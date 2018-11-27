Early lumps: Cowper’s shooting, plus turnovers, fouls lead to Eagles’ 0-3 start

CHAMPAIGN — Bryson Cowper has been a thorn in the side of Rantoul boys basketball in the past.

Last Wednesday, it was no different as the Centennial senior guard provided more headaches for the Eagles by draining six three-pointers en route to a game-high 29 points in a 70-64 win over Rantoul.

Cowper, who scored 33 points in a win over the Eagles last season, gave the Chargers an 18-15 lead by burying a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to cap a 10-0 run. Rantoul had jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 15-8.

The senior then sank another three on a pull-up jumper at the halftime buzzer for a 36-34 advantage.

“We couldn’t keep him in front of us,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “We even started the game with all five guys with a foot in the lane. We played some zone and some man, and we ran and jumped him and tried to double him. He does a great job moving without the ball, and he got a lot of our guys in bad positions.”

With Rantoul leading 43-39 with 5:15 left in the third quarter, Cowper’s layup and three-pointer put the Chargers ahead by one, but the Eagles took a 51-48 lead on a bucket by Kam Rome (team-high 15 points). Cowper’s game-tying three and free throw with 34 seconds left gave Centennial a 52-51 edge heading into the fourth.

Centennial (1-1) began pulling away, taking a 64-56 lead with less than 2:30 to play, but a steal and layup by Rome preceded a deep three by Hayden Cargo to pull within 64-41 with 1:40 remaining. The Chargers, however, kept Rantoul at bay over the final 90 seconds.

“When we let up on offense a little bit, we make bad passes,” Frerichs said. “When we let up on defense, we foul. Just getting that consistency and aggressive mentality on both ends of the floor (needs to improve).”

The Eagles (0-3) will get another shot at trying to lock down Cowper, or at least make him less effective, when the schools meet again Dec. 11 in Rantoul.

“A positive is we play him again at our place in three weeks,” Frerichs said. “A negative is we’ve got to find a way to contain him and slow him down a little bit. That’s hard to overcome.”

Also hard to overcome was losing three starters for significant minutes against Centennial, as Latavius Winston, LJ Lewis and Angelo Brown were all saddled with foul trouble.

Winston, the Eagles’ top post player, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, picked up his second foul with 4:44 remaining in the second quarter and his fourth with three minutes left in the third period before fouling out with 47.9 seconds remaining in the game.

Lewis fouled out with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, and Brown, another of Rantoul’s top forwards, had to sit for the Eagles, who got 10 points from Jalen McCullough but as a team shot 3-of-15 from the field in the fourth (the Eagles finished 23-of-60 for the game).

“That hurts. That’s three starters out in crunch time we’re trying to overcome,” Frerichs said. “It’s just bad habits more than anything. The effort’s there with Latavius. He just has so many bad habits with his positioning and trying to block every shot. And on offense, he always uses that off arm. You can usually count on one of those per game and one from bad positioning and one from trying to block a shot and not moving his feet.”

The Eagles have surrendered 27, 19 and 20 made free throws, respectively, during their first three games this season.

Last Tuesday, Danville ran away with a 71-39 win over Rantoul, and in the season opener last Monday, Rantoul held a 40-37 lead over Mahomet-Seymour in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs used a 19-0 run to win 56-42. The Eagles received a team-high 15 points from Rome in the loss to M-S.

“We struggled with getting the right combinations and giving them more than 20 made free throws again just hurts us,” Frerichs said. “The horrible defensive positioning we’ve been displaying all week has got to get better. We’re fouling too much and giving up too many easy points and free throws.”

Another recurring problem for the Eagles has been the return of ball-security issues. Turnovers were Rantoul’s biggest downfall last season, and throughout this season’s first week, those have rattled the Eagles’ cage, with 18 giveaways costing them against the Chargers.

“We did make progress. But I did know coming into the season these first three games would be ugly. Actually, I said the first five games would be pretty ugly. I didn’t know they’d be this bad,” Frerichs said. “To average as many turnovers as we’re averaging per game, that’s still a major concern. It comes down to being aggressive and our approach defensively and offensively.”

Rantoul will have a chance to bounce back on Friday and Saturday with home games against Morton and Longwood, respectively, with both matchups starting at 7 p.m.

“I’m not surprised with how sloppy we’ve played, but I’m surprised by an 0-3 start. I really am,” Frerichs said. “I’m surprised by the lack of competitiveness in the game against Danville. I thought we played pretty hard and competed against Mahomet and Centennial — games we had a chance to win. And I’ll take my chances against both those teams again, but you can’t overcome 29 fouls against Mahomet. Definitely disappointing with an 0-3 start.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.