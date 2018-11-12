Area roundup: Bunnies lose fifth straight

FISHER —Nick Perry led all scorers with 23 points to key LeRoy’s 65-54 win over Fisher in a Heart of Illinois Conference home victory last Tuesday.

The Bunnies got double-digit scoring from Will Delaney (16), Carson Brozenec (15) and Tyler Martin (12).

On Friday, the Bunnies struggled again, as Brozenec’s team-high 11 points was not enough in a 40-37 loss to Blue Ridge.

Brozenec’s team-high 13 points on Saturday was not enough, either, as the Bunnies lost 48-35 to Tuscola.

Brayden VonLanken bulled his way to a game-high 19 points and Jacob Kibler chipped in nine points as the host Warriors (4-0) extended their perfect start with a nonconference win over Fisher (3-5), which has lost five straight games.

Fisher girls lose at buzzer

Fisher put a 37-21 win over Blue Ridge out of reach by allowing just nine points in the second half Thursday.

Sidney Hood hit two three-pointers and led Fisher with 16 points, while Jenna Mozingo had six points for Blue Ridge (3-8).

Cissna Park defeated the Bunnies 34-32 in a nonconference game played at Parkland College when Sloan Boyce hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Boyce finished with a game-high 15 points for Cissna Park (2-7). Kylee Bishop (nine points) and Sidney Hood (eight points) sparked the Bunnies (2-7).

Rantoul falls to PBL

By ANDREW ROSTEN

Ford County Record sports editor

RANTOUL — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team climbed to the .500 mark for the 2018-19 season with a 51-45 win Monday over Rantoul.

The Panthers (4-4) outscored Rantoul 17-9 in the first quarter as Mackenzie Bruns scored eight points during the quarter while Kirra Lantz made a 3-pointer and Madi Peden and Katelyn Crabb each made a basket.

In the second quarter, Baylee Cosgrove had six points while Brooke Walder, MaKenna Ecker, Lantz and Peden each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 31-24.

The Eagles tied the game at 39-39 at the end of the third quarter as three points by Cosgrove, two points by Lantz and one foul shot each by Ecker, Bruns and Peden accounted for all of PBL's scoring.

The Panthers regained the lead by outscoring Rantoul 12-6 in the fourth quarter as Bruns had five points while Cosgrove had three points and Crabb and Ecker each had two points.

Bruns and and Cosgrove each finished the game scoring in double figures for PBL with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Lantz had seven points, Peden had five points, Crabb had four points and Walder had two points.

