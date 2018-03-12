Free-throw shooting a struggle for Ingold’s squad

Sidney Hood (left) and the Fisher girls basketball team could not convert enough free throws or field goals against Courtney Sutherland and the Rantoul Eagles.

FISHER — Ken Ingold won’t want to keep talking about it. He’s been around long enough to know that might make the problem worse.

But the issue over the past two games has been too glaring to miss — his Fisher girls basketball has struggled heavily at the free throw line.

On Thursday, the Bunnies finished 5-for-20 from the line. Just a tad better than 50 percent would have notched their second win of the season, as they lost 37-32 to El Paso-Gridley.

On Saturday, they limped to a 9-for-27 mark at the charity stripe in a 39-31 loss to Rantoul in which the Eagles finished 12-for-22 after starting 9-for-12.

Thirty-three points left at the free throw line has been the main difference between a 2-3 record and the 1-5 mark the Bunnies now possess.

“In my experience, the more you talk about it, the more it becomes a problem in the head,” Ingold said. “I’m not going to talk about it a whole lot. We’re just going to practice it a whole lot, and hopefully we can knock some of them down. When you shoot 27 free throws in a game, you should win the game.

“Doesn’t matter how well you play defense or how hard you play. You’re not going to win shooting like that. But what can you do?”

Ingold said the Bunnies shot plenty of free throws during Friday’s practice following the EPG loss, but also costing them against Rantoul was a 10-for-35 effort from the field. Fisher went 2-for-13 in the third quarter, and it missed several opportunities to trim the lead to single digits before a 36-20 deficit in the fourth period proved too much to overcome.

“I know the more you talk about shots not going in, the more they don’t go in. We don’t want to take on that mentality,” Ingold said. “We’re just going to keep running our stuff and execute, and I think we’re going to win some games this month if we can do that.

“That’s girls basketball sometimes, unfortunately, and we work a lot on shooting. And we’re going to keep working on shooting. As long as we defend. And with (Rantoul’s) size and quickness, I thought we rebounded well. As long as we can keep getting good shots, there’s nothing I can complain about. We’ve just got to knock some shots down.”

