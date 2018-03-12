Area roundup: Franzen beats buzzer; Hambleton explodes

ARMSTRONG — Bryce Franzen’s baseline buzzer beater capped a thrilling 40-39 win for the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team over Iroquois West last Tuesday.

The game-winning bucket was the last of 16 points for Franzen, whose shot was buoyed by a game-high 20 points by Dalton Loschen in the nonconference win.

On Friday, Franzen contributed a team-high 12 points, but A-P lost 72-33 to Judah Christian.

Connor Lash and Philip Coulter led the Tribe (6-1) to a road nonconference win, with Lash scoring 17 points and Coulter producing 16 points over the Trojans (3-4).

Hambleton breaks out

ARMSTRONG — Hope Hambleton was lethal last week, leading the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team in scoring in three straight games.

On Saturday, Hambleton drained three three-pointers en route to 20 points in a 49-37 win over Urbana University High.

On Thursday, Hambleton buried three three’s and was 7-of-12 from the free-throw line for 22 points, and Maddie Buhr’s 14 points on four three-pointers led to a second straight win for the Trojans (4-5), a 54-45 triumph over Milford.

Last Tuesday, Hambleton poured in 18 points on four treys in a 45-41 loss to Covington (Ind.), and last Monday, Nicole Sprague scored 11 points, but Judah Christian defeated A-P, 51-38, in a nonconference matchup.

Size bothers Fisher again

FISHER — For the second straight game, the Fisher boys basketball team was done in by a 6-8 forward.

After losing to Eureka last Saturday when the Hornets’ Keegan Zimmerman scored 32 points, the Bunnies lost to Jack Weber (30 points) and El Paso-Gridley, falling 70-49 in their Heart of Illinois Conference and home opener.

Andrew Zook (14 points, six rebounds) and Dalton Burk (13 points, four assists) paced Fisher (3-2).

Eagles take down Danville

Last Tuesday, Mark McCusker’s Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team defeated Danville, 46-36.

At 106 pounds, Dominique Kisantear won via pin at the 1:40 mark, and Danville won matches at 113 (Foulks lost via injury) and 120 pounds (Snow lost via pin fall at 1:33) in addition to forfeit wins at 126 and 132 pounds.

The Eagles won matches at 138 pounds (Rashon Allen, 9-1 major decision), 145 pounds (Keddrick Terhune, forfeit), 152 pounds (Peter McCusker, via pin at 1:33), 160 pounds (Nolan Roseman, forfeit), 170 pounds (Roderick Martin, forfeit) and 182 pounds (Colyn Sarver, forfeit).

Danville won at 195 pounds via forfeit and at 285 pounds (Seth Forbes lost via pin fall at 1:46), but the Eagles’ Christian Denam took a victory at 220 pounds via pin fall.

GCMS/Fisher goes 3-1 at duals

FAIRBURY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 3-1 in Saturday's Prairie Central North/South Multi Duals.

In a 46-36 victory over Monticello, GCMS/Fisher's Michaela Dykes pinned Ethan Wallace in a time of 1:23 in the 106-pound match. Calen Ragle pinned Ethan Alexander in 1:05 in the 160-pound match while Kaden Gream pinned Garrett Wilkin in 3:57 in the 138-pound match.

Cale Horsch pinned Aiden York in 48 seconds in the 113-pound match while Tim Booth pinned Tyler Casey in 1:30 in the 170-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 17-2 technical fall over Jacob Trent in the 126-pound match while Dakota Matthews won via 20-4 technical fall over Jaxon Trent in the 132-pound match and Anthony Nash won by forfeit in the 120-pound match.

In a 48-36 victory over Riverton, Horsch won via 25-second pinfall over Gavin Park while Dykes (106 pounds), Nash (120), Andrew Ferguson (126), Kellen DeSchepper (132), Gream (138), Ethan Kasper (145) and Ethan Duke (152) each won by forfeit.

In a 60-23 win over Argenta-Oreana, Dykes pinned Kolbe Brown in 32 seconds in the 106-pound match and Nash pinned Dakota Houser in 20 seconds in the 113-pound match.

Braylen Kean won via 1:34 pinfall over Delanee Miller in the 160-pound match while Cole Maxey pinned Sawyer Jones in 2:26 in the 126-pound match and Kaden Gream pinned Ruslan Turner in 1:19 in the 145-pound match.

Ferguson (120), Matthews (132), DeSchepper (138), Aaron Kasper (152) and Booth (182) each won by forfeit.

In a 54-24 loss to Wilmington, Horsch pinned Julian Decker in 49 seconds in the 113-pound match while Maxey won via 7-3 decision over Jack Narine, Ethan Kasper won via 9-4 decision in the 145-pound match over Winston Ceh and Calen Ragle won via injury default over Logan Favero in the 160-pound match.

On Thursday, a pin in 55 seconds at 120 pounds by Horsch put the Falcons ahead for good against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and a pin at 132 by Dakota Matthews sealed a 46-34 win for the Falcons.

GCMS/Fisher also defeated Judah Christian 60-12. Matthews, Maxey, Gream and Ragle all compiled pins for the Falcons, with Judah Christian's two wins coming via forfeit.

