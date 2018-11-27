No repeat: Bunnies come up short of GCMS tourney title defense

Fisher junior guard Will Delaney (right) made the all-tournament team, but the Bunnies lost to Eureka in the championship game of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.

GIBSON CITY — All three times Keegan Zimmerman has faced the Fisher boys basketball team, the 6-foot-8 senior has had himself a night.

Last season, the Eureka forward scored 36 and 31 points in two wins over the Bunnies. On Saturday night, he was back at it with a game-high 32 points as Zimmerman and the Hornets’ second-half three-point shooting led to an 82-56 win in the championship game of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.

“Obviously, he’s a great player, and we didn’t do a good enough job denying him the ball or boxing out,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “They just played harder than us. We didn’t get back, and we didn’t box out well. We knew he was good coming in after seeing him last year. We just need to do a better job not letting him get the ball or get his own rebounds.”

Despite getting held to just five points in the first quarter, Zimmerman bounced back for 15 in the second to extend a 14-8 first-quarter lead to 37-24 at halftime.

Will Delaney’s and-one layup and free throw conversion cut the Hornets’ second period lead to 21-17, and Tyler Martin (team-high 20 points) converted a bucket to trim the deficit to 24-21 with 3:15 remaining.

But everything was working for Zimmerman, who scored 10 straight points and capped a personal 13-3 run to end the half with a three-pointer that bounced off the front of the rim and softly fell throw with 30 seconds to go in the half.

The Hornets (4-0) missed several good, open looks in the first half, but they didn’t miss those same types of shots in the second half. They buried five three-pointers in the third quarter to pull away with a 61-40 lead.

And despite a mini comeback run by the Bunnies (3-1) — which included a wild sequence at the third period buzzer in which both teams turned it over in the final 10 seconds before Dalton Burk sank a pull-up three, plus three-pointers by Delaney and Martin — to pull back within a 63-50 deficit in the fourth, Eureka kept grabbing offensive rebound after offensive rebound. The second-chance points led to a 19-6 run to close the game.

“We had trouble scoring. We played a great tournament those first three games. We had guys step up, but (Saturday) we just didn’t show up to play, and Eureka did,” Diskin said. “They shot well, but they were getting wide-open shots as well. We were tired, and it showed. We weren’t getting out on shooters.”

In the tournament opener last Monday, a strong fourth quarter propelled the Bunnies to a 79-66 win over Prairie Central. Carson Brozenec drilled four three-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points for Fisher, which led 53-51 after three quarters. Delaney added 25 points and went 7-of-7 at the free throw line in the fourth period.

Last Tuesday, balanced scoring carried the Bunnies to a 53-50 squeaker over Iroquois West. Burk scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half for Fisher, with Martin contributing 14 points and Delaney recording 10 points.

Last Wednesday, Martin scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to propel the Bunnies to their third straight win in a 66-57 victory over host GCMS. Delaney (11 points), Brozenec (11 points), Burk (11 points) and Andrew Zook (10 points) also contributed. Caleb Bleich tallied a game-high 22 points for the host Falcons, with Connor Birky adding 18 points.

Burk and Delaney were each named to the all-tournament team.

“We’re giving guys opportunities. That’s one of the great things about Thanksgiving tournaments is to give opportunities to see what they’ve worked on and see where they can improve. We’ll get our rotation down, which we’re hoping will be a little deeper than last year,” Diskin said. “I think we’ll be balanced in scoring. Any game, you never know which guy is going to step up, and I thought Tyler Martin had a good game for us (Saturday).

“We just need to get all five of those guys on the same page. It shows. In the first game of the tournament, we had nice balance, and it shows what we’re capable of doing.”

Fisher will look to rebound in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener at 7 p.m. Friday against El Paso-Gridley at home.

“It’s a good start at 3-1. We lost, but we’re still starting good, and we’re looking forward to these next few games,” Diskin said. “We know any night in the HOIC, that’s what it’s going to be like, so we just have to get prepared for the next game at El Paso. We’re down (Saturday), but we’re still excited to see where this season goes.”

