t about to dwell on the negative or nit-pick.

“Fellas, that was a big win,” he says. “In front of this crowd. Down to the wire.

“We locked up on defense down the stretch. We were talking and got some huge steals. That was fun to see.” He pauses. He’s not the only happy coach in the room.

“If I just beat St. Joe at home, I’d be jacked up,” says assistant/freshman head coach Kyle Lewis.

Frerichs is relieved. He’s happy. He’s proud. He excited.

And his team’s got a tough slate of Centennial, Monticello and Marion to prepare for next week.

“Guys, as you know, your record doesn’t mean anything in December,” he says, “I like where we’re going. I feel good about where we are as a program.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.