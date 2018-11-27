Area roundup: Eagles grab third-place title at Comet Classic

For the third straight year, the Rantoul girls basketball team reached the third-place game of Oakwood's Comet Classic. This season, the Eagles pulled through with a win over Westville after losing each of the previous two seasons.

OAKWOOD — Renee Reed’s first foray into varsity head coaching is off to a good start.

Reed’s Rantoul girls basketball team finished 4-1 at Oakwood’s Comet Classic, capturing third place with a 48-31 win over Westville Friday night.

Mye’Joi Williams delivered a game-high 17 points, and Tanaya Young chipped in eight points for the Eagles, while Jasman Severado tossed in a team-high nine points for Westville (3-2).

After losing in the third-place game of the tournament each of the past two seasons, the Eagles (4-3) finally broke through behind Williams’ 14 first-half points, including all five of Rantoul’s points in the second quarter. Young scored six of her points in the fourth period.

Rantoul led 16-15 after the first period and outscored the Tigers 18-10 in the final quarter.

Last Wednesday, the host Comets steadily pulled away from the Eagles, 51-35, in the matchup to determine who would advance to the tournament’s championship game.

Oakwood received a game-high 20 points from Katelyn Young to go along with 11 points apiece from Paiton Frerichs and Kylie Neuman. Young produced a team-high 15 points for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Rantoul dominated Blue Ridge, 52-28, behind four three-pointers from Courtney Sutherland in the first quarter en route to a game-high 18 points. Kianna Berlatsky-Gorrell added 11 points for Rantoul.

A-P off to 2-3 start

Deon Mennenga tipped off his first season in charge of the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team with a 2-3 start to the season at the Tri-County Tournament.

On Friday, a pair of opponents who have given the Trojans problems in the past sped past A-P, as Hoopeston Area won 58-40 despite Dalton Loschen’s game-high 20 points.

The Cornjerkers, who led 28-26 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter, got a team-high 13 points from Lucas Hofer, with Graham Eighner making four three-pointers to account for all 12 of his points.

Earlier in the day, Judah Christian blitzed the Trojans, 62-25, behind a game-high 22 points from Philip Coulter, while Noah Jackson chipped in 11 points, and Connor Lash added nine points. Bryce Franzen (11 points) paced the scoring for A-P.

The Trojans netted back-to-back wins last Tuesday with a 42-22 win over Martinsville, and last Wednesday they defeated Tri-County 58-52.

Against Tri-County, A-P kept the host Titans at bay in the second half to earn its second straight victory. Loschen led all scorers with 26 points for the Trojans, while Kyler Stephens (15 points) and Bryce Franzen (11 points) also factored significantly into the offense for A-P.

Mason Hutchinson (12 points), Kenzal Lloyd (11 points) and Blake Lee (11 points) topped the scoring column for Tri-County (2-1).

Last Monday, Hutsonville/Palestine defeated A-P, 49-45. The Trojans couldn’t pull off a win in their season opener despite 16 points from Loschen and 10 points from Jayce Townsend.

